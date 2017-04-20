American
805 Bar and Grilled Cheese
1575 Spinnaker Drive
Ventura
642-9463
www.805barandgrilledcheese.com
Located in the Ventura Harbor, the Bar and Grill serves gourmet grilled cheeses and has a vast wine list with exquisite bottles from around the world. There is large selection of beers and ales (domestic, imported and local), both on tap and bottled. There’s live music on weekends.
A-Burger
155 S. Oxnard Blvd.
Oxnard
483-1351
www.facebook.com/ABurgerOxnard
A-Burger is well known as Oxnard’s favorite choice for delicious burgers at an affordable price! We have yummy breakfast burritos in the morning, too!
A Little Piece of Heaven
310 South C St.
Oxnard
822-3317
www.alittlepieceofheaven.us
A Little Piece of Heaven is a bakery that offers cakes, cookies for any occasion. We have a variety of fantastic cakes flavors from decadent chocolate and old fashioned vanilla to rich red velvet and moist carrot cake.
Allison’s Country Café
3429 Telegraph Road
Ventura
650-1766
www.allisonscountrycafe.com
Family owned and operated, serving the BEST homemade biscuits and jams alongside the breakfast cuisine voted #1 in both VC Reporter and VC Star. Breakfast and lunch served 7 days. On Telegraph just west of Mills, across from the bus depot.
Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St.
Ventura
652-1799
www.alohasteakhouse.com
Perfect for the surf ’n’ turf lover. Good steak, seafood and chicken entrees with inventive homemade sauces and spices, quality ingredients, fresh salads and a heck of a martini menu. Can’t beat the location on Ventura’s Beach Promenade.
Anacapa Brewing Company
472 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-BEER
www.anacapabrewing.com
Ventura’s only local brewery. Tasty, standard bar menu (tri-tip sandwich, fish & chips, burgers) with a few innovative twists (sweet potato fries, veggie pizza). Try the beer sampler — five large, shot-size tasters of Anacapa’s rotating menu of brews.
Andria’s Seafood Restaurant
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Suite A
Ventura
654-0546
www.andriasseafood.com
A local favorite for good reason. No-frills fish market with the best clam chowder in town (served in a bread bowl if you so choose). Fish and chips, calamari and sinfully delicious onion rings as well as an astounding selection of grilled seafood.
AQUA Beachfront Bar and C-Street at the Crowne Plaza
450 E. Harbor Blvd.
Ventura
648-2100
www.cpventura.com/dining/aqua-beachfront-bar
Treat yourself to California inspired cuisine with a friendly, contemporary atmosphere. Conveniently located in the hotel lobby, connecting it to the Oceanside patio and Lanai Lounge. Join us for breakfast, lunch, dinner or Happy Hour.
Art’s Corner Café
1907 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
653-5011
www.facebook.com/ArtsCornerCafe
Menu has typical California coffee shop dishes: egg combinations, omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, burgers, salads, sandwiches and coffee. Feels like mom’s kitchen; cute and comfortable setting. Good food and service.
Austen’s at the Pierpont
550 Sanjon Road
Ventura
643-0245
www.pierpontinn.com/dining-en.html
One of the few places to get a traditional Sunday brunch in Ventura. Beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean. Delicious food makes up for slightly stuffy atmosphere. Bonus: Mimosas or champagne come with the brunch.
AZU Restaurant and Ojai Valley Brewery
457 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
640-7987
www.azuojai.com
We at AZU believe the best dishes are made from fresh ingredients. Visit Ojai Valley Brewery Tap Room where the intersection of craft beer, local wine, craft cocktails and progressive dining are unified into an exquisite experience in a cozy environment.
Beach House Fish
668 Harbor Blvd.
Ventura
643-4783
www.beachhousefish.com
If you are looking to get away and just enjoy a wonderful seafood meal and relax in front of the water this is a great place! The seafood is outstanding! With an attentive wait staff and generous portions, there is no reason not to dine at Eric Ericsson’s on the Pier.
BG’s Coffee Shop & Deli
428 S. A St.
Oxnard
487-0700
www.bgscafe.com
A great little coffee shop, the one on Seinfeld, located near Heritage Square in Oxnard. Come on your lunch break or meet up with friends here for an omelet, burger, salad or sandwich. Breakfast served all day.
Bliss Frozen Yogurt
451 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
640-8000
www.bliss-frozenyogurt.com
Bliss is a family owned frozen yogurt shop serving Organic, Vegan, and No Sugar Added options daily! Come see why Bliss is voted best dessert shop year after year!
The BoatYard Café
1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 109
Ventura
850-0202
Now open in the beautiful Ventura Harbor Village, serving breakfast and lunch daily. The “Iconic Bar” features indoor and outdoor dining.
Brophy Brothers
1559 Spinnaker Dr.
Ventura
639-0865
www.brophybros.com
After serving locals and visitors in Santa Barbara for a number of years, Brophy Brothers opened its second location in Ventura Harbor in 2007. Bringing the same quality of fresh produce and outstanding service, Brophy Brothers ensures an enjoyable dining experience with every visit.
Buddy Burgers
600 S. Oxnard Blvd.
Oxnard
486-1196
www.facebook.com/BuddyBurgersOxnard
A landmark Oxnard fast food restaurant, formally known as Wimpy’s, well-known for its homemade secret chili recipe (don’t ask, we don’t tell). Any ball park favorite is available from hot dogs to chili fries to everything in between. You need to come by for our chili dogs or chili burgers. Don’t forget our fried burritos. Oh, and a big must, our chili peppers.
Buttercups Cool Treats
1121 S. Victoria Ave.
Oxnard
985-5202
www.buttercupscooltreats.com
We offer a self-serve “create your own perfect dessert” environment where retro fun meets healthy and fresh yummy treats in a small shop by the water. Buttercups is a place where you can go and be yourself in a relaxed and casual atmosphere while enjoying awesome frozen yogurt fixed “your way.” And did we mention the cool penny candy and retro candy bars?
The Burger Barn
5000 Santa Rosa Road, Suite C
Camarillo
482-5536
www.facebook.com/TheBurgerBarnCamarillo
Visit Camarillo’s favorite destination for big, authentic burgers and sandwiches, plus full breakfast services — all at very affordable prices!
Busy Bee Café
478 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-4864
www.busybeecafe.biz
The historic Busy Bee Cafe in downtown Ventura is open 7 days a week 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Come and enjoy the ’50s with us! With over 40 years of experience in the food business, we work hard to bring the customer the best!
Café 126
11033 Citrus Drive
Ventura
647-2619
www.cafe126.com
Go ahead, wear your pajamas. Unpretentious, blue-collar breakfast spot. Eggs, omelets, hash browns, ham steaks, biscuits and gravy. Eat at the counter or grab a booth. What you see is what you get.
Cafe Amri
2000 Outlet Center Drive, suite 295
Oxnard
983-3026
www.cafeamri.com
Despite the name, there’s nothing French about this quaint café in the Palms, which serves American breakfast and lunch favorites with a few Latin additions. Try out the fried chicken and waffles.
Café Firenze
563 W. Los Angeles Ave.
Moorpark
532-0048
www.cafefirenze.net
Martinis, wines, bruschetta, prosciutto and melon plate, aged rib-eye steak, smoked salmon and shrimp, bowtie pasta, dumplings, grilled fennel sausage with mashed potatoes. All this, does it make your mouth water? Pricey and unpretentious diner. Make a reservation or you’ll face a big crowd on a long line on Friday nights. Try the amazing cheesecake.
