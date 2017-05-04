No champion

There is no excuse for Trump’s continuance in office. He is a hex on America and its people. His addiction to wealth and the wealth of his fiends is going to swallow us all. We see what he is doing. We are fearful and scared. We dread each new sick idea he comes up with. The Republican sadists hellbent on destroying the poor, the old and the weak are gleefully laughing at us, smiling giddy, seduced by the madness of Trump’s own psychopathic sickness. This is Demonocracy? It sure feels that way. Soon we won’t be allowed to protest and we will lay down for that too. I think it’s high time our high-priced politicians stood up for truth, justice and the American way, instead of looking embarrassed every day as Trump destroys another bit of the America we all love.

We know what the future holds under Trump, and yet we do nothing but look at each other in the confusion he has manufactured for us. His offenses are myriad. America is allowing him to get away with his monstrousness because the old ways of checks, balances and governance do not work fast enough. They have no teeth. There are so many terrifying circumstances in Trump’s agenda now and in future (if there is a future), he promises devastation for America if not humanity. Is there nothing we can do?

All those past presidents — Clinton, Bush, Obama — have nothing to say? No attacks on Trump for us all to get behind. We have no champion. We are settling down to be part of Trump’s Caligula carnage. We are drowning in the swamp and accepting it. We are letting Trump lead us into his own depravity. Where is the FBI, the CIA? Where are their investigations? Where are their conclusions? America is in the shredder and we are all hoping for the mythical best?

The best we can hope for is common sense and honor returning to our politicians and them putting America and its people before their own bank accounts and blind ambition. Trump and his alligator administration must be stopped somehow, some way. They are carnivores and we are penned in by our own apathy.

Our precious environment

The Trump administration placed the Santa Barbara Channel directly in its sights for what would be the first new offshore lease sales since 1984 when Ronald Reagan was president. Many in our community still remember all too well the ruin caused by the 1969 blowout from Platform A — memories vividly brought back by the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill on the Gaviota Coast. These experiences remind us all that with oil and spills, it is never a question of if, but when.

The Environmental Defense Center (EDC) is fully committed to fighting this misguided attack on our climate and environment. For the past 40 years, EDC has worked in the public interest, protecting our coastal and marine environments. EDC and our clients and partners have retired 40 offshore oil leases, prevented three separate attempts to import liquefied natural gas through our coastline, and served as the lead organization fighting against risky practices such as fracking and acidizing from offshore platforms. We have made significant gains against irresponsible fossil fuel projects and will continue this work in the face of this dangerous proposal.

The people of the central coast and throughout the state of California have made it very clear: It is time to focus on cleaner and safer renewable energy sources rather than the dirty fuels of the past. The safety of our coastal communities and the future of our precious environment are too valuable to be sold for polluting, short-term corporate gain.

Make a difference

When Donald Trump was first elected, I felt true despair over the viability of the democratic process. I despaired that a president who lost by 3 million votes could still end up as president, representing the very people he’d spent his campaign mocking and in some cases targeting for deportation and travel bans. Once Trump took office, he immediately began talking about withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, approved the permit to construct the Keystone Pipeline, and named fossil-fuel advocate Scott Pruitt as administrator of the EPA. I realized Trump was going beyond doubting climate change. He was declaring war on the environment. I knew I needed to take some kind of action to preserve clean air and clean water. I also wanted to preserve the natural beauty that sustains me emotionally. After all, I am a human being, not a machine placed on this planet to help corporations turn a profit. The People’s Climate Sister March gave me the opportunity to put my pledge into action and exercise my constitutional right to freedom of assembly. Once I got to the event, I was impressed by the creativity, passion and dedication of the organizers and fellow participants. I will definitely participate in future events to protect the democratic process and the environment because this event reaffirmed my belief in my ability to make a difference.

Starbucks brews public safety concerns

Starbucks is notorious for changing neighborhood dynamics, forcing out small vendors selling coffee, stampeding adjacent properties and streets with its high traffic. The Thousand Oaks location at the intersection of Rancho and Thousand Oaks Boulevard is a classic case study, and a design enigma. If you’ve been to this location before, then you’re aware it has a traffic problem affecting public safety. The city of Thousand Oaks has had plans regarding this: Thousand Oaks Specific Plan 20.

