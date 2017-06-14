The Ventura County Fair won’t be here until August, but organizers have been hard at work scheduling the music lineup for the 11-day event. The Grandstand Entertainment Series is always a major highlight, and as in year’s past, the mix includes something for everyone.

Pop nostalgia by the decades seems to be the theme for the fair’s first week. The dream of the ’90s (and early-aughts) will be alive when Smash Mouth and Sugar Ray both take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 3. The heart of rock and roll still beats for 1980s hitmakers Huey Lewis and the News (Friday, Aug. 4), while disco fans can shake their booties to KC and the Sunshine Band (Saturday, Aug. 5). The Dia de la Familia concert on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, will feature a variety of Latin music performers (yet to be announced).

Week two of the fair brings country and R&B artists. Savannah, Georgia-native Billy Currington headlines on Monday, Aug. 7, followed Tuesday, Aug. 8, by Motown greats The Spinners in the afternoon and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds in the evening. Wynonna Judd and her band The Big Noise will headline the final concert before the rodeo takes over the arena; catch her on Friday, Aug. 11.

Two outliers add something a little different to the fair’s usual entertainment. Post-grunge, alternative metal band Shinedown appears Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Gabriel Iglesias brings comedy to the grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 10, with his “Fluffy Mania” show.

Lots of great music to go with the corn dogs, rollercoasters and pig races. Plan accordingly!

The Ventura County Fair “Rooted in Tradition” takes place Aug. 2-13. For more information call 648-3376 or visit www.venturacountyfair.org.