Café Zack
1095 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
643-9445
www.cafezack.com
An upscale eatery with great salads, steaks, seafood and pasta dishes. Intimate atmosphere — the enclosed back patio is the perfect place for a romantic date. Desserts are also to die for.
Cantara Cellars
126 Wood Road, Suite 104
Camarillo
484-9600
www.cantaracellars.com
Plan your special day at a truly memorable location. Cantara Cellars offers a unique venue for any occasion and provides the privacy for formal dining or your perfect party place!
Casa Pacifica Angels’ Wine Food and Brew Festival
CSU, Channel Islands
One University Dr.
www.cpwinefoodandbrewfestival.com
Casa Pacifica’s annual festival on Sunday, June 4, 1-5pm, will feature culinary creations of the finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries and specialty stores as well as renowned breweries and vineyards.
The Cave at Ventura Wine Co.
4435 McGrath St., Suite 301
Ventura
642-9449
www.thecaveventura.com/restaurant
Be sure to check out the Ventura Wine Company’s extraordinary wine sampling machine before you move on to the mouthwatering crab cakes, and save room for the homemade gelato. The small plate menu offered until 4 p.m. makes the perfect small lunch.
Cronies Sports Bar and Grill
2855 Johnson Drive
Ventura
650-6026
www.cronies.com
More locations in Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Newbury Park and Simi Valley. Salads, appetizers like buffalo chicken strips, and fries, sandwiches, 20 choices on tap and much more. Great dinner for the sports fan; if you are not one, you will still enjoy the quick service and tasty food.
Da Hickory House BBQ
10251 Telephone Road
Ventura
647-7227 or 659-2772
www.dahickoryhouse.com
Don’t bother dressing fancy — you’re here for cheap beer and tasty ribs. In a small East Ventura strip mall, this place does serve up a mean BBQ. The staff is super friendly as well.
Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road
Ventura
289-9200
www.dannysdeli.com
A New York Style delicatessen open 7 days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner serving freshly made soups and bread, grilled sandwiches, pastas, homemade desserts and more.
Duke’s Griddle N’ Grill
1124 S. Seaward Ave.
Ventura
667-8411
www.bitchinburgers.com
Duke’s has been serving the “Best Buns On the Beach” since 1991. Located just steps from the beach, come enjoy an extensive menu and full bar in a casual and friendly atmosphere.
Eggs N Things
92 Daily Dr.
Camarillo
987-4497
4020 E. Main St.
Ventura
642-3190
1542 Moorpark Road
Thousand Oaks
497-1711
2955 Cochran St.
Simi Valley
527-0055
www.eggsnthings.net
Our breakfast and lunch restaurants are a top choice among locals wanting high quality food- the freshest ingredients, a great atmosphere, pleasant and friendly servers and a very popular menu.
The Farmer and the Cook
339 W. El Roblar St.
Ojai
640-9608
www.farmerandcook.com
Fresh salad bar, sandwiches like avocado & cheese sandwich; the grocery has a large selection of organic teas, sodas, juices and even wines and beers. Feels like a farm, and prices are moderate.
Fresh & Fabulous Café
221 West Fifth St.
Oxnard
486-4547
www.myfreshandfabulous.com
Welcoming and cozy ambience, friendly service. The menu consists of roasted veggie sandwich, flavorful and light taste; fresh pita chips and hummus, salads, bistro-style lunch selections; tea service; and personal caterings to people’s unique dietary needs for their work. Desserts like snickerdoodles, pecan bars, carrot cake plus more.
Fusion Grill
2024 E. Avenida De Los Arboles
Thousand Oaks
241-0449
www.fusiongrill1.com
Featuring balanced, nutritious, creative cooking that can be enjoyed daily by everyone. Contemporary eclectic Italian, French, and Asian cuisine.
Grapes & Hops
454 E. Main St.
Ventura
641-0053
www.grapesandhops.org
Ventura’s source for the finest wines.
Great Harvest Bread Co.
2092-H Newbury Road
Newbury Park
376-0111
www.realgoodbread.com
Honey whole wheat, Italian herb focaccia, nine grain, Guinness stout and Gouda, cinnamon pull-apart, jalapeño cheddar, pumpkin cupcake, pumpkin swirl, cranberry orange, apple crunch breads. Mostly a bakery, but also serves a selection of signature sandwiches.
The Grill on the Alley
The Promenade at Westlake
120 Promenade Way
Westlake Village
418-1760
www.thegrill.com
The Grill on the Alley is a well-renowned steakhouse with a classic American menu to suit all tastes. Modeled after the great grills of New York and San Francisco in the ‘30s and ‘40s, The Grill delivers unparalleled service in a sophisticated atmosphere.
Harbor Cove Cafe
1867 Spinnaker Dr.
Ventura
658-1639
www.facebook.com/harborcovecafe
Mouth-watering seafood options will keep you coming back.
Harvest Café
175 S. Ventura Ave.
Ventura
667-8386
www.harvestcafeventura.com
Harvest Cafe promises to be a true farm-to-table restaurant, serving only the freshest produce, arriving daily from farms in the Ventura area. All of our ingredients are organic, and grown as close to our location as possible.
Hozy’s Grill
1760 E. Lemonwood Dr.
Santa Paula
525-1068
www.hozysgrill.com
A great and unique restaurant hidden in an industrial park, featuring innovative cuisine including award-winning chili verde, homemade ravioli, and Santa Barbara-farmed abalone.
J Wolf Catering & BBQ
2271 N. Ventura Ave.
Ventura
628-9416
www.jwolfcatering.com
We build the best beef and pork sandwiches you’ve ever had. We start with only the freshest ingredients and build it just the way you like. Order a smoked pork belly sandwich and our house made Tahitian Vanilla Bean Lemonade to help wash down the best sandwich (hands down) in Ventura!
The Jolly Oyster
911 San Pedro St.
Ventura
798-4944
www.thejollyoyster.com
Welcome! Here at our gourmet food truck we bring you the freshest oysters and clams direct from our farms in Baja California. Buy to go. Or better still, escape for a while and picnic with us here at the beach in the San Buenaventura State Park.
Knead Baking Co.
469 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
(310) 770-3282
www.facebook.com/Knead-Baking-Company-187447051292507
The unique flatbread pizzas, quiches, galettes and deconstructed sandwiches at this Ojai eatery are made from mostly local ingredients. Try the non-alcoholic wine coolers to go along with one of the fresh pastries or breads.
Laird’s Butcher Shop & BBQ
574 W. Main St.
Ventura
525-3517
www.lairdsbutchershop.com
Laird’s Butcher Shop & BBQ offers specialty meats and a full service deli, all served up by friendly staff. Barbeque catering services are also offered. Imagine what a hit your next event will be when you serve up Laird’s mouth-watering tri-tip and chicken!
Limoneira
1141 Cummings Road
Santa Paula
525-5541
www.limoneira.com
Limoneira lemons are naturally nutritious, packed with Vitamin C and good for you. Visit our website to for recipes using our fresh, high-quality lemons.
