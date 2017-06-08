FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT

FILE NO. 20170427-10008456-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KORE BY KAL ATHLETICS, 1622 Lola Way, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Kalvin Anthony Henry, 1622 Lola Way, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kalvin A. Henry, Kalvin A. Henry. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170505-10009140-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOUR DE DANCE, 215 N Poli St., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Nitana Sanchez, 215 N. Poli St., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/5/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nitana Sanchez, Nitana Sanchez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 5, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170510-10009430-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MASPICS PHOTOGRAPHER ARTIST, 57 Ranch Road, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Mark A. Slaughter, 57 Ranch Rd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5-10-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark A. Slaughter, Mark A. Slaughter. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170512-10009663-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PARTY RENTAL SERVICES, 1235 Patricia Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Karla Sanchez Murillo, 1235 Patricia Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/01/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karla Sanchez Murillo, Karla Sanchez Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170510-10009433-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BRAITMAN & ASSOCIATES, 8277 Cheshire, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Robert L. Braitman, 8277 Cheshire Street, Ventura, CA 93004., Mary Braitman, 8277 Cheshire Street, Ventura, CA 93004, This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert L. Braitman, Robert L. Braitman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170504-10008995-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: REGENCY PALMS SENIOR LIVING, 2010 Main Street, Suite 1250, Irvine, CA 92614, Orange County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Global Regency Oxnard Senior Care Services, LLC, 2010 Main Street, Suite 1250, Irvine, CA 92614. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Global Regency Oxnard Senior Care Services, LLC, Christine Hanna, Christine Hanna, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170508-10000186-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WAREHOUSE DISCOUNT CENTER, 14349 White Sage Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, T.J.S. ENTERPRISES, INC., 14349 White Sage Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/1986. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ T.J.S. ENTERPRISES, INC., Thomas Schlender, Thomas Schlender, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170515-10009737-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: UPTOWN PIZZA, 2200 Outlet Center Dr., #440, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, JSSABU, INC., 2200 Outlet Center Dr., #440, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/2/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ JSSABU, INC., Omar Abu Aita, Omar Abu Aita, Vice-President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FILE NO. 20170426-10008345-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OPTISEARCH GROUP, 3904 Lecont Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Matthew Charles Quina, 3904 Lecont Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Matthew Charles Quina, Matthew Charles Quina, Matthew C. Quina, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170510-10009404-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WE OVERSTOCKED, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarilllo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Jonathan Louie, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarilllo, CA 93010, Jack Louie, 685 Pleasant Valley Rd., Camarilllo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jonathan Louie, Jonathan Louie. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/25/17, 6/1/17, 6/8/17 and 6/15/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170426-10008365-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BAUER FINE GARDENING SERVICE, 2) BAUER GARDEN DESIGN, 4380 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Laura Bauer, 4380 Dean Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/13/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Laura Bauer, Laura Bauer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: April 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/25/17, 6/1/17, 6/8/17 and 6/15/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170510-10009435-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KAUAIIAN GIRL ENTERPRISES, 31368 Via Colinas Suite #107, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Cheryl Nunes, 8130 Luisa Way, Windsor, CA 95492. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/1995. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cheryl Nunes, Cheryl Nunes. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/25/17, 6/1/17, 6/8/17 and 6/15/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170512-10009669-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DIRE WOLF TATTOO AND FINE ART, 2) DIRE WOLF TATTOO & FINE ART, 3041 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DIRE WOLF TATTOO & FINE ART, INC, 3041 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #1, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DIRE WOLF TATTOO AND FINE ART, INC, Jeff Johnson, Jeff Johnson, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/25/17, 6/1/17, 6/8/17 and 6/15/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170518-10010094-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PARKWAY BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, 2) PARKWAY, 8170 Silver Circle, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C3966470 CALIF., PARKWAY .BUSINESS INC., 8170 Silver Circle, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01.01.2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PARKWAY .BUSINESS INC., Michael T. Snelson, Michael T. Snelson, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/25/17, 6/1/17, 6/8/17 and 6/15/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170517-10009957-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DR DAN’S MIRACLE ELIXIRS & TASTY VITTLES, 4160 Market St #1, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, PMD CARPINTERIA, INC., 444 E Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PMD CARPINTERIA, INC., Josh Schreider, Josh Schreider, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/25/17, 6/1/17, 6/8/17 and 6/15/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170523-10010274-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ACUITY INTERPRETING AND TRANSLATION SERVICES. