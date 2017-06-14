Kim Crowell, senior curator, gives a behind-the-scenes tour at the Seabee Museum in Port Hueneme, discussing the process of building the museum’s 14,000-item archive with collections dating back over 100 years. Some of the treasures not on display in the regular museum include a hand and leg of a Sadam Hussein statue torn down in the 1990s during Operation Desert Storm, hundreds of knick-knacks collected from civilians all over the world by Seabees on deployment, art and military recruitment posters, a model ship used for training and much more.

