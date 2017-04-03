Open your heart and mind

RE: Paul Moomjean, Hollywood’s Vanity, March 9

Moomjean’s rant about Hollywood using its voice to express their views on politics, et al., is what I would expect from him: using the right to use his voice to attack others for using theirs. To protest, to support, to deny is of course a fundamental right (or used to be; some are wondering if it still is). In fact, it is my own belief that when you have the voice to speak out, you should use it. So go Hollywood! Even the test for naturalized citizens emphasizes that they should use their voices through any means (peaceful) to make themselves heard and to reach the citizens (and others) here of their opinions, thoughts, feelings about what is happening in the world and especially in this country. As for Hollywood trying to support only minority groups, is he kidding? How many women directors and/or producers are there? How many people of color? If you look at the movies that are out, most of them feature white leading men with women “backdrops” for sex and beauty. So this year, there were more minorities represented. Whoopee! That’s like saying Trump was more presidential when he spoke almost rationally at his press conference. Yes, he is right that everyone is anti-taxes when the taxes hit them; it’s a kind of “it’s mine … hands off!” mentality that affects all of us. It’s a normal reflective response to danger, whether real or imagined. If one wants to see real inclusion, take a look at Hamilton on Broadway (and hopefully soon on this coast).

But Moomjean, why in the world would you attack Viola Davis, one of our most gifted actors? It never fails to amaze me how the far right tends to victimize itself when in fact, the richest, most advantaged people are part of it. I think that the Hollywood elite are, for the most part, also among the richest and most advantaged also, but they work hard for the money and they provide us with a much-needed (most especially these days) respite from the craziness going on around us. (Oh, and if these Oscars were the least-watched, it has nothing to do with what happened since nobody knew what would happen until AFTER the show! Duh …) I would agree that La La Land was definitely overrated, but — but — I know people who loved it and they are certainly entitled to their own opinions, just as Mr. Moomjean is entitled to his (choke) and me to mine. I don’t believe anyone was trashing our county that night, or their jobs (which are more numerous than ever), but definitely trashing the president (not mine … never mine) in defense of their country and their beliefs. There is a lot to be concerned about Mr. Moomjean; you should listen and look more, open your heart as well as your mind and try to find some humanity in there (if there is a “there”). There is a LOT to be concerned about!

Jan Schulman

Oxnard

Moral climate change

The human heart and its sense of a natural morality is dying at the same rate as the environment deteriorates. There is no separation between us. We are the environment. As we see the deterioration of the environment, we must also see the deterioration of our hearts, our minds, our morals and ourselves

We now accept that which we should never accept. We destroy that which brings us life, in favor of what brings us death. We consider morality to be an assumed trait — everyone assumes they are moral even as they rip each other off “nicely.” Morality shows us where we are, who we are and what we are. Without morality we are lost, rambling incoherently in a jungle of depravity and desire.

Subconsciously we reject morality because it gets in the way of human progress. We think of morality as the byproduct of religion and, as a result, it is largely divorced from society’s daily life. In our ignorance and self-righteousness our society walks past morality as if it were assumed, and commits horrendous acts against people and planet.

Morality is not religion. Religion is an ornate and mighty temple built over morality, only offering access to morality through pious acceptance of arguable myth. Morality is owned by religion; they are tied together, inseparable. As society moves away from religion it moves away from morality.

Humanity’s crisis is the deterioration of morality and our subjugation of the environment that gives us life and is life. Life is a moral act, independent of all religion’s claims of righteousness, superiority or “insider knowledge.”

Religion disguises and blinds morality, wrapping it in its own man-made historical charade, obscuring the natural morality in our hearts from its rightful and most important place in our lives, obscuring it behind a smokescreen bramble bush of the pastoral ego from a billion well-meaning but subverting interpretations.

Morality is in every cell of our individual being. We have ignored it and shut it out of its role as our guiding light in order to be rich, in order to dominate others, sacrificing our own best interest for our dream of Man’s superiority over all things.

Morality is not man’s whore to be used and thrown aside. Presently it is the only way to save the world from the realities of poverty, psychopaths and climate change.

Christopher Judges

Ventura

Never forgotten

As I was scrolling through FB not really paying attention I was like, wait! Back up, that’s my sister. It nearly took my breathe away, a great article (“Justice Served,” cover story, 3/16) about a group who pour their hearts and souls into finding answers to years of unanswered questions and prayers. We finally, after many years, know the who and the how.We will never get the Why answer, but most of all we now have some peace and comfort knowing our beautiful Stacy was never forgotten, and one less evil is walking the streets.

Shelly Knappenberger

Oxnard

Rude awakening

This (hand-written) letter is in response to the letter of 3/17/17 by Daniel Gross of Oxnard, a (very) obvious Trump supporter, and here is my reply to Mr. Gross: The (so-called) title of your letter to the VC Reporter was “Trump for Peace and Prosperity.” Well, Mr. Gross, I would like to point out to you, sir, that as of this week, 3/20-25/17, that President Donald Trump’s poll numbers and popularity are tanking, that Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are as of this week threatening military action of some kind toward Kim Jong-un of North Korea, who I might add possesses nuclear weapons and is right now testing long-range missiles into the China Sea and the Pacific Ocean, and if he is successful, those North Korean missiles could very soon reach the coastlines of California, Oregon and Washington State and you, sir, and your family will be in the cross-hairs of that. So much for “peace.” Now as for (so-called) “prosperity” and the keeping of jobs in the United States under Trump, I would like to point out the following. My next-door neighbor, Connie, has been a color corrector for Technicolor Film Laboratories for over 30 years, and in two months (May 2017) she retires. Why? Because Technicolor as of June 2017 is moving its lab to Mexico, Mr. Gross. Because it’s a lot cheaper to run any business in Mexico, as Trump knows all too well. So defend Trump all you want, Mr. Gross. You and all Trump supporters are going to have a very rude awakening sooner or later, and I’m betting sooner.

Roger R. Remick

Ventura

Feeling taxed

Well now, I was just reading where the State of California is going to raise gasoline excise taxes by 12 cents per gallon, a raise of 43 percent, also increase our car registration fees, and charge a fee to emission-free vehicles so they can help pay for our roads.

Made me wonder how all the Ventura citizens that voted for the Ventura sales tax increase are feeling about their yes votes now.

Rellis Smith

Ventura