Wonder Woman

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Starring: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright

Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content.

2 hrs. 21 min.

My most recent trip down the road of pseudo-Greek-god-inspired works of fiction was Xena: Warrior Princess, and that was a long time ago. If you count 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Wonder Woman makes her screen debut, perhaps more recently; but I don’t, and no one should. Wonder Woman stands alone, worlds apart in tone and shape, and also because, well, it is wonderful.

Gal Gadot is Diana, daughter of Hippolyta, an Amazon queen who resides with her fellow Amazons on the island of Themyscira. Tasked by Zeus with protecting humankind against corruption by Ares, the god of war, the women are given a weapon capable of killing a god. When a pilot crash lands in nearby waters, Diana jumps to the rescue, where she encounters her first man, Steve Trevor, portrayed by Chris Pine.

Together, the duo leaves the island to confront the horrors of World War I, which Diana believes to be the work of Ares. She absconds with what she believes to be the “Godkiller” (a sword), a shield and the world-renowned Lasso of Truth, and the two embark on a globe-hopping adventure from 1920s London to the horrific frontlines of Belgium.

Early outlook for this film had been grim after a litany of Zack Snyder-helmed films in the same DC Comics universe came and went. Man of Steel, which kicked off DC’s answer to Marvel’s superhero universe, was met with a firm “meh.” Batman v Superman fared worse, and we don’t speak of Suicide Squad (directed by David Ayer) without a cold shudder running down our spines. To save the film universe, Wonder Woman had to be good or risk collapse of the epic, multi-film plan set in motion by Warner Bros. and DC.

Leave it to a woman to save the day, setting box office records for largest opening by a female-helmed film, $100.5 million, far exceeding the $60 million or so predicted by the studio.

Director Patty Jenkins took what could have been a hokey send up to a character long past due a turn on screen and turned it into a true feat of storytelling. Rather than focus on the world at large, Wonder Woman excels in making Diana a personal hero, one with which audiences can empathize.

Diana is naïve, as one would imagine after growing up isolated on an island paradise of women. Her naivety is endearing, as when she coos at the sight of a baby in London, or when she selflessly intervenes to stop a German/British stalemate on the frontlines. Diana acts with her heart, a trait that has been lacking in other DC installments that focus on the brutish, violent side of heroes who we know have more than their fists to offer (but have yet to be explored).

It’s easy to get lost in Gadot’s portrayal and miss the beauty of the film itself. Jenkins captures a stylized vision of “the war to end all wars,” but also gives a stunning rendition of wartime England in its fashion and complexities. Diana, fish out of water, has a nice moment trying to fit in by trying on different outfits, and finds nothing wrong with wielding sword and shield while exiting through a rotating door. Chris Pine shines as the moral compass for all humans, a savior in his own way.

Wonder Woman is not perfect. At 20 minutes over two hours run time, it could have been clipped a bit. But perhaps we would have lost the excellent pacing. This installment in the DC universe has more akin with the animated Justice League series than it does with its Ben Affleck- and Henry Cavill-helmed counterparts. Is that a bad thing?

Only if you consider that next comes Snyder’s Justice League in which Diana will share screen time with Batman (Affleck), Superman (Cavill), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). In a sea of characters, we now know and truly appreciate who Diana Prince is — and really, that can only make what follows better in spite of itself.