A plan to screen the anti-vaccination documentary Vaxxed at Ventura College has proven controversial in the midst of the campus’s Holistic Health Week. Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe contends that the Centers for Disease Control led an effort to suppress findings surrounding a link between the MMR (mumps, measles, rubella) vaccination and a rise in autism.
The film will be screened and a Q&A with the film’s producer, Del Bigtree, will follow on the evening of Wednesday, April 5, in the Applied Science Center on campus.
Professor of biology Ty Gardner, who teaches human anatomy and general biology, responded to a Facebook posting of the event with critical articles regarding the film.
“Vaxxed seems to be a propaganda film that is pushing the idea that the MMR vaccine in particular, and perhaps the timing of receiving the MMR vaccine, is the cause of autism,” said Gardner. “The reason that I say it’s a propaganda film is that if you watch it you’ll notice that it makes largely emotional appeals, which I think are pretty easy because particularly strong cases of autism can be emotionally disturbing, or emotionally disturbing, period.”
The film alleges that a Centers for Disease Control whistleblower concealed and destroyed data on a 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism.
Gardner says that his comments on the Facebook event page were made in order to “provide a few sources where people could rather easily find information to another side to this film.”
Raeann Koerner, chair of the Ventura College Health Education and Kinesiology Department (not the Student Health Center) and one of the coordinators of the Holistic Health Festival, which coincidentally is being held on the same day but has no correlation to the screening, says that the film was brought up at a recent board meeting by a Ventura College professor to be shown in his classroom, but that interest grew large enough that the showing was moved to the Science Center. The film and Q&A are both open to the public, and Koerner says that she expects the conversation to be lively.
“This is a highly controversial subject, and our health department does not officially take any side on the matter of the vaccine’s safety; but what we do as instructors is encourage a healthy discussion on this as well as other controversial health topics, such as abortion, methadone and other things,” said Koerner, also adding genetically modified organisms (GMOs) to the mix.
“Again, I think a healthy discussion after the documentary is good for everybody,” she said.
Vaxxed will be screened at 6:30 p.m. on April 5, followed by a question-and-answer session with the film’s producer, in the Ventura College Applied Science Center, room 150, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura. Parking is $2. For more information, visit www.venturacollege.edu.
This story has been updated to clarify the name of the Health Education and Kinesiology Department.
It is interesting that the American Medical Association feels differently, recently (Jan 17, 2017) stating: “The American Medical Association (AMA) fully supports the overwhelming evidence that vaccines are among the most effective and safest interventions to both prevent individual illness and protect the health of the public.” The AMA takes a position, one I support. It is deeply concerning to me, as an instructor of students headed into health care fields, that a group identified as providing health education on campus promotes misinformation in the name of teaching the controversy. As a biologist, I am quite used to this. It also happens when people teach creationism in science classrooms. Interestingly, creationism has been taught in the spiritual health classrooms at Ventura College using a misleading Discovery Institute intelligent design movie. Before we teach a controversy, we must determine if, in fact, one exists and that it is not being manufactured by a special interest. In some instances, we may have a conflict that is purely opinion. It is appropriate for humanities courses to investigate such controversies and to evaluate the human perspectives on them. However, in cases such as vaccine safety, global warming, and evolution we are not dealing with conflicting opinions or values. These “controversies” are centered on the physical world and can therefore be objectively investigated.
This is where science, and science-based medicine, differs from holistic health. Holistic health lacks a rigorous epistemology (a theory of how knowledge is produced). Holistic health relies heavily on anecdotes, such as those that provide the emotional weight in Vaxxed, and consistently falls back on the appeal to nature and appeal to ancient wisdom fallacies. Science, on the other hand, has a robust philosophy of science. Most of us know of the scientific method and how it guides scientific inquiry through the formation and testing of hypotheses. Perhaps less well known is the importance of falsification as described by Karl Popper. When faced with an assertion such as the idea that the MMR vaccine causes autism we can test that hypothesis, by collecting data from observations not used to formulate the hypothesis, and either reject or support it. The hypothesis that MMR causes autism is an example of a hypothesis that has been rejected through study. The hypothesis that natural selection acts to produce adaptations is one that has been supported. While science is not always easy, and sometimes requires large or multiple studies to reach a clear conclusion, it does have a logical framework with which we can ask and answer questions about the natural world. This allows us, in most cases, to take positions on “controversies”. Global warming is real, and humans contribute to it. Evolution occurs and, while there are multiple mechanisms, natural selection is the mechanism that explains adaptation. Vaccines do not cause autism. If the data suggested something else, scientific consensus would move in that direction. However, we change ideas because of new evidence that leads to the rejection of existing hypotheses, not because of emotional appeal and anecdotes.
If you choose to see Vaxxed, please seek information out to determine if what they are telling you is valid. Ask yourself if Andrew Wakefield, a man who lost his medical license for performing an investigation that involved procedures on children without approval of an ethics review board (http://healthland.time.com/2010/05/24/doctor-behind-vaccine-autism-link-loses-license/) is a person who should be addressing questions regarding medical ethics. Ask yourself what the heck Stephanie Seneff is thinking when she extrapolates beyond the data to predict that 80% of boys born in 2032 will be autistic. While you are at it, ask how this is going to happen if you accept her assumption that the MMR vaccine causes autism but recognize that MMR vaccine rates have stabilized or are declining such that they cannot continue to rise with autism rates. Ask what is really going on with African American males (hint: likely small sample size and/or confounding factors) in the study questioned in the movie when even the reanalysis of data by Hooker doesn’t show a link between MMR and autism in any other group (larger samples). Most importantly, ask what we are going to do to address public health if we throw away one of the most successful tools used in human history to prevent the spread of infectious disease because we fell prey to a poorly designed, retracted paper from a person who lost his medical license for ethical violations and some emotional appeals by parents who are suffering to address the autism in their children but do not know what caused it.