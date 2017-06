CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Churchill Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:35, 7:15, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2:15, 4:35, 7:15 p.m.

Gifted Fri.-Thurs., 1, 7 p.m.

Norman Fri.-Sat., 3:45, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 3:45 p.m.

Paris Can Wait: Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

3 Idiotas Fri.-Thurs., 1:30, 4:45, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Wed., 12:10, 3:15, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.; Thurs. 12:10, 3:15 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 12:30, 2:10, 3:30, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:40, 10:50 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 4:15, 6:45 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Thurs., 1:50, 9:10 p.m.

Everything, Everything Fri. 12 noon, 2:30, 5:15, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 2:30, 5:15, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12 noon, 2:30, 5:15, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 2:30, 5:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Wed., 1, 4 p.m.; Thurs. 1 p.m.

It Comes at Night Thurs. only, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Wed., 7:10, 10:20 p.m.; Thurs. 4 p.m.

Megan Leavey Thurs. only, 7:10, 10 p.m.

The Mummy Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Thurs. only, 10 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – An IMAX 3D Experience Fri.-Thurs., 1:15, 4:30, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Thurs., 11:20 a.m., 4, 6, 10:40 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 2:40, 7:20, 9:20 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

Baywatch Fri. 2:10, 4:55, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:55, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:55, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:10, 4:55, 7:40 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri. 2:20, 4:30, 6:40, 9 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:20, 4:30, 6:40, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 2:20, 4:30, 6:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:20, 4:30, 6:40 p.m.

Everything, Everything Fri. 2:30, 4:50, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 4:50, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:30, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri. 2:40, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:40, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:40, 6:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:40, 6:50 p.m.

The Mummy Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri. 3:10, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:15, 3:10, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 3:10, 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3:10, 7:20 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri. 2:50, 3:45, 6, 7, 9:15, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:50, 3:45, 6, 7, 9:15, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:50, 3:45, 6, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:50, 3:45, 6, 7 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

3 Idiotas Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:10, 9:50 p.m.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 3:10, 4:40, 5:50, 7:35, 8:45, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:35, 8:45, 10:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:50, 3:10, 4:40, 5:50, 7:35, 8:45, 10:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 11:20 a.m., 12:50, 1:35, 3, 5:15, 5:55, 7:25, 9:35, 10:20 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1 p.m.

Everything, Everything Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 9:40 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:25, 7:25, 10:30 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Wed., 1:10, 3:45, 7:05 p.m.

Lowriders Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:05, 3:25, 5:45, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 1:20, 2:20, 4:10, 5:10, 7, 8, 10 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9, 10:30 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2:15, 5:15, 8:15 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

3 Idiotas Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4:10, 7, 9:55 p.m.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Wed., 10 a.m., 12:55, 4:05, 7:25, 10:25 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sat., 10:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:20, 2:50, 4:20, 5:50, 7:20, 8:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:50, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.; Mon. 10:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:20, 2:50, 4:20, 5:50, 7:20, 8:50, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 10:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:20, 2:50, 4:20, 5:50, 8:50, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 10:20 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 2:50, 5:50, 8:50 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 9:55 a.m., 12:35, 1:55, 4:35, 7:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:35, 1:55, 4:35, 7:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 3:55, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 9:55 p.m.

Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Everything, Everything Fri. 10:40 a.m., 1:05, 3:30, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 3:30, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:05, 3:30, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 1:10, 4:25, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:10, 4:25, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.

In Our Hands: Battle for Jerusalem Tues. only, 7 p.m.

It Comes at Night Thurs. only, 7, 9:50 p.m.

JONAH: ON STAGE! Sat. only, 11 a.m.

Lowriders Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

The Mummy Thurs. only, 7, 7 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Thurs. only, 9:40, 9:40 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sat., 9:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1, 3:10, 4:20, 6:35, 7:35, 10, 10:50 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1, 3:10, 4:20, 6:35, 7:35, 10, 10:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:55 a.m., 1, 3:10, 4:20, 6:35, 7:35, 10, 10:40 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 3D Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 2:05, 5:20, 8:35 p.m.