The Lookout Bar and Grill
2800 S. Harbor Blvd.
Oxnard
985-9300
www.facebook.com/TheLookoutBar
Come join us in the beautiful Channel Islands Harbor! We have a full bar, great food and plenty of entertainment.
Meridians Eatery
2417 Harbor Blvd.
Ventura
676-1756, Text Ur Order 807-2283
www.meridianscafe.com
Casual dining with over 75 choices of salads, soups, pizzas and pastas, featuring a revolving local art exhibit.
Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut
2800 S. Harbor Blvd.
Oxnard
985-9151
www.facebook.com/MrsOlsonsCoffeeHut
A down-home-feeling type of joint. Pumpkin pancakes, almost world-famous breakfast potatoes, chorizo and whatever else the chefs can think of make this Oxnard eatery a real locals’ favorite.
Mupu Grill
930 E. Main St.
Santa Paula
525-9779
www.thenewmupugrill.com
This classic restaurant offers a menu with a variety of options, from crab cakes to burgers to ribeye steak to shrimp scampi to fish ‘n’ chips.
Nature’s Grill & Juice Bar
566 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-7855
www.naturesgrillventura.com
Our tantalizing menu feature a wide selection of delicious soups, sandwiches, salads and more, all for the healthy eater. Nature’s Grill is also a favorite lunch spot among the downtown crowd, many of whom visit the restaurant daily. Most popular menu items include ground turkey, tofu, veggies, fresh fish, rice, and fresh fruit smoothies, all at very reasonable prices.
Ojai Beverage Company
655 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
646-1700
www.ojaibevco.com
The extensive beverage menu features more than a thousand types of wine, and more than 750 types of beer, and the food comes in well presented, generous portions. For dessert, check out the Crème Brewlee, a classic Crème Brulee infused with a different beer each week.
Ojai Café Emporium
108 S. Montgomery St.
Ojai
646-2723
www.ojaicafeemporium.com
We have something for everyone at the Ojai Café Emporium. We prepare breakfast and lunch fresh each and every day. Make yourself comfortable indoors or on our sizable patio. Make sure to take home something from our variety of house-baked goods!
Ojai Deer Lodge
2261 Maricopa Hwy
Ojai
646-4256
www.deerlodgeojai.com
Our farm-to-table menu highlights the bounty of delicious produce that the Ojai valley is famous for. We work closely with local farmers to bring fresh seasonal fruits and veggies from their farms to your plates.
Old Town Café
2050 E. Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo
484-5500
www.myoldtowncafe.com
Breakfast and lunch served daily. Omelets, burritos, burgers, wraps and salads are just a few of the many options at Old Town Café. All day breakfast.
Paradise Pantry
222 E. Main St.
Ventura
641-9440
www.paradisepantry.com
A variety of fine wines and cheeses are available at Paradise Pantry.
The Patio Restaurant at Players Casino
6580 Auto Center Drive
Ventura
658-8975
www.pcventura.com/patio
Come for a great dining experience with a full bar and diverse menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner; 24-hour service for casino guests. Authentic Vietnamese cuisine offered Tuesday – Saturday.
Pete’s Breakfast House
2055 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-1130
www.petesbreakfasthouse.com
Get there early — this is the definition of a locals’ favorite. Very long lines on the weekend — simple but tasty breakfast menu. Eggs, omelets, pancakes. Phenomenal breakfast potatoes. Check the specials.
Pirates Grub N Grog
450 S. Victoria Ave.
Oxnard
984-0046
www.piratesbarandrestaurant.com
A great neighborhood restaurant with an ideal bar for watching the game, ambience that lacks pretentiousness, and good, hearty eats that won’t put a dent in your wallet.
Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
2009 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
652-1055
www.primesteakvc.com
Also located in Agoura Hills. Juicy and tender grilled steak, with a pricey menu, but leave feeling satisfied with its fancy-schmancy restaurant theme.
Public School 805
The Promenade at Westlake
120 Promenade Way, Suite A
Westlake Village
379-3909
www.PSonTap.com
Public School is a chef-driven gastropub serving exclusively craft beer and delivers, “An Education in the Art of Food & Beer.” We use only the freshest quality ingredients, sourced from local farmers markets whenever possible. “Recess” (aka Happy Hour) is held Monday through Friday (in most locations) and boasts items such as Ahi tuna poke, crispy naked wings, and PB&J sliders. Our bar features a vast selection of seasonal artisanal cocktails and sommelier selected wines.
Q & Q Hawaiian BBQ
1780 S. Victoria Ave., unit F
Ventura
644-8988
www.qqhawaiianbbq.com
Our great Hawaiian meals and great selection will keep you coming back for more. Whether you are planning an intimate meal for two or a party for 50, we’ll help guide you to a wonderful dining experience. We use the freshest ingredients for an authentic Hawaiian barbeque taste.
Quincy Street
2405 Roosevelt Blvd.
Oxnard
984-6262
www.quincystreetltd.com
Real Chicago-style food served up at a classic Oxnard hangout. Chicken, ribs, onion rings, onion bread and spaghetti. Fun ambience, great food.
The Ranch House
102 Besant Road
Ojai
646-2360
www.theranchhouse.com
Perfection in Ojai for over sixty years. The Ranch House is the ultimate in romance, hidden away in the beautiful Ojai Valley. It’s a gourmet restaurant famed for original award winning cuisine.
Royal Bakery & Cafe
4726 Telephone Road
Ventura
654-9104
www.facebook.com/pages/Royale-Bakery
Simply one of the best places to get lunch in Ventura. You’re not going to find a better sandwich anywhere else (or a better side salad for that matter), and the baked goods behind the glass counter will make you drool.
Sandwich Factory
4531 Market St.
Ventura
650-0465
www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sandwich-Factory/
You’ll never have to pack a lunch to work again. Come early for the breakfast burrito or stop by on your lunch break for one of the many sandwiches. Service is quick. The Thirsty Chicken or Thirsty Turkey sandwich is highly recommended for those who like their meals extra spicy.
Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch
4020 E. Main St., Suite E10
Ventura
658-8582
www.sbchickenranch.com
The Santa Barbara Chicken Ranch has been serving up the best mesquite barbecued chicken and tri-tip for over 20 years, in both our Santa Barbara and Ventura restaurants! Try it once and you’ll know why locals love to eat at the Ranch!
The Shoals Restaurant at Cliff House Inn
6602 Old Pacific Coast Hwy
Ventura
684-0025
http://www.cliffhouseinn.com/shoals.htm
The Shoals presents an ever-changing menu specializing in fresh local seafood and produce and offers both indoor and alfresco seating beside the blue Pacific. The Shoals is open every night for dinner and every day for lunch, with brunch available Sundays.
The Spot
389 Linden Ave.
Carpinteria
684-6311
www.facebook.com/TheSpotCarpinteria
Venerable counter serve with outdoor seating dishing up burgers, shakes and fast-food staples.
Surf Brewery
4561 Market St., Suite A
Ventura
644-2739
www.surfbrewery.com
Surf Brewery, located minutes from Surfer’s Point in beautiful Ventura, is riding the wave of California’s vibrant beer history and tradition of making craft beers. Founded by home brewers and surfers with a passion for beer and a commitment to create only the finest brews using the highest quality ingredients.
The Tavern Bar & Restaurant
211 E. Santa Clara St.
Ventura
643-3264
www.facebook.com/thetavernventura
Come into the Tavern to drink unique cocktails and eat delicious cuisine.