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 2508 Hillrose Place, Oxnard, CA 93036. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: June 6 2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20160602-10010603-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Maria Esther Chamberlain, 2508 Hillrose Place, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Maria Esther Chamberlain, Maria Esther Chamberlain. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170524-10010390-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIRST RESPONSE HOME SERVICES, 501 Redwood Street, Oxnard, Cal 93033, Ventura County, California, Jason Waldron, 501 Redwood Street, Oxnard, Cal 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/24/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jason Waldron, Jason Waldron. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170523-10010279-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLOWER POWER FLORIST, 2207 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Cynthia Ota, Trustee, 59 Glenbrook Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Trust. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5-23-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cynthia Ota, Trustee of the Cynthia M. Ota Trust, Cynthia Ota, Cynthia Ota. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the Cynthia Otacounty clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170510-10009370-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ATRIA HILLCREST, 405 Hodencamp Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, WG Hillcrest Inn SH, LP, a Delaware LP, by Ventas AOC Operating Holdings, LLC, its General Partner, 10350 Ormsby Park Place, Suite 300, Louisville, KY 40223. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 12, 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WG Hillcrest Inn SH, LP, a Delaware LP, by Ventas AOC Operating Holdings, LLC, its General Partner, Dana J. Baker, Dana J. Baker, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170510-10009374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ATRIA LAS POSAS, 24 Las Posas Road, Camarilo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, WG Las Posas SH, LP, a Delaware LP, by Ventas AOC Operating Holdings, LLC, its General Partner, 10350 Ormsby Park Place, Suite 300, Louisville, KY 40223. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 12, 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WG Las Posas SH, LP, a Delaware LP, by Ventas AOC Operating Holdings, LLC, its General Partner, Dana J. Baker, Dana J. Baker, Secretary. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170519-10010154-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JOHNSON ARCADE, 2674 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Mary V Johnson Trustee, Johnson Family Trust, 439 W Beverly Dr, Oxnard, CA 93030, Shirley E Johnson Trustee, C Paul Johnson Family Trust, 4520 Cypress Ave #126, Visalia, CA 93277, Diane Johnson Trustee, Archie and Diane Johnson 2011 Trust, 1930 W San Marcos Blvd #125, San Marcos, CA 92078, Claire E Beyer Trustee, Beyer Living Trust, 230 S Madison Ave #101, Pasadena, CA 91101. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 19, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mary V Johnson Trustee, Johnson Family Trust, Mary V. Johnson, Mary V Johnson Trustee. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 19, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170524-10010400-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEACHSIDE CROSSFIT, 2646 Palma Dr., Unit 310, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA / SLECO INC, 2646 Palma Dr., Unit 310, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/23/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SLECO INC, Nathan Doud, Nathan Doud, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17, 6/8/17, 6/15/17 and 6/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170530-10010772-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUNHI ARTS, 2802 Westham Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, California, Sunhi Garber, 2802 Westham Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sunhi Garber, Sunhi Garber. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170515-10009746-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GRACEY DESIGN, 3042 Wauneta St., Newbury Pk, CA 91320, Ventura County, CA, Debora Gracey, 3042 Wauneta St., Newbury Pk, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5-10-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Debora Gracey, Debora Gracey, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170530-10010770-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROCKY VILLAGE TRAILER PARK, 6502 Katherine Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Les K. Wagner, 2115 3rd Street #201, Santa Monica, CA 90405. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1979. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Les K. Wagner, Les K. Wagner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170601-10010936-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RANCH HAND BBQ, 1015 Broadbeck Dr. Unit A, Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, Gina Michelle Forster, 100 Via Katrina, Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/01/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gina Michelle Forster, Gina Michelle Forster. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170605-10011185-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ETHNIC ANNIE’S, 365 Mariposa Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Andrea Yee, 365 Mariposa Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: June 5, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Andrea Yee, Andrea Yee. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 5, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170526-10010665-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA / C3440811, PREDICTABLE GYPSY INC, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: APRIL 10, 2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ PREDICTABLE GYPSY INC, Joby Yobe, Joby Yobe, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00496219-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 10 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: KIMBERLY ANN CASE and MICHAEL GARTH CASE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: KIMBERLY ANN CASE and MICHAEL GARTH CASE filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KELLY JORDAN CASE to WREN ADELAIDE CASE. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-10- 17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 10 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17, 6/1/17 and 6/8/17.

