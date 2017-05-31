Sergio Fierro of Oxnard-based Advance Detailing Experts along with a member of the acclaimed Air Force One Detailing Team at the Seattle Museum of Flight made guest appearances on Velocity TV’s hit show Competition Ready, invited by TV hosts Mike Phillips and Adrienne “AJ” Janic. Fierro appeared on episode 14, which premiered on May 26. Filmed in Glendale, pictured, Fierro with Phillips and the Competition Ready team polish Hollywood celebrity Adam Carolla’s 1965 black Lamborghini 350GT for the auction block in Amelia Island, Florida.

Related