Tomas Café & Gallery
622 S. A St.
Oxnard
483-6633
www.facebook.com/TomasCafeOxnard
Tomas Café is serving breakfast and lunch daily with the best coffee in town. Try something new with our daily specials. We are making fresh morning pastries everyday including scones, Danishes, turnovers, cinnamon rolls, and muffins.
Traveler Café
1070 E. Front St.
Ventura
667-8229
www.travelercafeventura.com
An eclectic world café lovingly crafted in Ventura. Enjoy daily specials and tastes from around the globe!
Twenty 88 Bistro & Martini Bar
2088 Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo
388-2088
www.twenty88.com
Fresh ground sirloin burgers, caprese mixed green salads and more at Twenty 88.
Twisted Oak Tavern
30105 Agoura Road
Agoura Hills
(818) 735-0091
www.twistedoaktavern.pub
We are a distinctive gastropub and brewery that offer guests a unique dining experience featuring creative California cuisine made from scratch with locally-sourced ingredients; a broad selection of popular domestic, imported, and craft brews to accompany the tavern’s own house-made craft beers produced on site under The LAB Brewing Company brand.
Two Trees Restaurant and Taps
7822 Telegraph Road
Ventura
659-3365
www.twotreesrestaurantandtaps.com
Two Trees serves excellent breakfast and lunch daily and has been a local’s favorite for years. We have a diverse menu including burgers that are crafted just right, an inventive bar menu, 28 beers on tap and all your breakfast favorites.
U Yogurt
5722 Telephone Road
Ventura
644-2020
www.uyogurt.com
Fresh, crisp, and clean. Self-service gourmet frozen yogurt and toppings, with more than 30 to choose from. All flavors are certified Kosher and most lactose intolerant individuals can enjoy our yogurt. Available to go or eat in.
Urbane Café
4960 Telephone Road
Ventura
654-1619
www.urbanecafe.com
More locations in Agoura Hills, Camarillo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Urbane Café is a great alternative to fast food. With healthy, fresh lunch and dinner options, Urbane Café rises above its strip-mall location. Great foccacia sandwiches, fresh salads and soups in a super-casual setting.
Vagabond Coffee Shop and Restaurant
760 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
643-1390
www.vagabondventura.com
Celebrating 50 years in 2016, Vagabond Coffee Shop has been serving Ventura County’s favorite comfort food since day one. The Vagabond is known for quality home-style food and friendly service, in a down-home atmosphere. You’re always welcome at the Vagabond!
Ventura Sandwich Co.
2700 Loma Vista Road
Ventura
641-1915
www.venturasandwichco.com
We never compromise on the quality of the ingredients in the made-to-order sandwiches we create. We feel our customers deserve the best and we will be here to deliver the best! We proudly serve Boar’s Head® meats and cheeses on bread that is baked fresh daily.
Vom Fass Ventura
451 E. Main St.
Ventura
641-1900
www.facebook.com/VomFassVentura
Look, taste, enjoy! Gourmet fruit vinegars, exquisite oils, exotic liqueurs and fine rare spirits, all sampled and sold straight from the cask!
Waypoint Café
325 Durley Ave.
Camarillo
388-2535
www.thewaypointcafe.com
Watch the planes fly by at this kid-friendly café at the Camarillo airport, where breakfast is served all day. Simple burgers, fries, sandwiches and milkshakes done right.
Wicked’s Brew
4561 Market St., Suite C
Ventura
275-2334
www.wickedsbrew.com
Experience Wicked’s Brew, an artisan cafe serving fresh food, organic handcrafted coffees and teas, and amusement.
Winchester’s Grill & Saloon
632 E. Main St.
Ventura
653-7446
www.winchestersgrill.com
A really fun place to grab a beer (40 on tap), especially if you can nab a table on the front patio and get in some good people watching action. The ostrich burger and duck strips set the menu apart. Happy hour’s 7 days a week.
Brazilian
Moqueca Brazilian Cuisine
3550 S. Harbor Blvd.
Oxnard
204-0970
www.moquecarestaurant.com
Also located in Thousand Oaks. The name “moqueca” designates exactly this way of preparation, using a clay pot to cook the seafood and vegetables with no addition of water. The ingredients include the fish (or other seafood), onions, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro, “urucum” and “malagueta” pepper.
Cajun/creole
Cajun Kitchen Café
301 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-7701
www.cajunkitchencafe.com
Locations in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta and Lompoc. This cafe is a blend of Lousiana-style breakfast and lunch cuisine. It serves delectable dishes like scrambled eggs with blackened lemon chicken sausage, bowl of grits and a large, homemade biscuit. Also vegetarian items, gumbo, okra; what more could you ask for? Burgers, Lousiana-style and traditional American sandwiches, jambalaya, crawfish étouffée and more New Orleans specialties.
Rabalais’ Bistro
861 E. Main St.
Santa Paula
525-2109
www.rabalaisbistro.com
The New Orleans style bistro serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. The menu includes Southern dishes prepared from timeless homemade recipes. There are a variety of tasty handcrafted baked goods offered at the bakery and a coffee shop.
Chinese
Chester’s Asia Chinese Restaurant
2216 Pickwick Drive
Camarillo
482-6564
www.chestersasia.com
For over 50 years, Chester’s has been serving Mandarin, Cantonese and Szechuan-style cooking in an elegantly decorated restaurant. You can enjoy cocktails while dining with friends or order Chinese take-out. There are also banquet facilities for private parties.
China Kitchen
4020 E. Main St., Suite B2
Ventura
654-0933
www.facebook.com/chinakitchenventura
Both traditional and unique dishes are prepared tableside, and you’ll get enough to eat well tonight and have leftovers for tomorrow. A perfect stop if you’re looking to spice up a weeknight or celebrate your next special occasion.
China Square Restaurant
450 S. B St.
Oxnard
487-9988
www.facebook.com/China-Square
Open in Centennial Plaza, this Chinese restaurant boasts Szechuan and Mandarin cuisine. This restaurant formerly in Carriage Square, is a local favorite.
Golden Chicken Inn
701 S. Oxnard Blvd.
Oxnard
483-9122
www.facebook.com/pages/Golden-Chicken-Inn
The kung pao chicken and pork egg foo yung will keep you coming back. Try the slow cooked BBQ Pork or BBQ Spareribs!
Golden China
760 S. Seaward Ave.
Ventura
652-0688
www.facebook.com/goldenchinaventura
A large, posh restaurant with a welcoming atmosphere that does Chinese right. Easy on the grease, great on the taste buds. Try the egg fu yung and mu shoo pork. Karaoke every night.
Gourmet Oriental
67 W. Main St., suite C
Ventura
643-8188
www.gourmetoriental.net
Enjoy a delicious and memorable dining experience at Gourmet Oriental in Ventura.
Hong Kong Inn
435 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
648-3161
www.hongkonginn.com
Come experience the new Hong Kong Inn! Cantonese cuisine and new sushi bar. Salsa dancing Mondays and live music weekends. Monthly Polynesian dance dinner show.
Peking Inn
330 N. Lantana St., suite 31
Camarillo
987-8188
www.pekinginnrestaurant.com
Located in the Paseo Camarillo Plaza, Peking Inn offers beef, chicken and pork choices, delicacies of duck, calamari, scallops and various fish. À la carte lunches, lunch combos plus family-sized package dinners are also offered. Egg rolls, vegetarian dishes, soups. Dine here with family, friends or alone, and experience the fast and helpful service and staff.