T.S. No.:1608051CA Loan No.:***616 A.P.N.: 068-0-164- 045 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTION 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/25/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Maria De Los Angeles Rodriguez, a single woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Seaside Trustee Inc., Recorded 01/31/2007, as Instrument No. 20070131- 00021596-0, in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 06/22/2017 Time: 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $737,959.43. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2337 Taos Ave, Ventura, CA 93001. A.P.N.: 068-0-164-045. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: We request certified funds at sale be payable directly to SEASIDE TRUSTEE INC. to avoid delays in issuing the final deed. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855)986-9342 Sale line or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 1608051CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 05/25/2017. Trustee Sales Information: 855-986-9342, www.superiordefault.com 650 N. Rose Dr #147, Placentia, CA 92870 Seaside Trustee Inc., P.O. Box 2676, Ventura, CA 93014. By: J. Weber, Authorized Signer. (06/01/17, 06/08/17, 06/15/17 TS#1608051CA SDI-6230) NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction on June 16, 2017 at 1:30PM, located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants: Michael Velarde: 3 air compressors, Tool Boxes, carpet samples, 10 saws, and shop vacuum, Floor adhesive, Staple gun, and hardwood flooring. Laura Anne Hohensee: Suitcase, Clothing, 5 boxes, shelving units, table and couch cushions. Rene Navarro: Clothes, shoe boxes, Suitcase, and 5 boxes. Tiffany Oseguera: 2 fridges, microwave, 15 bins, coffee table, washer and dryer, tool boxes, table and chairs & shelving unit. Maria Fino: 6 speakers, 3 printers, sewing machine, clothing, cash register and tires. Renee Mendez: Bed frame, table, shelves and cabinets, clothing & Household goods. Lucio Pertile: Fridge, poker table, cabinets, furniture, microwave and Household goods. Erika Sanchez: Flat screen TV, washer, electronics, tires, Household goods and Suitcase. Renee Mendez: Jewelry boxes, Household goods, bins, dresser, Clothing and shoes. Julie Waggoner: brass bed, surfboard, boxes, table and Household goods. Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold ìAs Isî and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this May 23rd, 2017. Channel Islands Self Storage. Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733, Auctioneer: James OíBrien, Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/1/17 and 6/8/17. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00497026- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 26 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: STACEY MARTA PASQUINI FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: STACEY MARTA PASQUINI filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: STACEY MARTA PASQUINI to STACEY MARTA CONNER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-5-17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 26 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17. LIEN SALE Santa Paula Chev Inc., 101 W Harvard Santa Paula, CA. To be sold at 9:00 am on 6/20/2017: 08-DODG License: 5ZTV345 / CA Vin: 1B3HB28B38D566562 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www. storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on June 23, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units: JAMES HARRELL – Water Cooler/Heater, Side by Side Refrigerator, Large Wagon, Cabinet, 2 Office Chairs, Dolly, Computer, Flat Screen TV, Various Furniture, 2 Large Printers, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, Easy Up Canopy, Miscellaneous Items Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated June 8 & June 15, 2017. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17 and 6/15/17. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00495301- CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed MAY 22 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: DEBRA LUCILE SWEDLOW FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: DEBRA LUCILE SWEDLOW filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: DEBRA LUCILE SWEDLOW to KELLEY SHAE LUCILE SWEDLOW. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7-7-2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: MAY 22 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Miriam Hernandez, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/8/17, 6/15/17, 6/22/17 and 6/29/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM FRESCAS PETTIT, JR, BILL F. PETTIT, BILL PETTIT, WILLIAM F. PETTIT, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2017-00495773-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM FRESCAS PETTIT, JR, BILL F. PETTIT, BILL PETTIT, WILLIAM F. PETTIT.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: EDWARD WILLIAM PETTIT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: EDWARD WILLIAM PETTIT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: May 31, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, OXNARD – JUVENILE COURTHOUSE.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: DAVID T. ROMNEY, 137 NORTH TENTH STREET, SANTA PAULA, CA 93060, (805) 525-6631.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/4/17, 5/11/17 and 5/18/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA In re THE MICHAEL VARAT SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 22, 2014

