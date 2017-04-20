American

805 Bar and Grilled Cheese

1575 Spinnaker Drive

Ventura

642-9463

www.805barandgrilledcheese.com

Located in the Ventura Harbor, the Bar and Grill serves gourmet grilled cheeses and has a vast wine list with exquisite bottles from around the world. There is large selection of beers and ales (domestic, imported and local), both on tap and bottled. There’s live music on weekends.

A-Burger

155 S. Oxnard Blvd.

Oxnard

483-1351

www.facebook.com/ABurgerOxnard

A-Burger is well known as Oxnard’s favorite choice for delicious burgers at an affordable price! We have yummy breakfast burritos in the morning, too!

A Little Piece of Heaven

310 South C St.

Oxnard

822-3317

www.alittlepieceofheaven.us

A Little Piece of Heaven is a bakery that offers cakes, cookies for any occasion. We have a variety of fantastic cakes flavors from decadent chocolate and old fashioned vanilla to rich red velvet and moist carrot cake.

Allison’s Country Café

3429 Telegraph Road

Ventura

650-1766

www.allisonscountrycafe.com

Family owned and operated, serving the BEST homemade biscuits and jams alongside the breakfast cuisine voted #1 in both VC Reporter and VC Star. Breakfast and lunch served 7 days. On Telegraph just west of Mills, across from the bus depot.

Aloha Steakhouse

364 S. California St.

Ventura

652-1799

www.alohasteakhouse.com

Perfect for the surf ’n’ turf lover. Good steak, seafood and chicken entrees with inventive homemade sauces and spices, quality ingredients, fresh salads and a heck of a martini menu. Can’t beat the location on Ventura’s Beach Promenade.

Anacapa Brewing Company

472 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-BEER

www.anacapabrewing.com

Ventura’s only local brewery. Tasty, standard bar menu (tri-tip sandwich, fish & chips, burgers) with a few innovative twists (sweet potato fries, veggie pizza). Try the beer sampler — five large, shot-size tasters of Anacapa’s rotating menu of brews.

Andria’s Seafood Restaurant

1449 Spinnaker Drive, Suite A

Ventura

654-0546

www.andriasseafood.com

A local favorite for good reason. No-frills fish market with the best clam chowder in town (served in a bread bowl if you so choose). Fish and chips, calamari and sinfully delicious onion rings as well as an astounding selection of grilled seafood.

AQUA Beachfront Bar and C-Street at the Crowne Plaza

450 E. Harbor Blvd.

Ventura

648-2100

www.cpventura.com/dining/aqua-beachfront-bar

Treat yourself to California inspired cuisine with a friendly, contemporary atmosphere. Conveniently located in the hotel lobby, connecting it to the Oceanside patio and Lanai Lounge. Join us for breakfast, lunch, dinner or Happy Hour.

Art’s Corner Café

1907 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

653-5011

www.facebook.com/ArtsCornerCafe

Menu has typical California coffee shop dishes: egg combinations, omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, burgers, salads, sandwiches and coffee. Feels like mom’s kitchen; cute and comfortable setting. Good food and service.

Austen’s at the Pierpont

550 Sanjon Road

Ventura

643-0245

www.pierpontinn.com/dining-en.html

One of the few places to get a traditional Sunday brunch in Ventura. Beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Delicious food makes up for slightly stuffy atmosphere. Bonus: Mimosas or champagne come with the brunch.

AZU Restaurant and Ojai Valley Brewery

457 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

640-7987

www.azuojai.com

We at AZU believe the best dishes are made from fresh ingredients. Visit Ojai Valley Brewery Tap Room where the intersection of craft beer, local wine, craft cocktails and progressive dining are unified into an exquisite experience in a cozy environment.

Beach House Fish

668 Harbor Blvd.

Ventura

643-4783

www.beachhousefish.com

If you are looking to get away and just enjoy a wonderful seafood meal and relax in front of the water this is a great place! The seafood is outstanding! With an attentive wait staff and generous portions, there is no reason not to dine at Eric Ericsson’s on the Pier.

BG’s Coffee Shop & Deli

428 S. A St.

Oxnard

487-0700

www.bgscafe.com

A great little coffee shop, the one on Seinfeld, located near Heritage Square in Oxnard. Come on your lunch break or meet up with friends here for an omelet, burger, salad or sandwich. Breakfast served all day.

Bliss Frozen Yogurt

451 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

640-8000

www.bliss-frozenyogurt.com

Bliss is a family owned frozen yogurt shop serving Organic, Vegan, and No Sugar Added options daily! Come see why Bliss is voted best dessert shop year after year!

The BoatYard Café

1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 109

Ventura

850-0202

Now open in the beautiful Ventura Harbor Village, serving breakfast and lunch daily. The “Iconic Bar” features indoor and outdoor dining.

Brophy Brothers

1559 Spinnaker Dr.

Ventura

639-0865

www.brophybros.com

After serving locals and visitors in Santa Barbara for a number of years, Brophy Brothers opened its second location in Ventura Harbor in 2007. Bringing the same quality of fresh produce and outstanding service, Brophy Brothers ensures an enjoyable dining experience with every visit.

Buddy Burgers

600 S. Oxnard Blvd.

Oxnard

486-1196

www.facebook.com/BuddyBurgersOxnard

A landmark Oxnard fast food restaurant, formally known as Wimpy’s, well-known for its homemade secret chili recipe (don’t ask, we don’t tell). Any ball park favorite is available from hot dogs to chili fries to everything in between. You need to come by for our chili dogs or chili burgers. Don’t forget our fried burritos. Oh, and a big must, our chili peppers.

Buttercups Cool Treats

1121 S. Victoria Ave.

Oxnard

985-5202

www.buttercupscooltreats.com

We offer a self-serve “create your own perfect dessert” environment where retro fun meets healthy and fresh yummy treats in a small shop by the water. Buttercups is a place where you can go and be yourself in a relaxed and casual atmosphere while enjoying awesome frozen yogurt fixed “your way.” And did we mention the cool penny candy and retro candy bars?

The Burger Barn

5000 Santa Rosa Road, Suite C

Camarillo

482-5536

www.facebook.com/TheBurgerBarnCamarillo

Visit Camarillo’s favorite destination for big, authentic burgers and sandwiches, plus full breakfast services — all at very affordable prices!

Busy Bee Café

478 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-4864

www.busybeecafe.biz

The historic Busy Bee Cafe in downtown Ventura is open 7 days a week 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come and enjoy the ’50s with us! With over 40 years of experience in the food business, we work hard to bring the customer the best!

Café 126

11033 Citrus Drive

Ventura

647-2619

www.cafe126.com

Go ahead, wear your pajamas. Unpretentious, blue-collar breakfast spot. Eggs, omelets, hash browns, ham steaks, biscuits and gravy. Eat at the counter or grab a booth. What you see is what you get.

Cafe Amri

2000 Outlet Center Drive, suite 295

Oxnard

983-3026

www.cafeamri.com

Despite the name, there’s nothing French about this quaint café in the Palms, which serves American breakfast and lunch favorites with a few Latin additions. Try out the fried chicken and waffles.