Spring Garden
1795 S. Victoria Ave., suite 101A
Ventura
644-6688
www.springgardenventura.com
Chinese Restaurant in Ventura, specializing in Mandarin and Szechuan cuisine. Fresh ingredients, no MSG.
Cuban
The Copacubana
1575 Spinnaker Dr.
Ventura
642-9463
www.thecopacubana.com
The Copacubana is a new waterfront restaurant and nightclub offering Cuban cuisine and classic favorites, a full bar and live entertainment Ventura Harbor Village as an extension to the current 805 Bar & Grilled Cheese restaurant.
French
Chocolatine French Café
2955 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
Thousand Oaks
557-0561
www.chocolatine.net
Truffles, tarts, heart-shaped meringues and cookies, plus bowls of house-made jams and small pieces of orange-filled dark chocolate to sample. Salads, soups, crepes, quiches, hot chocolate, hot and cold drinks, and the crunchy-edged coconut macaroon. Pleasant experience and the best hot chocolate.
Indian
Café India
1775 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo
987-8537
www.thecafeindia.com
Though its exterior is nothing fancy, hearty portions of exceptional food at reasonable prices are the norm at Café India. Extensive beer and wine list, Tandoori shrimp, lamb kebabs, chicken vindaloo, samosas, masala dosas.
Himalaya
35 W. Main St., Suite A
Ventura
643-0795
www.himalayacuisine.com
Whether you’re eating lentil soup or chicken tikka masala, you can’t go wrong with Himalaya.
The Taj Café
574 E. Main St.
Ventura
652-1521
www.thetajcafeventura.com
Also located in Thousand Oaks. The Taj Café is a great place to grab a quick curry before catching a movie downtown in Downtown Ventura. The smells wafting out onto the street should be enough to draw you inside either location. Great traditional Indian fare. Naan, curries and rice dishes are all equally satisfying.
Irish/British
Brendan’s Irish Pub and Restaurant
1755 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo
383-4100
www.brendans.com
More locations in Agoura Hills and Newbury Park. Find your Irish roots in Brendan’s Irish Pub, a wide-selection of food and beverage for all to enjoy.
Dargan’s Irish Pub & Restaurant
593 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-3001
www.dargansventura.com
A good place to meet friends for a drink. Full Irish-inspired menu, heavy on pub-style offerings. The bar is packed on weekend nights, probably not the best time to plan on having a quiet dinner.
Garman’s Restaurant & Irish Pub
932 E. Main St.
Santa Paula
933-4600
www.garmanspub.com
A full pub menu with outstanding selections in an upscale contemporary bar. Comfort food like corned beef may look familiar, but don’t be afraid to give the Irish tacos a chance.
Rosie Lee Imports
673 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-5832
www.rosieleeimports.com
Rosie Lee Imports is a British import store offering foods and gift items from across the pond. Also mixed in foods from South Africa and Australia.
Italian
Boccali’s
3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road
Ojai
646-6116
www.boccalis.com
Also located in Oak View. The Boccali family has served homemade Italian food amidst magnificent mountain views under a canopy of crowning oaks for twenty years. Many of the ingredients are picked daily from their Upper Ojai farm.
Café Fiore
66 S. California St.
Ventura
653-1266
www.cafefioreventura.com
A whole slew of fancy martinis and hearty, rustic Italian fare served in a swanky, lively environment. Try the outdoor patio on a warm night. On the weekends you’ll want to dress to impress.
Capriccio
298 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-7115
www.capriccioventura.com
Fantastic Italian eats in prime downtown location. The service is friendly and the environment is cozy. Good, reasonably priced wine. Great thin-crust pizzas and traditional Italian dishes.
Enzo’s Italian Restaurant
134 N. Mill St.
Santa Paula
933-3444
www.enzositalian.com
Head to the Glen Tavern Inn for classic Italian flavors made with locally grown herbs and ingredients. The extensive menu features both fabulous veal and a terrific vegetarian pizza.
Ferraro’s Italian Restaurant
2788 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-7270
www.ferrarositalian.com
Mouth-watering Italian options at family owned Ferraro’s.
The Italian Job Café
2810 S. Harbor Blvd.
Oxnard
832-4945
www.facebook.com/italianjobcafe
Addictingly good food in a warm, welcoming environment where the staff aims to please.
La Dolce Vita
740 S. B St.
Oxnard
486-6878 or 486-6861
www.ladolcevitadimare.com
La Dolce Vita offers the best in the fine Italian cuisine. As a family owned and operated restaurant, our staff is dedicated to providing you with a combination of exquisite food and impeccable service. Add to that a warm and inviting cocktail lounge and fireplace room for private parties, La Dolce Vita truly is “The Sweet Life.”
Lucerne Italian Restaurant
868 Arneill Road
Camarillo
383-5777
www.lucernerestaurant.com
Enjoy a quiet meal at Lucerne, where the tomato sauce is fresh, the risotto is rich, and the service is excellent. The vibe is laid-back and neighborly.
Milano’s Italian Restaurant
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 100
Ventura
658-0388
www.milanositalianrestaurant.com
Located on the waterfront at the Ventura Harbor Village, this comfortable eatery offers an array of tantalizing Italian favorites at affordable prices, and with a lovely view. The choice of outdoor, patio and indoor seating allows diners to customize the dining experience, but the tried-and-true fare makes Milano’s a local destination.
Osteria Monte Grappa
242 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
640-6767
www.omgojai.com
Authentic cuisine and a casual atmosphere will make you feel like you’ve just arrived in Italy. The reasonably priced rustic northern Italian menu has countless offerings, including a daily selection of specials influenced by fresh organic finds at the local farmer’s markets, with plenty of vegetarian options.
Ottavio’s Italian Restaurant
1620 Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo
482-3810
www.ottavio.com
Murals of Italy decorate the walls. The ambience seems fancy, but you’ll feel comfortable in jeans. The classic Italian dishes are great and the portions are huge. Don’t be afraid to share. Try the lasagna!
Rico’s Italian Villa
233 E. Channel Islands Blvd.
Port Hueneme
984-3962
www.ricositalianvilla.com
Rico’s Italian Villa offers you authentic Italian food and great services. From the servers to the owner, this place is hands-down the best spot to eat.
Sicily by Gino
563 E. Main St.
Ventura
641-2220
www.facebook.com/SicilybyGino
Sicily by Gino is just one of the many spots that Gino Milano has opened in his 40 year career in the food business. Authentic Italian cuisine, Sicilian style pizza and Sicilian specialties.
Tuscany il Ristorante
968 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 4
Westlake Village
495-2768
www.tuscany-restaurant.com
Great wine, heavenly Italian cuisine, and a feel-good atmosphere. Good family-friendly environment. This is the type of place that cares about its guests, not turning out tables.
Ventura Spaghetti Company
2686 Loma Vista Road
Ventura
643-7444
www.spagco.com
Very traditional Italian cooking in what one might imagine an Italian restaurant should feel like. A nice place for a casual dinner out when you don’t want to get too fancy. Family Dinner Night is back!
