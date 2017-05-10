Sharper Focus has been inspired by President Donald Trump! This article is for billionaires only.

OK, struggling millionaires are also welcome. But the rest of you stinking peasants can take a nose-dive into your farmyard manure. You stand more chance of finding something there than in Trump’s tax plan. Chuck Marr, a tax policy expert at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, estimated that “The Trump plan would give the 400 highest-income households a tax break of about $9 million each” per year.

Under the pretext of helping small businesses, the plan would give Trump himself a fortune (surprise, surprise). Dean Baker at the Center for Economic and Policy Research estimated that “The Trump tax plan will save Donald Trump $65 million a year in taxes.” Naturally, this is an imprecise estimate, given the fuliginous opacity as to Trump’s assets.

But we know that his organization is not one single company. It is around 450 entities known as “pass-throughs.” These are the ubiquitous LLCs such as medical practices, investment companies and (surprise, surprise) real estate outfits. Their income is passed through to their owners for tax purposes.

So the trick is to lower the business income passed through to billionaires’ tax returns. Trump’s plan would tax it at a flat 15 percent. His economic adviser Gary Cohn, said, “We are going to cut taxes for businesses to make them competitive and we’re going to cut taxes for the American people, especially low- and middle-income families.” This is farmyard manure, folks.

Economist Baker said, “The reality is, it does very little for small businesses — in most cases it does nothing for them, because they’re already paying taxes at a lower rate. So this is a way of cutting taxes for the very wealthy but hiding it as helping small businesses.”

Policy expert Chuck Marr agreed: “The media coverage ignores the fact that most small businesses are small. You have a graduated rate structure. So if you don’t make much money, you don’t pay a high rate. Seventy percent of entities with pass-through income already pay 15 percent. So this doesn’t affect them. It only affects those who are at the higher rates. And that money is very concentrated at the top.”

The plan has other goodies for top dogs. Corporation tax is lowered to 15 percent. The alternative minimum tax and inheritance taxes would be abolished. In short, Trump’s tax plan is a giant rip-off.

It starves the Treasury by using the tax code to move money to the aristocracy. Trump’s munchkin, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, was pressed to give assurances that the middle classes would not have to pay higher taxes. He refused.

Professor Robert Reich was outraged: “This is a completely insane, unjustifiable proposal benefiting the rich. Early estimates suggest it would cost the government at least $5.5 trillion over 10 years. It is safe to assume that about three-quarters of that will go to the top 1 percent alone.” He was referring to the estimate from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

No economic benefit would follow from the plan. It “would lead to a massive increase in income inequality and, like all other tax cuts before it, would fail to stimulate sustainable long-term growth.”

The insanity was given the usual justification. On ABC’s Good Morning America, Mnuchin tried to explain that the lower tax rates in Trump’s plan would create economic growth and produce higher tax revenues. Dream on. I used to read more convincing fairy stories to my kids at bedtime.

Did you know that national debt shot up when President Ronald Reagan took office, and again when the two Bushes took over? As a result, 70 percent of national debt when President Barack Obama took over had been run up by three Republican presidents in 20 years. If you did not know this, do not think you are stupid. Economics coverage by the media is appalling.

Economist Jared Bernstein agrees with Reich that the plan would not create economic growth. Bernstein also agrees with Thomas Piketty and the Congressional Research Service in finding that tax cuts do not produce growth. There is no actual evidence in actual reality: “Tax cuts, even on investment income, do not correlate with greater investment, and they certainly are uncorrelated with faster productivity growth.”

The reason is simple. Without stronger trade unions, the extra profits “stay in the pockets of those at the top of the income scale” and simply vanish into the Cayman Islands. Nothing trickles down to stimulate America’s economy via consumer spending.

Under Republicans, money gushes upward. And the more it gushes out of their wallets to the aristocracy, the more the peasants gush over Trump! He has mastered the fine art of tickling their funny bones. Wake me up when the nightmare is over.