Café Firenze

563 W. Los Angeles Ave.

Moorpark

532-0048

www.cafefirenze.net

Martinis, wines, bruschetta, prosciutto and melon plate, aged rib-eye steak, smoked salmon and shrimp, bowtie pasta, dumplings, grilled fennel sausage with mashed potatoes. All this, does it make your mouth water? Pricey and unpretentious diner. Make a reservation or you’ll face a big crowd on a long line on Friday nights. Try the amazing cheesecake.

Café Zack

1095 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

643-9445

www.cafezack.com

An upscale eatery with great salads, steaks, seafood and pasta dishes. Intimate atmosphere — the enclosed back patio is the perfect place for a romantic date. Desserts are also to die for.

Cantara Cellars

126 Wood Road, Suite 104

Camarillo

484-9600

www.cantaracellars.com

Plan your special day at a truly memorable location. Cantara Cellars offers a unique venue for any occasion and provides the privacy for formal dining or your perfect party place!

Casa Pacifica Angels’ Wine Food and Brew Festival

CSU, Channel Islands

One University Dr.

www.cpwinefoodandbrewfestival.com

Casa Pacifica’s annual festival on Sunday, June 4, 1-5pm, will feature culinary creations of the finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries and specialty stores as well as renowned breweries and vineyards.

The Cave at Ventura Wine Co.

4435 McGrath St., Suite 301

Ventura

642-9449

www.thecaveventura.com/restaurant

Be sure to check out the Ventura Wine Company’s extraordinary wine sampling machine before you move on to the mouthwatering crab cakes, and save room for the homemade gelato. The small plate menu offered until 4 p.m. makes the perfect small lunch.

Cronies Sports Bar and Grill

2855 Johnson Drive

Ventura

650-6026

www.cronies.com

More locations in Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Newbury Park and Simi Valley. Salads, appetizers like buffalo chicken strips, and fries, sandwiches, 20 choices on tap and much more. Great dinner for the sports fan; if you are not one, you will still enjoy the quick service and tasty food.

Da Hickory House BBQ

10251 Telephone Road

Ventura

647-7227 or 659-2772

www.dahickoryhouse.com

Don’t bother dressing fancy — you’re here for cheap beer and tasty ribs. In a small East Ventura strip mall, this place does serve up a mean BBQ. The staff is super friendly as well.

Danny’s Deli

3263 Telegraph Road

Ventura

289-9200

www.dannysdeli.com

A New York Style delicatessen open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving freshly made soups and bread, grilled sandwiches, pastas, homemade desserts and more.

Duke’s Griddle N’ Grill

1124 S. Seaward Ave.

Ventura

667-8411

www.bitchinburgers.com

Duke’s has been serving the “Best Buns On the Beach” since 1991. Located just steps from the beach, come enjoy an extensive menu and full bar in a casual and friendly atmosphere.

Eggs N Things

92 Daily Dr.

Camarillo

987-4497

4020 E. Main St.

Ventura

642-3190

1542 Moorpark Road

Thousand Oaks

497-1711

2955 Cochran St.

Simi Valley

527-0055

www.eggsnthings.net

Our breakfast and lunch restaurants are a top choice among locals wanting high quality food- the freshest ingredients, a great atmosphere, pleasant and friendly servers and a very popular menu.

The Farmer and the Cook

339 W. El Roblar St.

Ojai

640-9608

www.farmerandcook.com

Fresh salad bar, sandwiches like avocado & cheese sandwich; the grocery has a large selection of organic teas, sodas, juices and even wines and beers. Feels like a farm, and prices are moderate.

Fresh & Fabulous Café

221 West Fifth St.

Oxnard

486-4547

www.myfreshandfabulous.com

Welcoming and cozy ambience, friendly service. The menu consists of roasted veggie sandwich, flavorful and light taste; fresh pita chips and hummus, salads, bistro-style lunch selections; tea service; and personal caterings to people’s unique dietary needs for their work. Desserts like snickerdoodles, pecan bars, carrot cake plus more.

Fusion Grill

2024 E. Avenida De Los Arboles

Thousand Oaks

241-0449

www.fusiongrill1.com

Featuring balanced, nutritious, creative cooking that can be enjoyed daily by everyone. Contemporary eclectic Italian, French, and Asian cuisine.

Grapes & Hops

454 E. Main St.

Ventura

641-0053

www.grapesandhops.org

Ventura’s source for the finest wines.

Great Harvest Bread Co.

2092-H Newbury Road

Newbury Park

376-0111

www.realgoodbread.com

Honey whole wheat, Italian herb focaccia, nine grain, Guinness stout and Gouda, cinnamon pull-apart, jalapeño cheddar, pumpkin cupcake, pumpkin swirl, cranberry orange, apple crunch breads. Mostly a bakery, but also serves a selection of signature sandwiches.

The Grill on the Alley

The Promenade at Westlake

120 Promenade Way

Westlake Village

418-1760

www.thegrill.com

The Grill on the Alley is a well-renowned steakhouse with a classic American menu to suit all tastes. Modeled after the great grills of New York and San Francisco in the ‘30s and ‘40s, The Grill delivers unparalleled service in a sophisticated atmosphere.

Harbor Cove Cafe

1867 Spinnaker Dr.

Ventura

658-1639

www.facebook.com/harborcovecafe

Mouth-watering seafood options will keep you coming back.

Harvest Café

175 S. Ventura Ave.

Ventura

667-8386

www.harvestcafeventura.com

Harvest Cafe promises to be a true farm-to-table restaurant, serving only the freshest produce, arriving daily from farms in the Ventura area. All of our ingredients are organic, and grown as close to our location as possible.

Hozy’s Grill

1760 E. Lemonwood Dr.

Santa Paula

525-1068

www.hozysgrill.com

A great and unique restaurant hidden in an industrial park, featuring innovative cuisine including award-winning chili verde, homemade ravioli, and Santa Barbara-farmed abalone.

J Wolf Catering & BBQ

2271 N. Ventura Ave.

Ventura

628-9416

www.jwolfcatering.com

We build the best beef and pork sandwiches you’ve ever had. We start with only the freshest ingredients and build it just the way you like. Order a smoked pork belly sandwich and our house made Tahitian Vanilla Bean Lemonade to help wash down the best sandwich (hands down) in Ventura!

The Jolly Oyster

911 San Pedro St.

Ventura

798-4944

www.thejollyoyster.com

Welcome! Here at our gourmet food truck we bring you the freshest oysters and clams direct from our farms in Baja California. Buy to go. Or better still, escape for a while and picnic with us here at the beach in the San Buenaventura State Park.

Knead Baking Co.

469 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

(310) 770-3282

www.facebook.com/Knead-Baking-Company-187447051292507

The unique flatbread pizzas, quiches, galettes and deconstructed sandwiches at this Ojai eatery are made from mostly local ingredients. Try the non-alcoholic wine coolers to go along with one of the fresh pastries or breads.

Laird’s Butcher Shop & BBQ

574 W. Main St.

Ventura

525-3517

www.lairdsbutchershop.com

Laird’s Butcher Shop & BBQ offers specialty meats and a full service deli, all served up by friendly staff. Barbeque catering services are also offered. Imagine what a hit your next event will be when you serve up Laird’s mouth-watering tri-tip and chicken!

Limoneira

1141 Cummings Road

Santa Paula

525-5541

www.limoneira.com

Limoneira lemons are naturally nutritious, packed with Vitamin C and good for you. Visit our website to for recipes using our fresh, high-quality lemons.