Japanese / Sushi
Anaba Sushi
1171 S. Victoria Ave.
Oxnard
382-1230
Exceptional sushi presented in the most artistic, delicate and tasteful way. An extensive menu with reasonable prices, though the exotic options will set you back a bit.
Crazy King Kong Sushi
215 N. Moorpark Road, Suite K
Thousand Oaks
496-7106
www.facebook.com/crazykingkongsushi
Generous portions for a sushi restaurant. Try the different kinds of lightly battered tempura; they go great with a Japanese beer.
Ken of Japan
4340 Cochran St.
Simi Valley
527-6490
www.kenofjapan.com
Appetizers, salads, soups, vegetable stir frys, sushi bar at this wonderful eatery where family, children and friends dine. Celebrate your private parties, and experience the food being cooked right in front of you. Fun, fun, and great food.
Koba Sushi
2026 E. Main St.
Ventura
653-7336
facebook.com/pages/Koba-Sushi
In this small sushi bar, you will find a beautiful, colorful variety of sushi rolls, and see the wisdom in the generous dishes of such reasonable, fair pricing. Indulge your appetite here for fresh sushi and authentic Japanese cuisine.
Masa Sushi
63 E. Daily Drive
Camarillo
987-1065
500 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-2533
www.facebook.com/MasaSushiCamarillo
Traditional Japanese dishes served fresh! Masa has been providing Ventura County with delicious sushi and Japanese favorites since 1983.
O-Sabi Japanese Restaurant
5795 Walker St.
Ventura
642-6200
www.o-sabi.com
Eel, salmon and fried ice cream are among the vast array of delicacies offered up at O-Sabi Sushi, an eatery that serves purist sushi creations as well as dishes that blend the best of American and Japanese delights — with taste bud-pleasing effect. Caterpillar roles (eel and avocado) and Philadelphia rolls (cream cheese and raw salmon) are just a few of the decadent choices.
Sushi Fresh Ventura
5920 Telegraph Road
Ventura
650-6068
www.sushifreshventura.com
You’ll find delicious sushi options at Sushi Fresh Ventura.
Toki Restaurant
2850 Johnson Drive, suite E
Ventura
644-8654
www.tokiramenrestaurant.com
If you’re looking to move beyond the world of Top Ramen, try Toki, the only ramen noodle restaurant in Ventura. Reminisce about your college days in this hole in the wall, but be sure to grab some of the unique egg rolls.
Yokozuna Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar
2075 N. Oxnard Blvd.
Oxnard
981-8100
www.yokozunasushibar.com
Also located in Santa Paula. Yokozuna Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar has a decorative atmosphere, delicious sushi and a variety of traditional Japanese cuisine. There are great happy hour prices on beer!
Mediterranean
Fresco II
1651 S. Victoria Ave., Suite 100
Oxnard
985-4700
www.fresco2restaurant.com
Isiygia and Kali Orexi! These two Greek expressions mean Good Health and Good Appetite. This is what we want each of our guests to experience when they dine with us here at Fresco II.
Greek House Café
2375 Sycamore Dr.
Simi Valley
955-9899
www.facebook.com/greekhousecafe
This formerly cash-only (now accepting credit cards) restaurant is hard to find, but mouthwatering baklava, delicious pita bread, and lamb make it well worth it. The authentic Greek personalities of the owners overcome the lack of ambience in its strip mall location.
The Greek Mediterranean Steak & Seafood
1583 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 101
Ventura
650-5350
www.thegreekventura.com
The Greek is family owned and we have been in the Ventura Harbor since 1994. We feature LIVE Greek Music, Greek Dancing and Belly dancing, along with amazing Greek food! Ventura’s only waterfront restaurant featuring authentic Greek dishes and lively entertainment.
Stephen’s Market & Grill
2632 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-4200
www.stephensmarketandgrill.com
Welcome to Stephen’s Market & Grill where our family is proud to bring you the freshest in Greek and Mediterranean cuisine to Ventura, our home town. At Stephen’s we’re sharing family recipes that are sure to satisfy your appetite, please your taste buds and bring traditional flavors of Greece to you.
Tierra Sur at Herzog Wine Cellars
3201 Camino del Sol
Oxnard
983-1560
www.tierrasuratherzog.com
The menus at the Tierra Sur restaurant are concise and simple, drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean and utilizing California’s local produce. Chef Todd Aaron also mixes in elements from places like Tuscany, Israel, Mexico and even North Africa.
Mexican
Agave Maria’s Restaurant and Cantina
106 S. Montgomery St.
Ojai
646-6353
www.agavemarias.com
Also located in Camarillo. Inspired by history, the love of great food and drink, and a passion for our community. Fresh, wholesome ingredients. Great margaritas and homemade chips and salsa.
Cabo Seafood Grill & Cantina
1041 S. Oxnard Blvd.
Oxnard
487-6933
www.caboseafoodgrill.com
Cabo Seafood Grill & Cantina serving Southern California with authentic Mexican food. Come try our home made tortillas, table-side guacamole and micheladas.
Casa De Lago
715 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
640-1577
www.facebook.com/Casa-de-Lago-Ojai-111853308846636
Casa de Lago is an authentic Mexican dining experience. With two locations to serve you in Ojai and Oak View, you are never far from fresh, home-made Specialty Entrees. Our Ojai restaurant is now serving frosty margaritas made from the best tequilas.
Chapala
245 S. 10th St.
Santa Paula
525-2813 or order to go 525-9669
www.chapalamexicanfood.com
Savor homemade Mexican dishes served with a smile at Chapala in Santa Paula. Enjoy a chilly margarita or other cocktail from the full bar, or sip on an ice cold cerveza and relax!
Don Lalos Mexican Food
2646 Palma Drive
Ventura
639-9535
www.facebook.com/twbreakfasthouse
Also located in Ojai. Open for breakfast and lunch, Don Lalos offers delicious Mexican food served with a smile. Come in and enjoy our cozy dining rooms, or take your tasty treats to go!
El Pollo Norteño
715 S. Oxnard Blvd.
487-4571
1290 S. Oxnard Blvd.
Oxnard
487-0094
www.elnortenogrill.com
An affordable, phenomenally tasty, quick food choice for those who like simple fresh Mexican-style preparation. Mostly take-out, but if you sit down you may feel like you’re in the middle of someone’s kitchen.
Establos Meat Market
2633 Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo
384-9855
facebook.com/pages/Establos-Meat-Market
Mexican dishes include carne asada, burritos, tacos with plenty of chips and salsa.
Evita’s Mexican Café
3868 E. Main St.
Ventura
656-4571
www.venturatoday.net/Evita/Welcome.html
What you see is what you get: monstrous burritos and combination plates. A great salsa bar and reasonable prices. The chile relleno burrito is especially good.
Fresh Mex Bar and Grill
4238 Saviers Road
Oxnard
986-0702
Choose from an extensive menu of traditional Mexican dishes as well as a selection of steaks, seafood and sandwiches. There are beers on tap and a wide selection of cocktails and margaritas.
Garden Market
449 N. 10th St.
Santa Paula
525-3613
www.facebook.com/Garden-Market-290789470979032
A true mom-and-pop business in the heart of Santa Paula. Victor and Maria offer a full meat counter as well as many take out specialties. Try “the best burritos in town”!
