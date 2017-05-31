If you want to lie awake at night, forget TV’s go-to boogeymen: the undead, aliens or beasts from another realm. Instead, ponder the horrors that play out in The Handmaid’s Tale. The outstanding Hulu original series proves that imaginary monsters have all the fright cred of a kitten compared to what humans can do — and have done — to each other. Margaret Atwood, the author of the dystopian novel upon which the series is based, knows this well. In a recent piece in the New York Times, Atwood wrote, “One of my rules was that I would not put any events into the book that had not already happened in what James Joyce called the ‘nightmare’ of history, nor any technology not already available.” Let that chilling revelation sink in for a moment. Then, if you aren’t already, start watching The Handmaid’s Tale. Be prepared for a brilliant television thriller made all the more terrifying because the fear is real.

Much has been opined about the parallels between the theocratic dystopia in The Handmaid’s Tale and the rhetoric and climate of Trump’s America. In another New York Times article, Samira Wiley, who plays Moira, said, “We were hoping to be relevant, but we weren’t hoping it would be this relevant.” That being said, we are humans after all. We are no strangers to inflicting pain, injustice and war on one another. They have been our constant shadows since our beginning. It’s just that now the horrors depicted in The Handmaid’s Tale feel much closer to home. They’re not quite as fictional as we’d like them to be.

At the center of the series is the incandescent Elizabeth Moss. She plays Offred, a handmaid whose sole purpose is to breed children for the infertile elite. She is a woman who has had everything taken from her: her child, her name, her freedom, her livelihood. She has no rights. She has no voice and yet she cannot be silenced. We hear her inner monologue about her plight, filled with fear and anger. We flash back to the life she had and see how it was taken away, little by little, until it was gone. “Nothing changes instantaneously,” she says. Her inner voice is calm, steady and punctuated by deadpan humor and tinged with pain.

When we first meet her, it is as if she is caught in a daze. She explains that “We were asleep” as democracy crumbled. As the series progresses, Offred begins to wake up and her voice becomes more defiant. (It’s amazing how exhilarating defiance can be — for Offred and the viewer.) Small acts of defiance, as tiny as a thinly veiled look of contempt, follow. Moss is a master of the close-up; her expressions convey many feelings at once, emotions that are too raw and complicated to be put into words.

The acts grow bolder, like clandestine Scrabble games and consensual sex. Ofglen, played by Alexis Bledel in a remarkable departure from her role on Gilmore Girls, commits one of the brashest, witnessed with a mixture of horror and envy by her fellow handmaids. These acts of defiance make one root and fear for Offred and the others.

This growing glimmer of resistance makes The Handmaid’s Tale an intelligent and chilling thriller. Without it, the series, which has been renewed for a second season, would be crushingly depressing. With it, we’re up for the fight. Draw the parallels you will.

The Handmaid’s Tale streams on Hulu.