The Lookout Bar and Grill

2800 S. Harbor Blvd.

Oxnard

985-9300

www.facebook.com/TheLookoutBar

Come join us in the beautiful Channel Islands Harbor! We have a full bar, great food and plenty of entertainment.

Meridians Eatery

2417 Harbor Blvd.

Ventura

676-1756, Text Ur Order 807-2283

www.meridianscafe.com

Casual dining with over 75 choices of salads, soups, pizzas and pastas, featuring a revolving local art exhibit.

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut

2800 S. Harbor Blvd.

Oxnard

985-9151

www.facebook.com/MrsOlsonsCoffeeHut

A down-home-feeling type of joint. Pumpkin pancakes, almost world-famous breakfast potatoes, chorizo and whatever else the chefs can think of make this Oxnard eatery a real locals’ favorite.

Mupu Grill

930 E. Main St.

Santa Paula

525-9779

www.thenewmupugrill.com

This classic restaurant offers a menu with a variety of options, from crab cakes to burgers to ribeye steak to shrimp scampi to fish ‘n’ chips.

Nature’s Grill & Juice Bar

566 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-7855

www.naturesgrillventura.com

Our tantalizing menu feature a wide selection of delicious soups, sandwiches, salads and more, all for the healthy eater. Nature’s Grill is also a favorite lunch spot among the downtown crowd, many of whom visit the restaurant daily. Most popular menu items include ground turkey, tofu, veggies, fresh fish, rice, and fresh fruit smoothies, all at very reasonable prices.

Ojai Beverage Company

655 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

646-1700

www.ojaibevco.com

The extensive beverage menu features more than a thousand types of wine, and more than 750 types of beer, and the food comes in well presented, generous portions. For dessert, check out the Crème Brewlee, a classic Crème Brulee infused with a different beer each week.

Ojai Café Emporium

108 S. Montgomery St.

Ojai

646-2723

www.ojaicafeemporium.com

We have something for everyone at the Ojai Café Emporium. We prepare breakfast and lunch fresh each and every day. Make yourself comfortable indoors or on our sizable patio. Make sure to take home something from our variety of house-baked goods!

Ojai Deer Lodge

2261 Maricopa Hwy

Ojai

646-4256

www.deerlodgeojai.com

Our farm-to-table menu highlights the bounty of delicious produce that the Ojai valley is famous for. We work closely with local farmers to bring fresh seasonal fruits and veggies from their farms to your plates.

Old Town Café

2050 E. Ventura Blvd.

Camarillo

484-5500

www.myoldtowncafe.com

Breakfast and lunch served daily. Omelets, burritos, burgers, wraps and salads are just a few of the many options at Old Town Café. All day breakfast.

Paradise Pantry

222 E. Main St.

Ventura

641-9440

www.paradisepantry.com

A variety of fine wines and cheeses are available at Paradise Pantry.

The Patio Restaurant at Players Casino

6580 Auto Center Drive

Ventura

658-8975

www.pcventura.com/patio

Come for a great dining experience with a full bar and diverse menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner; 24-hour service for casino guests. Authentic Vietnamese cuisine offered Tuesday – Saturday.

Pete’s Breakfast House

2055 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-1130

www.petesbreakfasthouse.com

Get there early — this is the definition of a locals’ favorite. Very long lines on the weekend — simple but tasty breakfast menu. Eggs, omelets, pancakes. Phenomenal breakfast potatoes. Check the specials.

Pirates Grub N Grog

450 S. Victoria Ave.

Oxnard

984-0046

www.piratesbarandrestaurant.com

A great neighborhood restaurant with an ideal bar for watching the game, ambience that lacks pretentiousness, and good, hearty eats that won’t put a dent in your wallet.

Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

2009 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

652-1055

www.primesteakvc.com

Also located in Agoura Hills. Juicy and tender grilled steak, with a pricey menu, but leave feeling satisfied with its fancy-schmancy restaurant theme.

Public School 805

The Promenade at Westlake

120 Promenade Way, Suite A

Westlake Village

379-3909

www.PSonTap.com

Public School is a chef-driven gastropub serving exclusively craft beer and delivers, “An Education in the Art of Food & Beer.” We use only the freshest quality ingredients, sourced from local farmers markets whenever possible. “Recess” (aka Happy Hour) is held Monday through Friday (in most locations) and boasts items such as Ahi tuna poke, crispy naked wings, and PB&J sliders. Our bar features a vast selection of seasonal artisanal cocktails and sommelier selected wines.

Q & Q Hawaiian BBQ

1780 S. Victoria Ave., unit F

Ventura

644-8988

www.qqhawaiianbbq.com

Our great Hawaiian meals and great selection will keep you coming back for more. Whether you are planning an intimate meal for two or a party for 50, we’ll help guide you to a wonderful dining experience. We use the freshest ingredients for an authentic Hawaiian barbeque taste.

Quincy Street

2405 Roosevelt Blvd.

Oxnard

984-6262

www.quincystreetltd.com

Real Chicago-style food served up at a classic Oxnard hangout. Chicken, ribs, onion rings, onion bread and spaghetti. Fun ambience, great food.

The Ranch House

102 Besant Road

Ojai

646-2360

www.theranchhouse.com

Perfection in Ojai for over sixty years. The Ranch House is the ultimate in romance, hidden away in the beautiful Ojai Valley. It’s a gourmet restaurant famed for original award winning cuisine.

Royal Bakery & Cafe

4726 Telephone Road

Ventura

654-9104

www.facebook.com/pages/Royale-Bakery

Simply one of the best places to get lunch in Ventura. You’re not going to find a better sandwich anywhere else (or a better side salad for that matter), and the baked goods behind the glass counter will make you drool.

Sandwich Factory

4531 Market St.

Ventura

650-0465

www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sandwich-Factory/

You’ll never have to pack a lunch to work again. Come early for the breakfast burrito or stop by on your lunch break for one of the many sandwiches. Service is quick. The Thirsty Chicken or Thirsty Turkey sandwich is highly recommended for those who like their meals extra spicy.

Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch

4020 E. Main St., Suite E10

Ventura

658-8582

www.sbchickenranch.com

The Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch has been serving up the best mesquite barbecued chicken and tri-tip for over 20 years, in both our Santa Barbara and Ventura restaurants! Try it once and you’ll know why locals love to eat at the Ranch!

The Shoals Restaurant at Cliff House Inn

6602 Old Pacific Coast Hwy

Ventura

684-0025

http://www.cliffhouseinn.com/shoals.htm

The Shoals presents an ever-changing menu specializing in fresh local seafood and produce and offers both indoor and alfresco seating beside the blue Pacific. The Shoals is open every night for dinner and every day for lunch, with brunch available Sundays.

The Spot

389 Linden Ave.

Carpinteria

684-6311

www.facebook.com/TheSpotCarpinteria

Venerable counter serve with outdoor seating dishing up burgers, shakes and fast-food staples.

Surf Brewery

4561 Market St., Suite A

Ventura

644-2739

www.surfbrewery.com

Surf Brewery, located minutes from Surfer’s Point in beautiful Ventura, is riding the wave of California’s vibrant beer history and tradition of making craft beers. Founded by home brewers and surfers with a passion for beer and a commitment to create only the finest brews using the highest quality ingredients.

