After 34 years in downtown Ventura, owner Chingchai Liampetchakul and his family have decided to close Tipps Thai Cuisine.

Liampetchakul, 58, known as Chang, suffered a stroke in February and was arrested early this month on an arson charge related to a fire in the second floor meeting room above the restaurant. Rather than keep the restaurant open and continue paying overhead costs and other bills, the closure will help alleviate some of the ongoing financial strains.

“I was so lucky enough to grow up there and be surrounded by the whole community,” said Maycie Liampetchakul, Chang’s youngest daughter.