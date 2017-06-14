CLU baseball team wins NCAA championship

The California Lutheran University Kingsmen baseball team has returned from Wisconsin with the big cheese, that’s right, the NCAA Division III National Championship, after making a thrilling comeback win in a best of three series.

The Kingsmen were defeated, 12-2, by the Presidents of Pennsylvania-based Washington & Jefferson College, in the first in a three-game series. In the following bout, the CLU men returned the favor with a 12-4 victory and followed that walloping with a 7-2 victory in the third and final game.

The Kingsmen finish the season with a 40-11 record and becomes only the second team in CLU history to reach 40 wins in a season.

Kingsmen pitcher Miguel Salud earned Most Outstanding Player honors for his 1.23 earned run average with three saves, nine strikeouts and one earned run in four appearances and 7.1 innings.

For more information on the Kingsmen, go to www.callutheran.edu.

Ojai native part of championship equine team

A horse is a horse, of course, of course, unless it’s an award-winning horse, in which case this equine is looking fine.

Ojai native horse enthusiast Lillian Hilgers, sophomore at the Savannah College of Art and Design, competed in the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championships in early May, where she won first place in the Novice Flat category in the Collegiate Cup Rider competition. Her victory led the Savannah College equestrian team to its third consecutive national championship.

With the victory, the Savannah College team is the second to have ever won the national championship three years in a row.

Player development month in Ventura

Olivas Links, Buenaventura Golf Course, and management KemperSports have announced the fourth annual Player Development Month to take place during the month of June, designed to introduce, or re-introduce, players to the world of golf.

Free 15-minute lessons from staff instructors will be offered to new players, as well as a complimentary junior green fee for every adult green fee paid after 2 p.m. at both courses.

“As avid golfers ourselves, we are passionate about the game of golf,” said KemperSports general manager Carl-Van Vallier, “PDMonth gives us the opportunity to share our love of the game and hopefully introduce the game to a generation of non-golfers.”

Both courses are owned by the City of Ventura and recently underwent renovations in 2005 and 2006. Both Buenaventura and Olivas Links are 18-hole courses, attracting tourists and locals alike.

For more information, visit www.olivaslinks.com.