The Tavern Bar & Restaurant

211 E. Santa Clara St.

Ventura

643-3264

www.facebook.com/thetavernventura

Come into the Tavern to drink unique cocktails and eat delicious cuisine.

Tomas Café & Gallery

622 S. A St.

Oxnard

483-6633

www.facebook.com/TomasCafeOxnard

Tomas Café is serving breakfast and lunch daily with the best coffee in town. Try something new with our daily specials. We are making fresh morning pastries everyday including scones, Danishes, turnovers, cinnamon rolls, and muffins.

Traveler Café

1070 E. Front St.

Ventura

667-8229

www.travelercafeventura.com

An eclectic world café lovingly crafted in Ventura. Enjoy daily specials and tastes from around the globe!

Twenty 88 Bistro & Martini Bar

2088 Ventura Blvd.

Camarillo

388-2088

www.twenty88.com

Fresh ground sirloin burgers, caprese mixed green salads and more at Twenty 88.

Twisted Oak Tavern

30105 Agoura Road

Agoura Hills

(818) 735-0091

www.twistedoaktavern.pub

We are a distinctive gastropub and brewery that offer guests a unique dining experience featuring creative California cuisine made from scratch with locally-sourced ingredients; a broad selection of popular domestic, imported, and craft brews to accompany the tavern’s own house-made craft beers produced on site under The LAB Brewing Company brand.

Two Trees Restaurant and Taps

7822 Telegraph Road

Ventura

659-3365

www.twotreesrestaurantandtaps.com

Two Trees serves excellent breakfast and lunch daily and has been a local’s favorite for years. We have a diverse menu including burgers that are crafted just right, an inventive bar menu, 28 beers on tap and all your breakfast favorites.

U Yogurt

5722 Telephone Road

Ventura

644-2020

www.uyogurt.com

Fresh, crisp, and clean. Self-service gourmet frozen yogurt and toppings, with more than 30 to choose from. All flavors are certified Kosher and most lactose intolerant individuals can enjoy our yogurt. Available to go or eat in.

Urbane Café

4960 Telephone Road

Ventura

654-1619

www.urbanecafe.com

More locations in Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Urbane Café is a great alternative to fast food. With healthy, fresh lunch and dinner options, Urbane Café rises above its strip-mall location. Great foccacia sandwiches, fresh salads and soups in a super-casual setting.

Vagabond Coffee Shop and Restaurant

760 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

643-1390

www.vagabondventura.com

Celebrating 50 years in 2016, Vagabond Coffee Shop has been serving Ventura County’s favorite comfort food since day one. The Vagabond is known for quality home-style food and friendly service, in a down-home atmosphere. You’re always welcome at the Vagabond!

Ventura Sandwich Co.

2700 Loma Vista Road

Ventura

641-1915

www.venturasandwichco.com

We never compromise on the quality of the ingredients in the made-to-order sandwiches we create. We feel our customers deserve the best and we will be here to deliver the best! We proudly serve Boar’s Head® meats and cheeses on bread that is baked fresh daily.

Vom Fass Ventura

451 E. Main St.

Ventura

641-1900

www.facebook.com/VomFassVentura

Look, taste, enjoy! Gourmet fruit vinegars, exquisite oils, exotic liqueurs and fine rare spirits, all sampled and sold straight from the cask!

Waypoint Café

325 Durley Ave.

Camarillo

388-2535

www.thewaypointcafe.com

Watch the planes fly by at this kid-friendly café at the Camarillo airport, where breakfast is served all day. Simple burgers, fries, sandwiches and milkshakes done right.

Wicked’s Brew

4561 Market St., Suite C

Ventura

275-2334

www.wickedsbrew.com

Experience Wicked’s Brew, an artisan cafe serving fresh food, organic handcrafted coffees and teas, and amusement.

Winchester’s Grill & Saloon

632 E. Main St.

Ventura

653-7446

www.winchestersgrill.com

A really fun place to grab a beer (40 on tap), especially if you can nab a table on the front patio and get in some good people watching action. The ostrich burger and duck strips set the menu apart. Happy hour’s 7 days a week.

Brazilian

Moqueca Brazilian Cuisine

3550 S. Harbor Blvd.

Oxnard

204-0970

www.moquecarestaurant.com

Also located in Thousand Oaks. The name “moqueca” designates exactly this way of preparation, using a clay pot to cook the seafood and vegetables with no addition of water. The ingredients include the fish (or other seafood), onions, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, “urucum” and “malagueta” pepper.

Cajun/creole

Cajun Kitchen Café

301 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-7701

www.cajunkitchencafe.com

Locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc. This cafe is a blend of Lousiana-style breakfast and lunch cuisine. It serves delectable dishes like scrambled eggs with blackened lemon chicken sausage, bowl of grits and a large, homemade biscuit. Also vegetarian items, gumbo, okra; what more could you ask for? Burgers, Lousiana-style and traditional American sandwiches, jambalaya, crawfish étouffée and more New Orleans specialties.

Rabalais’ Bistro

861 E. Main St.

Santa Paula

525-2109

www.rabalaisbistro.com

The New Orleans style bistro serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The menu includes Southern dishes prepared from timeless homemade recipes. There are a variety of tasty handcrafted baked goods offered at the bakery and a coffee shop.

Chinese

Chester’s Asia Chinese Restaurant

2216 Pickwick Drive

Camarillo

482-6564

www.chestersasia.com

For over 50 years, Chester’s has been serving Mandarin, Cantonese and Szechuan-style cooking in an elegantly decorated restaurant. You can enjoy cocktails while dining with friends or order Chinese take-out. There are also banquet facilities for private parties.

China Kitchen

4020 E. Main St., Suite B2

Ventura

654-0933

www.facebook.com/chinakitchenventura

Both traditional and unique dishes are prepared tableside, and you’ll get enough to eat well tonight and have leftovers for tomorrow. A perfect stop if you’re looking to spice up a weeknight or celebrate your next special occasion.

China Square Restaurant

450 S. B St.

Oxnard

487-9988

www.facebook.com/China-Square

Open in Centennial Plaza, this Chinese restaurant boasts Szechuan and Mandarin cuisine. This restaurant formerly in Carriage Square, is a local favorite.

Golden Chicken Inn

701 S. Oxnard Blvd.

Oxnard

483-9122

www.facebook.com/pages/Golden-Chicken-Inn

The kung pao chicken and pork egg foo yung will keep you coming back. Try the slow cooked BBQ Pork or BBQ Spareribs!

Golden China

760 S. Seaward Ave.

Ventura

652-0688

www.facebook.com/goldenchinaventura

A large, posh restaurant with a welcoming atmosphere that does Chinese right. Easy on the grease, great on the taste buds. Try the egg fu yung and mu shoo pork. Karaoke every night.

Gourmet Oriental

67 W. Main St., suite C

Ventura

643-8188

www.gourmetoriental.net

Enjoy a delicious and memorable dining experience at Gourmet Oriental in Ventura.

Hong Kong Inn

435 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

648-3161

www.hongkonginn.com

Come experience the new Hong Kong Inn! Cantonese cuisine and new sushi bar. Salsa dancing Mondays and live music weekends. Monthly Polynesian dance dinner show.

