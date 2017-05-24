Alien: Covenant

Directed by: Ridley Scott

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup

Rated: R for sci-fi violence, bloody images, language and some sexuality/nudity

2 hrs. 2 mins.

Anyone remember Prometheus (2012)? No? For good reason. Its plot was more philosophy than alien terror, and its parts seemed to be thrown from underneath a lawn mower. Then again, it was about the confusing origin of humanity or, in this film’s case, alienanity.

Now comes the sequel, Alien: Covenant. Perhaps in a deliberate course correction, director Ridley Scott has created strong links to his previous Alien. More action. Plenty of blood and body-busting alien births.

Still, if watching the first is really required to understand the second, and the first one is baffling, well, all I can say for this film is, good luck. We now have ourselves a full-blown mystery twice over.

More good news. There’s another sequel coming.

Moving from 2089 to the film’s current year, 2104, the spaceship Covenant is carrying a flight crew and 2,000 colonists (plus 1,000 embryos) through deep space to the remote planet Origae-6. The ship is being piloted by an upgraded synthetic named Walter (Michael Fassbender) and the computer voice of Mother (Lorelei King sounding a lot like Sigourney Weaver). Everyone except Walter is in deep sleep.

When some type of star burst hits the ship and creates technical and electronic havoc, Walter orders Mother to wake the crew. In the process, some colonists (including the captain) are killed.

In assessing and repairing the damage, Covenant intercepts a radio transmission from a nearby planet. The transmission leads them to ask: Is there life down there? Would it be a better home than Origae-6? Against the advice of Daniels (Katherine Waterston), Acting Captain Oram (Billy Crudup) decides to investigate.

The decision is disastrous. When the crew comes under attack from aliens, a familiar face, the synthetic David (from Prometheus and also played by Fassbender), rescues them and leads them back to the original Prometheus colony.

David, however, is more than just your average synthetic. What remains of the Covenant crew, including his twin synthetic, Walter, must unravel the mystery of the doomed mission of Prometheus, even as all hell is breaking loose around them.

Director Scott seems to be searching for a reason to continue the story of Prometheus. While his capable directing holds the story at its seams, his film feels like an excuse rather than a new chapter or even a return to previous glory. Yes, there are aliens in abundance, some you’ve not seen before. David has been busy as creator and scientist.

What’s missing is the tight terror that Scott created in the original Alien. This film feels less edgy and more typical of other space sci-fi movies such as the Alien knock-off Life, released earlier this year. Where is that essential fear element and the sense of claustrophobia that created so much tension in Alien? Lots of blood and guts, to be sure, but little surprise, save for the ending.

The best performance comes from Fassbender playing double synthetics, Walter and David. He seems to carry the weight of Scott’s search for meaning. A great actor can use his or her face to tell a story. Fassbender can do it without twitching a muscle. Call him the AI of Hannibal Lecter.

What I hoped for was something more than just an average blood and guts story. Unfortunately, it’s not here. This is a side trip at best, a bump in the road that really doesn’t measure up. If all you want is a human meal, this film will do, but Scott’s ambition seems so much bigger and deeper.

Such as the film’s prologue, in which Scott hints that alien instincts exist in all of us. Unfortunately, Alien: Covenant creates its case but misses its point. Aliens aren’t the actual terror in this movie. That honor goes to us as humans, heedlessly creating our own Davids and Walters, who have the potential to become, in our own right, aliens.