It’s a plan with an ambitious vision to transform the landscape of T.O. Boulevard east of Moorpark Road and west of Duesenburg Drive. For drive-thru restaurants on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, approval must come from the Thousand Oaks Planning Commission, and the property requires a special permit. This Starbucks location on Rancho Boulevard relied heavily on an ATE traffic queuing report, inferring that Starbucks would have the same traffic patterns as the Oxnard location on Channel Islands Boulevard. It projected 91 vehicles for weekday mornings (7-9 a.m.), averaging six vehicles.

If the traffic queues exceed those projections and adversely affect on-site circulation or block driveways, the applicant agrees to correct identified deficiencies in a “timely manner to the satisfaction of the City Traffic Engineer” by implementing measures. First measure: Station a Starbucks employee to take orders. Second measure: restrict the T.O. Boulevard entrance driveway to outbound traffic only. Needless to say, on-site traffic circulation has been adversely affected. It’s also a daily occurrence for the lines to stretch way out onto Rancho Road. Once actually through the drive-thru, and coffee in hand, getting out of the parking lot is another nightmare. With cars entering the drive-thru from both entrances, bottlenecks with cars from Lighting and Bulbs Wholesale and Supply — the adjacent business in the lot — getting out requires skill, patience and cooperation. Prior to Starbucks, that corner was an eyesore, but the city can’t ignore safety. The resolution says that the permit would be revoked if those measures aren’t enacted, and/or don’t help traffic circulation. So why hasn’t enforced their own rules?

Double standards

I was reading your article about the sacking of Bill O’Reilly (“The O’Really Factor,” Right Persuasion, May 4). In the article you acknowledge that he probably got fired because he was losing Fox its sponsors.

So this is purely down to a right-wing media outlet sacking one of its right-wing journalists and nothing to do with Democrats/Liberals. Yet you have chosen to bring them into it out of the blue for some reason. Must you blame Democrats for everything?

In the past I remember Republicans trying to impeach Clinton. I do not remember Democrats trying to fire him. I also remember O’Reilly reporting on Clinton’s alleged wrongdoings on a regular basis. I have not seen Clinton commenting on O’Reilly’s personal life. Finally please remember Clinton was President of the USA once. O’Reilly was just a news commentator.

Your article did a great job though trying to squeeze these two things together as though these are somehow double standards going on. I would argue the only double standard here is a news commentator making allegations, and then being accused of similar allegations himself. Whether there is any truth in it or not, the rich and powerful always seem to be let off … so here, at least is some consistency for you to think about here.

Losing money

Now we are told that the two San Buenaventura golf courses are costing the tax payers of our city somewhere around $1,000,000 per year because a few years ago when the economy was humming, the City Council at that time, after donning their Rose Colored Glasses, decided to take out a loan of $16,000,000 to spruce up the courses feeling that with the economy pumping as it was the city would be making dollars hands over fist.

As the man once said “The best laid plans of mice or men sometimes go astray.” The economy tanked the golf courses were losing money hand over fist. Not only did the City Council take out the ill thought out loan, but they made it so restrictive that today there is almost nothing that can be done to alleviate the situation outside of continuing to pour money into the bottomless pit. At the present time the tax payers are shelling out a couple of hundred thousand dollars per year paying the loan off, but also spending somewhere around $750,000 to keep the losing golf courses running.

It’s time the citizens stormed the Ivory Tower, (Ventura City Hall) and force the Gang in the Ivory Tower, (Ventura City Council) to once and for all remove their “Rose Colored Glasses” and start running our city the way they were elected to do. Stop all of these personal “Pie in the Sky” projects and start paying attention to our cities infrastructure.

Some of the other (Rose Colored Glasses) ridiculous ideas were:

The really ugly Bus Stop at the Pacific View mall: cost including repairs somewhere around $2,000,000. The idea of placing art at the city’s sewer plant, cost for planning, around $600,000. The Art Colony corner of Ventura Ave and Thompson Blvd., loss over $4,000,000. The Brooks Institute bru-ha-ha, loss over $2,000,000. Redflex Red Light intersection cameras: loss over $10,000,000 and still rising.