Peking Inn

330 N. Lantana St., suite 31

Camarillo

987-8188

www.pekinginnrestaurant.com

Located in the Paseo Camarillo Plaza, Peking Inn offers beef, chicken and pork choices, delicacies of duck, calamari, scallops and various fish. À la carte lunches, lunch combos plus family-sized package dinners are also offered. Egg rolls, vegetarian dishes, soups. Dine here with family, friends or alone, and experience the fast and helpful service and staff.

Spring Garden

1795 S. Victoria Ave., suite 101A

Ventura

644-6688

www.springgardenventura.com

Chinese Restaurant in Ventura, specializing in Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine. Fresh ingredients, no MSG.

Cuban

The Copacubana

1575 Spinnaker Dr.

Ventura

642-9463

www.thecopacubana.com

The Copacubana is a new waterfront restaurant and nightclub offering Cuban cuisine and classic favorites, a full bar and live entertainment Ventura Harbor Village as an extension to the current 805 Bar & Grilled Cheese restaurant.

French

Chocolatine French Café

2955 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.

Thousand Oaks

557-0561

www.chocolatine.net

Truffles, tarts, heart-shaped meringues and cookies, plus bowls of house-made jams and small pieces of orange-filled dark chocolate to sample. Salads, soups, crepes, quiches, hot chocolate, hot and cold drinks, and the crunchy-edged coconut macaroon. Pleasant experience and the best hot chocolate.

Indian

Café India

1775 E. Daily Dr.

Camarillo

987-8537

www.thecafeindia.com

Though its exterior is nothing fancy, hearty portions of exceptional food at reasonable prices are the norm at Café India. Extensive beer and wine list, Tandoori shrimp, lamb kebabs, chicken vindaloo, samosas, masala dosas.

Himalaya

35 W. Main St., Suite A

Ventura

643-0795

www.himalayacuisine.com

Whether you’re eating lentil soup or chicken tikka masala, you can’t go wrong with Himalaya.

The Taj Café

574 E. Main St.

Ventura

652-1521

www.thetajcafeventura.com

Also located in Thousand Oaks. The Taj Café is a great place to grab a quick curry before catching a movie downtown in Downtown Ventura. The smells wafting out onto the street should be enough to draw you inside either location. Great traditional Indian fare. Naan, curries and rice dishes are all equally satisfying.

Irish/British

Brendan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant

1755 E. Daily Dr.

Camarillo

383-4100

www.brendans.com

More locations in Agoura Hills and Newbury Park. Find your Irish roots in Brendan’s Irish Pub, a wide-selection of food and beverage for all to enjoy.

Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

593 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-3001

www.dargansventura.com

A good place to meet friends for a drink. Full Irish-inspired menu, heavy on pub-style offerings. The bar is packed on weekend nights, probably not the best time to plan on having a quiet dinner.

Garman’s Restaurant & Irish Pub

932 E. Main St.

Santa Paula

933-4600

www.garmanspub.com

A full pub menu with outstanding selections in an upscale contemporary bar. Comfort food like corned beef may look familiar, but don’t be afraid to give the Irish tacos a chance.

Rosie Lee Imports

673 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-5832

www.rosieleeimports.com

Rosie Lee Imports is a British import store offering foods and gift items from across the pond. Also mixed in foods from South Africa and Australia.

Italian

Boccali’s

3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road

Ojai

646-6116

www.boccalis.com

Also located in Oak View. The Boccali family has served homemade Italian food amidst magnificent mountain views under a canopy of crowning oaks for twenty years. Many of the ingredients are picked daily from their Upper Ojai farm.

Café Fiore

66 S. California St.

Ventura

653-1266

www.cafefioreventura.com

A whole slew of fancy martinis and hearty, rustic Italian fare served in a swanky, lively environment. Try the outdoor patio on a warm night. On the weekends you’ll want to dress to impress.

Capriccio

298 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-7115

www.capriccioventura.com

Fantastic Italian eats in prime downtown location. The service is friendly and the environment is cozy. Good, reasonably priced wine. Great thin-crust pizzas and traditional Italian dishes.

Enzo’s Italian Restaurant

134 N. Mill St.

Santa Paula

933-3444

www.enzositalian.com

Head to the Glen Tavern Inn for classic Italian flavors made with locally grown herbs and ingredients. The extensive menu features both fabulous veal and a terrific vegetarian pizza.

Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant

2788 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-7270

www.ferrarositalian.com

Mouth-watering Italian options at family owned Ferraro’s.

The Italian Job Café

2810 S. Harbor Blvd.

Oxnard

832-4945

www.facebook.com/italianjobcafe

Addictingly good food in a warm, welcoming environment where the staff aims to please.

La Dolce Vita

740 S. B St.

Oxnard

486-6878 or 486-6861

www.ladolcevitadimare.com

La Dolce Vita offers the best in the fine Italian cuisine. As a family owned and operated restaurant, our staff is dedicated to providing you with a combination of exquisite food and impeccable service. Add to that a warm and inviting cocktail lounge and fireplace room for private parties, La Dolce Vita truly is “The Sweet Life.”

Lucerne Italian Restaurant

868 Arneill Road

Camarillo

383-5777

www.lucernerestaurant.com

Enjoy a quiet meal at Lucerne, where the tomato sauce is fresh, the risotto is rich, and the service is excellent. The vibe is laid-back and neighborly.

Milano’s Italian Restaurant

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 100

Ventura

658-0388

www.milanositalianrestaurant.com

Located on the waterfront at the Ventura Harbor Village, this comfortable eatery offers an array of tantalizing Italian favorites at affordable prices, and with a lovely view. The choice of outdoor, patio and indoor seating allows diners to customize the dining experience, but the tried-and-true fare makes Milano’s a local destination.

Osteria Monte Grappa

242 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

640-6767

www.omgojai.com

Authentic cuisine and a casual atmosphere will make you feel like you’ve just arrived in Italy. The reasonably priced rustic northern Italian menu has countless offerings, including a daily selection of specials influenced by fresh organic finds at the local farmer’s markets, with plenty of vegetarian options.

Ottavio’s Italian Restaurant

1620 Ventura Blvd.

Camarillo

482-3810

www.ottavio.com

Murals of Italy decorate the walls. The ambience seems fancy, but you’ll feel comfortable in jeans. The classic Italian dishes are great and the portions are huge. Don’t be afraid to share. Try the lasagna!

Rico’s Italian Villa

233 E. Channel Islands Blvd.

Port Hueneme

984-3962

www.ricositalianvilla.com

Rico’s Italian Villa offers you authentic Italian food and great services. From the servers to the owner, this place is hands-down the best spot to eat.

Sicily by Gino

563 E. Main St.

Ventura

641-2220

www.facebook.com/SicilybyGino

Sicily by Gino is just one of the many spots that Gino Milano has opened in his 40 year career in the food business. Authentic Italian cuisine, Sicilian style pizza and Sicilian specialties.

Tuscany il Ristorante

968 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 4

Westlake Village

495-2768

www.tuscany-restaurant.com

Great wine, heavenly Italian cuisine, and a feel-good atmosphere. Good family-friendly environment. This is the type of place that cares about its guests, not turning out tables.

Ventura Spaghetti Company

2686 Loma Vista Road

Ventura

643-7444

www.spagco.com

Very traditional Italian cooking in what one might imagine an Italian restaurant should feel like. A nice place for a casual dinner out when you don’t want to get too fancy. Family Dinner Night is back!