Jim & Rob’s Fresh Grill
1876 E. Main St.
Ventura
653-7276
214 W. Ojai Ave., Suite 100
Ojai
640-1301
11420 N. Ventura Ave.
Ojai
649-2222
www.jimandrobsojai.com
Order at the counter and sit outside in the sun. Great place for a burrito after a morning surf. They’re big and fresh. And if Mexican food isn’t your thing then there are also burgers and fries. The vegetarian burrito is one of the best in town.
La Cabana Restaurant
1259 E. Harvard Blvd.
Santa Paula
525-8383
www.facebook.com/LaCabanaSantaPaula
A family owned Mexican restaurant that does things right. The salsa is fresh and the chips are warm. Go for the atmosphere (low lights, big comfy booths), the beer and, of course, the combination plates.
Limon y Sal
598 E. Main St.
Ventura
628-3868
www.facebook.com/Limon-y-sal-1191984897513732
Authentic Mexican food brought to Downtown by the Ortiz family of El Pescador restaurant fame. Housed in an iconic downtown Ventura building is an extensive tequila bar as well as full bar and several exotic margarita choices. Fresh ingredients and beautiful presentation is the name of the game here.
Maggie’s On the Avenue
4200 N. Ventura Ave.
Ventura
641-2548
Chili relleno, breakfast burritos are just a few of the mouth-watering options at this favorite eatery.
Margarita Villa
1567 Spinnaker Dr., Suite 200
Ventura
654-7906
www.villaventuraharbor.com
We welcome our friends, new and old, to our little spot overlooking Ventura Harbor. Step into our muraled floor to ceiling dining room, relax and enjoy south of the border flavors.
Maria Bonita
256 E. Main St.
Ventura
652-0247
www.mariabonitagourmet.com
An impressive menu of Latin foods, but at a price. Don’t go for the atmosphere — you won’t be that impressed. Do go for the dishes you’ve never heard of before, and the homemade tortillas.
Money Pancho
155 E. Seventh St.
Oxnard
483-1411
3661 Las Posas Road
Camarillo
484-0591
www.moneypancho.com
Money Pancho’s is a family run restaurant with authentic, homemade food and the best margaritas in town! Join us for our daily lunch buffet and our Sunday Brunch featuring bottomless mimosas!
NOM Tequila Grill
450 E. Harbor Blvd.
Ventura
652-5151
www.nomtequilagrill.com
NOM Tequila Grill is located on the Promenade at the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach. It’s a culinary cruise to Mexico’s Central Coast with homemade tortillas, farm fresh food and 17 different tequilas in a distinctive setting.
Rosabella’s Café & Bakery
2705 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
337-0101
www.rosabellascafebakery.com
Fresh baked goods are offered daily, as well as breakfast burritos starting at 6 a.m. every day! Menudo and pozole available on weekends and happy hour specials Monday through Thursday.
Sabor Cocina Mexicana
2200 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
Thousand Oaks
497-2457
www.saborcocinamexicana.com
Duck tacos, tortilla soup are just a few tasty options at Sabor Cocina Mexicana.
Sabor Taqueria y Mariscos
128 E. Sixth St.
Oxnard
486-6138
www.saborfishtaco.com
A restaurant specializing in Baja-style tacos, especially fish tacos; also chile verde taco, superb salsa and chips, Hawaiano concoction of juices. Cheap prices and awesome food; you’ll want more afterward.
Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill
191 W. Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo
322-1441
1930 Newbury Road
Newbury Park
376-1404
265-A N. Moorpark Road
Thousand Oaks
371-7978
4960 Telephone Road
Ventura
339-9600
111 S. Westlake Blvd., Suite 102
Westlake Village
370-3701
2410 Sycamore Dr., Suite B
Simi Valley
522-2270
www.sharkys.com
An innovative menu that strives to use fresh, natural and organic ingredients combined with unique cooking styles for enhanced flavor and the promise of excellence and satisfaction. Our mission comes down to three things: eating great healthy food, using fresh, natural and organic ingredients … and having fun doing it!
Snapper Jacks
4850 Santa Rosa Road
Camarillo
384-0334
604 E. Janss Road
Thousand Oaks
494-9777
533 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-4555
5100 Telegraph Road
Ventura
642-5111
www.snapperjackstacoshack.com
A casual dining experience with quality food inspired by the beautiful Ventura County coastline we call home. We decided to fuse coastal and Mexican cuisine in the headliner of our new restaurant’s menu, and thus Snapper Jack’s award-winning fish taco was born.
Spencer Makenzie’s Fish Company
806 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com
The little taco stand that possesses the unique menu with tasty tacos. Taquerias, fish taco, chip ‘n’ salsa, plus more authentic Mexican dishes. Try the fresh chips ‘n’ homemade salsa with the Ahi tacos; it will take you back to the south border of Mexico.
Taqueria Cuernavaca
1117 N. Ventura Ave.
Ventura
653-8052
www.cuernavacataqueria.com
Also located in Oxnard. Come have a taste of central Mexico. At Taqueria Cuernavaca, we make homemade style food that stays true to its roots. From Alambres to Chile Relleno, our dishes are as unique as they are tasty. Be ready to experience a Mexican Cuisine you never knew existed!
Taqueria Tepatitlan
362 N. Ventura Ave.
Ventura
653-0508
www.taqueriatepatitlan.com
Homemade chips and salsa complement combination plates, burritos, tacos and enchiladas galore at this friendly, relaxed Mexican restaurant. Consistent, fresh and authentic.
Three Amigos
365 E. Avenida De Los Arboles
Thousand Oaks
493-1033
139 N. Reino Road
Newbury Park
499-7200
www.3amigosonline.com
Three brothers run this Mexican restaurant using the recipes and care they learned from their mother while growing up in Mexico. Everything is fresh and handmade. Try the gordita and you’ll never visit Taco Bell again.
Tia Babe’s Restaurante
125 N. 10th St.
Santa Paula
525-5441
www.tiababesrestaurante.com
A full Mexican and complementary American menu plus kid’s specials. Party room. Patio dining. Full bar. Excellent home cooking by Tia Babe herself.
Tony’s Burrito Hut
9286 Telephone Road
Ventura
647-1270
www.facebook.com/Tonys-Burrito-Hut-111646335540503
Homemade food, reasonable prices, great service, serves breakfast and lunch. Thirteen different kinds of burritos, large portions of food, beef and other platters, rice, beans and the usual menu at your typical Mexican diner. Also, ice cream, burgers, hot dogs but no other desserts.
Vince’s Café
827 E. Main St.
Santa Paula
525-0314
facebook.com/pages/Vinces-Cafe
Homemade dishes including the very popular chili verde and fresh salsa are the reason people are making a habit of dining at Vince’s Café. Enjoy sidewalk dining in sunny Santa Paula!
Yolanda’s Mexican Café
1601 S. Victoria Ave.
Oxnard
985-1340
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
Also located in Camarillo, Simi Valley and Ventura. Yolanda’s Mexican Café is your fun, festive, casual neighborhood Mexican restaurant in Ventura County. Experience a taste of tradition and enjoy from a wide selection of Yolanda’s award winning margaritas!
Middle Eastern
Ali Baba’s Café
2110-B Newbury Road
Newbury Park
480-0324
www.alibabarestaurant.com
1464 Madera Road
Simi Valley
526-8400
www.babacafe.com
Falafel, curry and a creamy, tangy hummus that’ll make you forget about Trader Joe’s. This is strip mall dining at its finest.
