Allman Brothers tribute band Live at the Fillmore jammed in Ventura on Friday night, bringing the southern rock of Gregg and Duane Allman and the rest of the original lineup to Discovery. Highlights of the show included “Ramblin’ Man,” the melodic “Melissa” and, of course, a full-bore extended version of “Whipping Post” — proving once again that the classics are classic for a reason.