Japanese / Sushi

Anaba Sushi

1171 S. Victoria Ave.

Oxnard

382-1230

Exceptional sushi presented in the most artistic, delicate and tasteful way. An extensive menu with reasonable prices, though the exotic options will set you back a bit.

Crazy King Kong Sushi

215 N. Moorpark Road, Suite K

Thousand Oaks

496-7106

www.facebook.com/crazykingkongsushi

Generous portions for a sushi restaurant. Try the different kinds of lightly battered tempura; they go great with a Japanese beer.

Ken of Japan

4340 Cochran St.

Simi Valley

527-6490

www.kenofjapan.com

Appetizers, salads, soups, vegetable stir frys, sushi bar at this wonderful eatery where family, children and friends dine. Celebrate your private parties, and experience the food being cooked right in front of you. Fun, fun, and great food.

Koba Sushi

2026 E. Main St.

Ventura

653-7336

facebook.com/pages/Koba-Sushi

In this small sushi bar, you will find a beautiful, colorful variety of sushi rolls, and see the wisdom in the generous dishes of such reasonable, fair pricing. Indulge your appetite here for fresh sushi and authentic Japanese cuisine.

Masa Sushi

63 E. Daily Drive

Camarillo

987-1065

500 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-2533

www.facebook.com/MasaSushiCamarillo

Traditional Japanese dishes served fresh! Masa has been providing Ventura County with delicious sushi and Japanese favorites since 1983.

O-Sabi Japanese Restaurant

5795 Walker St.

Ventura

642-6200

www.o-sabi.com

Eel, salmon and fried ice cream are among the vast array of delicacies offered up at O-Sabi Sushi, an eatery that serves purist sushi creations as well as dishes that blend the best of American and Japanese delights — with taste bud-pleasing effect. Caterpillar roles (eel and avocado) and Philadelphia rolls (cream cheese and raw salmon) are just a few of the decadent choices.

Sushi Fresh Ventura

5920 Telegraph Road

Ventura

650-6068

www.sushifreshventura.com

You’ll find delicious sushi options at Sushi Fresh Ventura.

Toki Restaurant

2850 Johnson Drive, suite E

Ventura

644-8654

www.tokiramenrestaurant.com

If you’re looking to move beyond the world of Top Ramen, try Toki, the only ramen noodle restaurant in Ventura. Reminisce about your college days in this hole in the wall, but be sure to grab some of the unique egg rolls.

Yokozuna Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar

2075 N. Oxnard Blvd.

Oxnard

981-8100

www.yokozunasushibar.com

Also located in Santa Paula. Yokozuna Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar has a decorative atmosphere, delicious sushi and a variety of traditional Japanese cuisine. There are great happy hour prices on beer!

Mediterranean

Fresco II

1651 S. Victoria Ave., Suite 100

Oxnard

985-4700

www.fresco2restaurant.com

Isiygia and Kali Orexi! These two Greek expressions mean Good Health and Good Appetite. This is what we want each of our guests to experience when they dine with us here at Fresco II.

Greek House Café

2375 Sycamore Dr.

Simi Valley

955-9899

www.facebook.com/greekhousecafe

This formerly cash-only (now accepting credit cards) restaurant is hard to find, but mouthwatering baklava, delicious pita bread, and lamb make it well worth it. The authentic Greek personalities of the owners overcome the lack of ambience in its strip mall location.

The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood

1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 101

Ventura

650-5350

www.thegreekventura.com

The Greek is family owned and we have been in the Ventura Harbor since 1994. We feature LIVE Greek Music, Greek Dancing and Belly dancing, along with amazing Greek food! Ventura’s only waterfront restaurant featuring authentic Greek dishes and lively entertainment.

Stephen’s Market & Grill

2632 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-4200

www.stephensmarketandgrill.com

Welcome to Stephen’s Market & Grill where our family is proud to bring you the freshest in Greek and Mediterranean cuisine to Ventura, our home town. At Stephen’s we’re sharing family recipes that are sure to satisfy your appetite, please your taste buds and bring traditional flavors of Greece to you.

Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars

3201 Camino del Sol

Oxnard

983-1560

www.tierrasuratherzog.com

The menus at the Tierra Sur restaurant are concise and simple, drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean and utilizing California’s local produce. Chef Todd Aaron also mixes in elements from places like Tuscany, Israel, Mexico and even North Africa.

Mexican

Agave Maria’s Restaurant and Cantina

106 S. Montgomery St.

Ojai

646-6353

www.agavemarias.com

Also located in Camarillo. Inspired by history, the love of great food and drink, and a passion for our community. Fresh, wholesome ingredients. Great margaritas and homemade chips and salsa.

Cabo Seafood Grill & Cantina

1041 S. Oxnard Blvd.

Oxnard

487-6933

www.caboseafoodgrill.com

Cabo Seafood Grill & Cantina serving Southern California with authentic Mexican food. Come try our home made tortillas, table-side guacamole and micheladas.

Casa De Lago

715 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

640-1577

www.facebook.com/Casa-de-Lago-Ojai-111853308846636

Casa de Lago is an authentic Mexican dining experience. With two locations to serve you in Ojai and Oak View, you are never far from fresh, home-made Specialty Entrees. Our Ojai restaurant is now serving frosty margaritas made from the best tequilas.

Chapala

245 S. 10th St.

Santa Paula

525-2813 or order to go 525-9669

www.chapalamexicanfood.com

Savor homemade Mexican dishes served with a smile at Chapala in Santa Paula. Enjoy a chilly margarita or other cocktail from the full bar, or sip on an ice cold cerveza and relax!

Don Lalos Mexican Food

2646 Palma Drive

Ventura

639-9535

www.facebook.com/twbreakfasthouse

Also located in Ojai. Open for breakfast and lunch, Don Lalos offers delicious Mexican food served with a smile. Come in and enjoy our cozy dining rooms, or take your tasty treats to go!

El Pollo Norteño

715 S. Oxnard Blvd.

487-4571

1290 S. Oxnard Blvd.

Oxnard

487-0094

www.elnortenogrill.com

An affordable, phenomenally tasty, quick food choice for those who like simple fresh Mexican-style preparation. Mostly take-out, but if you sit down you may feel like you’re in the middle of someone’s kitchen.

Establos Meat Market

2633 Ventura Blvd.

Camarillo

384-9855

facebook.com/pages/Establos-Meat-Market

Mexican dishes include carne asada, burritos, tacos with plenty of chips and salsa.

Evita’s Mexican Café

3868 E. Main St.

Ventura

656-4571

www.venturatoday.net/Evita/Welcome.html

What you see is what you get: monstrous burritos and combination plates. A great salsa bar and reasonable prices. The chile relleno burrito is especially good.

Fresh Mex Bar and Grill

4238 Saviers Road

Oxnard

986-0702

Choose from an extensive menu of traditional Mexican dishes as well as a selection of steaks, seafood and sandwiches. There are beers on tap and a wide selection of cocktails and margaritas.

Garden Market

449 N. 10th St.

Santa Paula

525-3613

www.facebook.com/Garden-Market-290789470979032

A true mom-and-pop business in the heart of Santa Paula. Victor and Maria offer a full meat counter as well as many take out specialties. Try “the best burritos in town”!