The Lebanese Oven
152 N. Ashwood Ave.
Ventura
535-4140
www.thelebaneseoven.com
Authentic Middle Eastern cuisine, we offer the same taste as our home food, chicken and falafel made with all Lebanese spices.
Mongolian BBQ
Wok’n’South
2123 E. Ventura Blvd.
Camarillo
384-0406
2691 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
Thousand Oaks
496-1604
2835 E. Main St.
Ventura
653-2658
www.mongolianbbq.net
Mongolian BBQ. It’s simple: choose whichever type of meat and vegetables you want, throw them into a bowl, give it to the chef, wait while he cooks it in on the grill, put it on your plate, and enjoy. If it’s after 5 p.m., repeat as many times as you want.
Pizza
Boccali’s Pizza & Pasta
3277 Ojai Santa Paula Road
Ojai
646-6116
www.boccalis.com
Picturesque Ojai location. Seating outside is almost always preferable, even in the winter (there are heat lamps). The pizza is one of the best in the county … Boccali’s uses fresh ingredients from its own garden. And then there’s the apple cobbler. Heaven in a dish.
D’Amore’s Pizza
300 N. Lantana St.
Camarillo
445-6534
www.damorespizza.com
Also located in Thousand Oaks. The owner of this “pizza parlor” puts thought into his pizza, and the outcome is incredible. Not only is your pizza healthier than an average pizza, but it’s made with only the best ingredients.
Jimmy’s Slice
586 E. Main St.
Ventura
648-6133
www.jimmyslice.com
What sets this pizzeria apart from others is the Cherry Cream Soda. The menu consists of sandwiches, salads, pizza, desserts. A single pizza slice is a generous slice. Try the vegetarian pizza with a salad and club soda on the side. You’ll leave feeling satisfied and wanting more.
Ojai Pizza Company
331 E. Ojai Ave.
Ojai
646-7878
www.theonlygoodpizza.com
Super casual pizza place right on Ojai’s main drag. It’s loud, the beer is cheap and there are all kinds of crazy pizza possibilities like Mexican pizza, Greek pizza and the bomb pizza, to name a few.
The Pizza Company
1011 Harbor Blvd.
Oxnard
985-8871
facebook.com/pages/The-Pizza-Company
Plain and simple pizza served up within walking distance of the beach. If Oxnard had a university, this is where all the students would be on a weeknight. Cash only.
Santino’s Pizza & Pasta
4231 Telegraph Road
Ventura
644-0166
www.santinospizzaparlor.com
Great family-friendly pizza place. Kids can run wild (there’s an arcade). Generous toppings on the pizzas, phenomenal crust and very good pasta dishes as well. There’s also a simple but satisfying salad bar.
Tony’s Pizzaria
186 E. Thompson Blvd.
Ventura
643-8425
www.tonyspizzaria.net
One of the only places in the county where you can order pizza by the slice. This little pizza shack has been around for ages, and most surfers will tell you it’s the best pizza in town. Only steps away from Surfer’s Point. Outside seating only.
Toppers Pizza Place
385-4444 or 495-4444:
3940 E. Main St., Ventura
520 Arneill Road, Camarillo
2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard
2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard
111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com
More locations in Camarillo, Oxnard (three), Thousand Oaks and Simi Valley. Multiple prize winner for best pizza in county also serving salad bar, sandwiches, pasta and dessert using only the freshest ingredients. Comfortable family dining or speedy delivery. Local owned, not a franchise.
Uptown Pizza
2200 Outlet Center Dr., Suite 440
Oxnard
983-4151
www.uptowngourmetpizza.com
Uptown Pizza specializes in making its “secret recipe” dough and offers a menu for all pizza lovers, including over 15 gourmet pizzas, calzones, salads, sandwiches and more.
Polynesian
VenTiki Polynesian Dining & Cocktails
701 E. Main St.
Ventura
667-8887
www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com
VenTiki is an island paradise located in Downtown Ventura featuring the best in traditional cocktails, modern Tiki drinks, Polynesian-inspired cuisine and even sushi. VenTiki is guaranteed to transport you away from your modern life to a tropical oasis right in the heart of Ventura.
Thai
Blue Elephant Thai Cuisine
718 W. Channel Islands Blvd.
Port Hueneme
382-9717
facebook.com/pages/Blue-Elephant-Thai-Cuisine
A very Zen eatery with lunch specials that are varied and affordable. Seafood, curries, salads, soups, grilled meat, desserts, peanut and more sauces, great quality food.
Jasmine Thai Restaurant
1145 S. Victoria Ave.
Ventura
658-4861
www.jasminethaifusion.com
A satisfying respite from the workaday world, Jasmine Thai Restaurant is a an ideal setting for a little lunchtime R&R or a hearty dinner. With a vast array of appetizers, soups, exotic seafood entrees, noodles, salads, curries, rice dishes and à la carte items, there’s a bit of something on the menu for everyone.
Rice Thai Cuisine
387 E. Main St.
Ventura
641-3573
www.riceonmain.com
This family-operated Thai restaurant is “zen with zing,” serving straightforward dishes like curries, drunken noodles, and stir frys. Instead of a wine list, you receive a list of hot tea blends such as wild blueberry and apple blossom, but they also serve wine, beer, sake and martinis.
Sawadee
217 Arneill Road
Camarillo
482-8009
www.sawadeecamarillo.com
Really fresh, authentic Thai food in Camarillo. The owners here pride themselves on using the freshest ingredients. The green curry, loaded with Thai eggplant and bamboo shoots, is our recommendation (along with a side of brown rice). But everything is good.
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
2887 Johnson Drive, Suite A
Ventura
642-8879
www.sawasdee-thaicuisine.com
Nice, complex curries, plenty of spices and a variety of vegetarian options. Great noodles and curries.
Tipps Thai
512 E. Main St.
Ventura
643-3040
www.tippsthai.com
Serving Ventura locals since 1983. Full fun and friendly bar and great spicy Thai food.
Vietnamese
Pho Oxnard
722 N. Ventura Road
Oxnard
485-1531
www.phooxnard.com
This unpretentious restaurant is one of the best little finds in the county, both for your wallet and your appetite. Each pho bowl is served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil leaves, cilantro, spicy green chili and a wedge of lime, and you can add red chili and garlic paste, or the sweeter brown sauce, and fiery sriracha sauce to taste.
Mai’s Café
1967 E. Main St.
Ventura
652-2061
www.maiscaferestaurant.com
Authentic healthy Hawaiian & Vietnamese meals. A long and interesting list of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches, Hawaiian dishes and Mai’s famous pho noodle soups, in a light and airy restaurant easily visible from Main Street.
Miscellaneous
Channel Islands Harbor
3900 Pelican Way
Oxnard
985-4852
www.channelislandsharbor.org
Whether you’re on a date, a family outing or just celebrating the pleasures of living in Southern California, we offer everything from gourmet dining to a quick meal. So come and taste the harbor. The food is great and the seaside ambiance cannot be beat.
Ventura Harbor Village
1583 Spinnaker Dr.
Ventura
477-0470
www.venturaharborvillage.com
Waterfront dining at its best! Harbor and ocean views with colorful sunsets over the boats and waves, harbor restaurants offer fresh seafood and a variety of causal and sit down international culinary cuisines for breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hours.