Case No. 56-2017-00495706-PR-NC-OXN

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

[Probate Code §§19040(b), 19052]

Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent, that all persons having claims against the decedent are required to file them with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, and mail or deliver a copy to LAURA VIETS, Trustee of the MICHAEL VARAT SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 22, 2014, of which the Decedent, MICHAEL VARAT (also known as MICHAEL SAMUEL RING VARAT), was the settlor, at LAURA VIETS, Trustee, c/o Stephens Law Group P.C., 30200 Agoura Road, Suite 260, Agoura Hills, CA 91301, within the later of 4 months after May 4, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, or you must petition to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code §19103. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested.

Date: April 27, 2017, /s/ LAURA VIETS, Trustee of the MICHAEL VARAT SEPARATE PROPERTY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 22, 2014. James D. Stephens, Esq, (SBN l95l48), Stephens Law Group, P.C., 30200 Agoura Road, Suite 260, Agoura Hills, CA 91301, Phone (818) 707-8200, Fax (818) 707-8210, Attorney for Laura Viets,Trustee.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/4/17, 5/11/17 and 5/18/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOHN WILLIAM SMITH, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00495710-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOHN WILLIAM SMITH.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: NEIL A. SMITH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: NEIL A. SMITH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 8, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John C. Barlow, Esq., Law Offices of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 522-2555.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/11/17, 5/18/17 and 5/25/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF CYNTHIA MARSH LLOYD-BUTLER, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00495979-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: CYNTHIA MARSH LLOYD-BUTLER.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JAMES O. LLOYDBUTLER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JAMES O. LLOYDBUTLER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Dennis P. McNulty, 2151 E. Gonzales Road, Suite 250, Oxnard, CA 93036, 805-604-7444.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/11/17, 5/18/17 and 5/25/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALLAN EDWARD MARKERT AKA ALLAN E. MARKERT, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00495993-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ALLAN EDWARD MARKERT aka ALLAN E. MARKERT.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: PAMELA A. MARKERT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA – OXNARD BRANCH.

The Petition for Probate requests that: PAMELA A. MARKERT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard, Juvenile Courthouse.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner in Pro Per: PAMELA A. MARKERT, 718 Long Bridge Street, Apt. 113, San Francisco, CA 94158, 415-595-0903.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17 and 6/1/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JANICE H. JENSEN aka JANICE HELEN JENSEN, aka JANICE JENSEN aka JAN H. JENSEN aka JAN HELEN JENSEN aka JAN JENSEN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00495986-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JANICE H. JENSEN aka JANICE HELEN JENSEN, aka JANICE JENSEN aka JAN H. JENSEN aka JAN HELEN JENSEN aka JAN JENSEN.

A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANGELIQUE FRIEND in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests that: ANGELIQUE FRIEND be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: June 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Marissa Garcia, Esq., Gold Law, APC, 484 Mobil Avenue, Suite 26, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-388-8800.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 5/18/17, 5/25/17 and 6/1/17.