Jim & Rob’s Fresh Grill

1876 E. Main St.

Ventura

653-7276

214 W. Ojai Ave., Suite 100

Ojai

640-1301

11420 N. Ventura Ave.

Ojai

649-2222

www.jimandrobsojai.com

Order at the counter and sit outside in the sun. Great place for a burrito after a morning surf. They’re big and fresh. And if Mexican food isn’t your thing then there are also burgers and fries. The vegetarian burrito is one of the best in town.

La Cabana Restaurant

1259 E. Harvard Blvd.

Santa Paula

525-8383

www.facebook.com/LaCabanaSantaPaula

A family owned Mexican restaurant that does things right. The salsa is fresh and the chips are warm. Go for the atmosphere (low lights, big comfy booths), the beer and, of course, the combination plates.

Limon y Sal

598 E. Main St.

Ventura

628-3868

www.facebook.com/Limon-y-sal-1191984897513732

Authentic Mexican food brought to Downtown by the Ortiz family of El Pescador restaurant fame. Housed in an iconic downtown Ventura building is an extensive tequila bar as well as full bar and several exotic margarita choices. Fresh ingredients and beautiful presentation is the name of the game here.

Maggie’s On the Avenue

4200 N. Ventura Ave.

Ventura

641-2548

Chili relleno, breakfast burritos are just a few of the mouth-watering options at this favorite eatery.

Margarita Villa

1567 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 200

Ventura

654-7906

www.villaventuraharbor.com

We welcome our friends, new and old, to our little spot overlooking Ventura Harbor. Step into our muraled floor to ceiling dining room, relax and enjoy south of the border flavors.

Maria Bonita

256 E. Main St.

Ventura

652-0247

www.mariabonitagourmet.com

An impressive menu of Latin foods, but at a price. Don’t go for the atmosphere — you won’t be that impressed. Do go for the dishes you’ve never heard of before, and the homemade tortillas.

Money Pancho

155 E. Seventh St.

Oxnard

483-1411

3661 Las Posas Road

Camarillo

484-0591

www.moneypancho.com

Money Pancho’s is a family run restaurant with authentic, homemade food and the best margaritas in town! Join us for our daily lunch buffet and our Sunday Brunch featuring bottomless mimosas!

NOM Tequila Grill

450 E. Harbor Blvd.

Ventura

652-5151

www.nomtequilagrill.com

NOM Tequila Grill is located on the Promenade at the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach. It’s a culinary cruise to Mexico’s Central Coast with homemade tortillas, farm fresh food and 17 different tequilas in a distinctive setting.

Rosabella’s Café & Bakery

2705 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

337-0101

www.rosabellascafebakery.com

Fresh baked goods are offered daily, as well as breakfast burritos starting at 6 a.m. every day! Menudo and pozole available on weekends and happy hour specials Monday through Thursday.

Sabor Cocina Mexicana

2200 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.

Thousand Oaks

497-2457

www.saborcocinamexicana.com

Duck tacos, tortilla soup are just a few tasty options at Sabor Cocina Mexicana.

Sabor Taqueria y Mariscos

128 E. Sixth St.

Oxnard

486-6138

www.saborfishtaco.com

A restaurant specializing in Baja-style tacos, especially fish tacos; also chile verde taco, superb salsa and chips, Hawaiano concoction of juices. Cheap prices and awesome food; you’ll want more afterward.

Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill

191 W. Ventura Blvd.

Camarillo

322-1441

1930 Newbury Road

Newbury Park

376-1404

265-A N. Moorpark Road

Thousand Oaks

371-7978

4960 Telephone Road

Ventura

339-9600

111 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 102

Westlake Village

370-3701

2410 Sycamore Dr., Suite B

Simi Valley

522-2270

www.sharkys.com

An innovative menu that strives to use fresh, natural and organic ingredients combined with unique cooking styles for enhanced flavor and the promise of excellence and satisfaction. Our mission comes down to three things: eating great healthy food, using fresh, natural and organic ingredients … and having fun doing it!

Snapper Jacks

4850 Santa Rosa Road

Camarillo

384-0334

604 E. Janss Road

Thousand Oaks

494-9777

533 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-4555

5100 Telegraph Road

Ventura

642-5111

www.snapperjackstacoshack.com

A casual dining experience with quality food inspired by the beautiful Ventura County coastline we call home. We decided to fuse coastal and Mexican cuisine in the headliner of our new restaurant’s menu, and thus Snapper Jack’s award-winning fish taco was born.

Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company

806 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

643-8226

www.spencermakenzies.com

The little taco stand that possesses the unique menu with tasty tacos. Taquerias, fish taco, chip ‘n’ salsa, plus more authentic Mexican dishes. Try the fresh chips ‘n’ homemade salsa with the Ahi tacos; it will take you back to the south border of Mexico.

Taqueria Cuernavaca

1117 N. Ventura Ave.

Ventura

653-8052

www.cuernavacataqueria.com

Also located in Oxnard. Come have a taste of central Mexico. At Taqueria Cuernavaca, we make homemade style food that stays true to its roots. From Alambres to Chile Relleno, our dishes are as unique as they are tasty. Be ready to experience a Mexican Cuisine you never knew existed!

Taqueria Tepatitlan

362 N. Ventura Ave.

Ventura

653-0508

www.taqueriatepatitlan.com

Homemade chips and salsa complement combination plates, burritos, tacos and enchiladas galore at this friendly, relaxed Mexican restaurant. Consistent, fresh and authentic.

Three Amigos

365 E. Avenida De Los Arboles

Thousand Oaks

493-1033

139 N. Reino Road

Newbury Park

499-7200

www.3amigosonline.com

Three brothers run this Mexican restaurant using the recipes and care they learned from their mother while growing up in Mexico. Everything is fresh and handmade. Try the gordita and you’ll never visit Taco Bell again.

Tia Babe’s Restaurante

125 N. 10th St.

Santa Paula

525-5441

www.tiababesrestaurante.com

A full Mexican and complementary American menu plus kid’s specials. Party room. Patio dining. Full bar. Excellent home cooking by Tia Babe herself.

Tony’s Burrito Hut

9286 Telephone Road

Ventura

647-1270

www.facebook.com/Tonys-Burrito-Hut-111646335540503

Homemade food, reasonable prices, great service, serves breakfast and lunch. Thirteen different kinds of burritos, large portions of food, beef and other platters, rice, beans and the usual menu at your typical Mexican diner. Also, ice cream, burgers, hot dogs but no other desserts.

Vince’s Café

827 E. Main St.

Santa Paula

525-0314

facebook.com/pages/Vinces-Cafe

Homemade dishes including the very popular chili verde and fresh salsa are the reason people are making a habit of dining at Vince’s Café. Enjoy sidewalk dining in sunny Santa Paula!

Yolanda’s Mexican Café

1601 S. Victoria Ave.

Oxnard

985-1340

www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

Also located in Camarillo, Simi Valley and Ventura. Yolanda’s Mexican Café is your fun, festive, casual neighborhood Mexican restaurant in Ventura County. Experience a taste of tradition and enjoy from a wide selection of Yolanda’s award winning margaritas!

Middle Eastern

Ali Baba’s Café

2110-B Newbury Road

Newbury Park

480-0324

www.alibabarestaurant.com

1464 Madera Road

Simi Valley

526-8400

www.babacafe.com

Falafel, curry and a creamy, tangy hummus that’ll make you forget about Trader Joe’s. This is strip mall dining at its finest.