Snatched Fri.-Wed., 7:05, 10:05 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sun., 9:30 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 1:25, 2:15, 4, 4:45, 5:35, 7:15, 8:05, 9:45, 11:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:05 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 12:45, 1:25, 2:15, 4:45, 5:35, 7:15, 8:05, 8:05, 9:45 p.m.; Thurs. 12:45, 7:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:45, 3:05, 3:05, 6:25, 6:25, 8:55, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 3:05, 3:05, 4, 6:25, 6:25, 8:55, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 4, 10:30 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

Alien: Covenant Fri. 11:25 a.m., 2:20, 5:15, 8:10, 11:05 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m., 12:55, 3:55, 6:50, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:50, 4:45, 7:40, 10:35 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:30, 7:20, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 3:20, 8, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 3:20, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Wed., 1, 5:40 p.m.

Everything, Everything Fri. 10:25 a.m., 12:55, 3:25, 5:55, 8:25, 10:55 p.m.; Sat. 10:15 a.m., 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 a.m., 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 10:50 a.m.

The Godfather (1972) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 3:10, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:10, 3:30, 6:50, 10 p.m.

The Mummy Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Thurs. only, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.

Paris Can Wait Fri.-Sun., 12:15, 2:40, 5:05, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:05, 2:30, 4:55, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 1:35, 4:05, 4:35, 7:10, 7:40, 10:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1:35, 4:05, 4:35, 7:10, 7:40, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 3:40, 4:30, 6:40, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 3D Fri.-Sun., 1:05, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:40, 9:40 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 1:30, 4:40, 7:50, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:55 a.m., 3:05, 7, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:30, 3:45, 7, 10:15 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

The Boss Baby Fri.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.

The Circle Fri.-Thurs., 3:50, 10:10 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:30, 6:50, 9:55 p.m.

Going in Style Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 5, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 5, 10 p.m.

Kong: Skull Island Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 7:30 p.m.

The Matrix Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers zzzSmurfs: The Lost Village 3D Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Unforgettable Fri.-Thurs., 2:20 p.m.

The Zookeeper’s Wife Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 7:20 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Sun., 1, 4, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 3:45, 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 3:45, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Thurs. 12:45, 3:45 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 4, 7, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 3:30, 10 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 5:15, 7:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 5:15, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 5:15, 7:45 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 3, 11 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:15, 2:45 p.m.

Everything, Everything Fri.-Sun., 12:15, 2:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8, 11 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 1, 4:15, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15, 3:15, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Thurs. 12:15, 3:15, 9:45 p.m.

It Comes at Night Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

Megan Leavey Thurs. only, 7, 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Thurs. only, 10 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 12:45, 2, 3:45, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:30, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 12:30, 2:15, 5:30, 7, 8:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 10:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sat., 3:45, 7:15, 10, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 3:45, 7:15, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:30, 4:45, 8, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 4:45, 8, 10:30 p.m.

AMC Dine-In

Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

A 007 Double Feature Sun. only, 2 p.m.

3 Idiotas Fri.-Sat., 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 2:10, 5:05, 8:05, 10:55 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sat., 10:50 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:40, 2:35, 4:30, 5:25, 8:10, 9:50, 10:50 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 1:40, 2:35, 4:35, 5:25, 8:10, 9:50, 10:50 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 12:40, 5:20, 7:40 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 4:10, 6:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:20 a.m., 4:30 p.m.; Wed. 11:20 a.m., 4:10, 6:30 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 3:05, 10 p.m.; Mon. 1:50, 9:05 p.m.; Tues. 1:50, 9:55 p.m.; Wed. 1:50, 9:05 p.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fri.-Sat., 10:55 a.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:10 a.m.

Everything, Everything Fri.-Sat., 11:35 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.

The Godfather (1972) Presented by TCM Sun. 2 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sat., 10:10 a.m., 1:10, 4:10, 7:15, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:40, 4:05, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.

In Our Hands: Battle for Jerusalem Tues. only, 7 p.m.

It Comes at Night Thurs. only, 7, 9:30 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Sat., 1:35, 4:40, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:35, 4:45, 7:45, 10:45 p.m.

Megan Leavey Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

The Mummy Thurs. only, 7, 7, 10, 10 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sat., 10:05 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:20, 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7:30, 8:30, 10:35, 11:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:10 a.m., 12:15, 2:05, 3:20, 5, 7:20, 8, 10:45, 11 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 12:15, 2:15, 3:20, 7:20, 10:45, 11 p.m.

Snatched Fri.-Sat., 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 7:20 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sat., 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 3:30, 4:40, 6:15, 7, 8, 10:30, 11:15, p.m.; Sun. 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:40, 6:45, 8, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:15, 2:20, 5, 6:15, 6:45, 8:15, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sat., 10:45 a.m., 2, 2:45, 5:30, 9, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:15, 3, 4:15, 7:30, 9:45, 10:45 p.m.