The Lebanese Oven

152 N. Ashwood Ave.

Ventura

535-4140

www.thelebaneseoven.com

Authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, we offer the same taste as our home food, chicken and falafel made with all Lebanese spices.

Mongolian BBQ

Wok’n’South

2123 E. Ventura Blvd.

Camarillo

384-0406

2691 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.

Thousand Oaks

496-1604

2835 E. Main St.

Ventura

653-2658

www.mongolianbbq.net

Mongolian BBQ. It’s simple: choose whichever type of meat and vegetables you want, throw them into a bowl, give it to the chef, wait while he cooks it in on the grill, put it on your plate, and enjoy. If it’s after 5 p.m., repeat as many times as you want.

Pizza

Boccali’s Pizza & Pasta

3277 Ojai Santa Paula Road

Ojai

646-6116

www.boccalis.com

Picturesque Ojai location. Seating outside is almost always preferable, even in the winter (there are heat lamps). The pizza is one of the best in the county … Boccali’s uses fresh ingredients from its own garden. And then there’s the apple cobbler. Heaven in a dish.

D’Amore’s Pizza

300 N. Lantana St.

Camarillo

445-6534

www.damorespizza.com

Also located in Thousand Oaks. The owner of this “pizza parlor” puts thought into his pizza, and the outcome is incredible. Not only is your pizza healthier than an average pizza, but it’s made with only the best ingredients.

Jimmy’s Slice

586 E. Main St.

Ventura

648-6133

www.jimmyslice.com

What sets this pizzeria apart from others is the Cherry Cream Soda. The menu consists of sandwiches, salads, pizza, desserts. A single pizza slice is a generous slice. Try the vegetarian pizza with a salad and club soda on the side. You’ll leave feeling satisfied and wanting more.

Ojai Pizza Company

331 E. Ojai Ave.

Ojai

646-7878

www.theonlygoodpizza.com

Super casual pizza place right on Ojai’s main drag. It’s loud, the beer is cheap and there are all kinds of crazy pizza possibilities like Mexican pizza, Greek pizza and the bomb pizza, to name a few.

The Pizza Company

1011 Harbor Blvd.

Oxnard

985-8871

facebook.com/pages/The-Pizza-Company

Plain and simple pizza served up within walking distance of the beach. If Oxnard had a university, this is where all the students would be on a weeknight. Cash only.

Santino’s Pizza & Pasta

4231 Telegraph Road

Ventura

644-0166

www.santinospizzaparlor.com

Great family-friendly pizza place. Kids can run wild (there’s an arcade). Generous toppings on the pizzas, phenomenal crust and very good pasta dishes as well. There’s also a simple but satisfying salad bar.

Tony’s Pizzaria

186 E. Thompson Blvd.

Ventura

643-8425

www.tonyspizzaria.net

One of the only places in the county where you can order pizza by the slice. This little pizza shack has been around for ages, and most surfers will tell you it’s the best pizza in town. Only steps away from Surfer’s Point. Outside seating only.

Toppers Pizza Place

385-4444 or 495-4444:

3940 E. Main St., Ventura

520 Arneill Road, Camarillo

2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard

2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard

111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard

1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks

2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

www.topperspizzaplace.com

More locations in Camarillo, Oxnard (three), Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Multiple prize winner for best pizza in county also serving salad bar, sandwiches, pasta and dessert using only the freshest ingredients. Comfortable family dining or speedy delivery. Local owned, not a franchise.

Uptown Pizza

2200 Outlet Center Dr., Suite 440

Oxnard

983-4151

www.uptowngourmetpizza.com

Uptown Pizza specializes in making its “secret recipe” dough and offers a menu for all pizza lovers, including over 15 gourmet pizzas, calzones, salads, sandwiches and more.

Polynesian

VenTiki Polynesian Dining & Cocktails

701 E. Main St.

Ventura

667-8887

www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com

VenTiki is an island paradise located in Downtown Ventura featuring the best in traditional cocktails, modern Tiki drinks, Polynesian-inspired cuisine and even sushi. VenTiki is guaranteed to transport you away from your modern life to a tropical oasis right in the heart of Ventura.

Thai

Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine

718 W. Channel Islands Blvd.

Port Hueneme

382-9717

facebook.com/pages/Blue-Elephant-Thai-Cuisine

A very Zen eatery with lunch specials that are varied and affordable. Seafood, curries, salads, soups, grilled meat, desserts, peanut and more sauces, great quality food.

Jasmine Thai Restaurant

1145 S. Victoria Ave.

Ventura

658-4861

www.jasminethaifusion.com

A satisfying respite from the workaday world, Jasmine Thai Restaurant is a an ideal setting for a little lunchtime R&R or a hearty dinner. With a vast array of appetizers, soups, exotic seafood entrees, noodles, salads, curries, rice dishes and à la carte items, there’s a bit of something on the menu for everyone.

Rice Thai Cuisine

387 E. Main St.

Ventura

641-3573

www.riceonmain.com

This family-operated Thai restaurant is “zen with zing,” serving straightforward dishes like curries, drunken noodles, and stir frys. Instead of a wine list, you receive a list of hot tea blends such as wild blueberry and apple blossom, but they also serve wine, beer, sake and martinis.

Sawadee

217 Arneill Road

Camarillo

482-8009

www.sawadeecamarillo.com

Really fresh, authentic Thai food in Camarillo. The owners here pride themselves on using the freshest ingredients. The green curry, loaded with Thai eggplant and bamboo shoots, is our recommendation (along with a side of brown rice). But everything is good.

Sawasdee Thai Cuisine

2887 Johnson Drive, Suite A

Ventura

642-8879

www.sawasdee-thaicuisine.com

Nice, complex curries, plenty of spices and a variety of vegetarian options. Great noodles and curries.

Tipps Thai

512 E. Main St.

Ventura

643-3040

www.tippsthai.com

Serving Ventura locals since 1983. Full fun and friendly bar and great spicy Thai food.

Vietnamese

Pho Oxnard

722 N. Ventura Road

Oxnard

485-1531

www.phooxnard.com

This unpretentious restaurant is one of the best little finds in the county, both for your wallet and your appetite. Each pho bowl is served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, cilantro, spicy green chili and a wedge of lime, and you can add red chili and garlic paste, or the sweeter brown sauce, and fiery sriracha sauce to taste.

Mai’s Café

1967 E. Main St.

Ventura

652-2061

www.maiscaferestaurant.com

Authentic healthy Hawaiian & Vietnamese meals. A long and interesting list of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, Hawaiian dishes and Mai’s famous pho noodle soups, in a light and airy restaurant easily visible from Main Street.

Miscellaneous

Channel Islands Harbor

3900 Pelican Way

Oxnard

985-4852

www.channelislandsharbor.org

Whether you’re on a date, a family outing or just celebrating the pleasures of living in Southern California, we offer everything from gourmet dining to a quick meal. So come and taste the harbor. The food is great and the seaside ambiance cannot be beat.

Ventura Harbor Village

1583 Spinnaker Dr.

Ventura

477-0470

www.venturaharborvillage.com

Waterfront dining at its best! Harbor and ocean views with colorful sunsets over the boats and waves, harbor restaurants offer fresh seafood and a variety of causal and sit down international culinary cuisines for breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hours.