CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Churchill Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40 p.m.; Thurs. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15 p.m.

Dean Fri.-Sat., 1:45, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1:45, 7:30 p.m.

LOL Comedy Nights Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

My Cousin Rachel Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 4:25, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 4:25, 7 p.m.

Paris Can Wait Fri.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:55 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

47 Meters Down Fri.-Tues., 1, 3:30, 6, 8:20, 10:40 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:40, 7, 10:20 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Mon., 12 noon, 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 12:15, 2:40, 5:15, 8, 10:30 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Sun., 4:40 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:50, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:50, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Cars 3: The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Mon., 12:25, 3:15, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Tues. 12:25, 3:15 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Mon., 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course Tues. only, 10 a.m.

It Comes at Night Fri. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:20, 9 p.m.; Sat. 1:15, 4:30, 6:20, 9 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:30, 6:20, 9 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 Tues. only, 10 a.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Mon., 12:35, 3:30, 7:10, 10:35 p.m.; Tues. 12:35, 3:30, 6:55 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Tues., 5 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Tues., 11:10 a.m., 2:15, 7:50, 10:40 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Mon., 11:40 a.m., 3, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 1:30, 5, 9:20 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:50, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8:20 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 5:40 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight — An IMAX 3D Experience Tues. 7, 10:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12:40, 4, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 9:40 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 2:20, 9 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri. 12:40, 4, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 12:40, 4, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 4, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 4, 7:20, 10:35 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 1, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Tues., 11 a.m., 3:45, 6:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Mon., 1:30, 9 p.m.; Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Tues., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:30 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Mon., 1:45, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 1:45 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Mon., 4:15, 7 p.m.; Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Tues., 2:15, 7:45 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 5, 10:15 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Tues., 12:30, 3:30, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Tues., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 3, 10 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Tues., 12:15, 3:30, 7, 10:30 p.m.

AMC Dine-In Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

47 Meters Down Fri.-Mon., 11:45 a.m., 2:10, 4:35, 7, 9:25 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:45, 5, 8:15, 11:15 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 4, 7:45, 10:55 p.m.

The Book of Henry Fri.-Mon., 12 noon, 2:30, 5:05, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 9:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:15, 4:40, 7:05, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 11:20 a.m., 1:40, 4:10, 6:30, 9:05 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri. 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 12:55, 12:55, 3:45, 3:45, 6:20, 7:35, 9:05, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 10:10 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 12:55, 12:55, 3:35, 3:35, 6:20, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 10:10 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 12:55, 12:55, 3:45, 3:45, 6:20, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 12 noon, 2:45, 2:45, 5:30, 5:30, 6:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri. 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 2:20, 5:10, 5:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 2:20, 5:10, 5:10, 9:05 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:50, 1:50, 4:30, 4:30, 9:20 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 1:10, 4:15, 7:20, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 1:05, 4:15, 7:20, 10:30 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Sun., 2:45, 8 p.m.; Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Sun., 12:05, 5:15, 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 12:05 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 11:25 a.m., 12:50, 2:05, 3:30, 4:45, 6:25, 7:25, 9:10, 10:10 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 12:50, 2:05, 3:30, 4:45, 6:25, 7:25, 9:10, 10:10 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 9:55 a.m., 1, 4:10, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 1:25, 4:25, 7:35, 10:45 p.m.

Les PÍcheurs de Perles Met Summer Encore Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Resident Evil: Vendetta Mon. only, 7, 10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party! Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

Rough Night Fri. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:30 a.m., 1:05, 4, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8, 11:25 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10 a.m., 10 a.m., 1:30, 1:30, 5, 5, 8:25, 8:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. only, 7, 7 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri. 9:50 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 1:05, 2:25, 4:15, 7, 7, 8, 8, 10:40, 10:40, 11:10, 11:10 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 9:50 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 1:05, 2:25, 4:15, 6:45, 6:45, 7:45, 7:45, 10:40, 10:40, 11:10, 11:10 p.m.; Mon. 11:05 a.m., 12:30, 2:15, 4, 7:15, 7:15, 8:10, 8:10, 10:40, 10:40 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Tues., 12:30, 3:45, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Tues., 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:30, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Tues., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:30, 2:30, 4, 5:05, 6:30, 7:35, 9:10, 10:15 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Tues., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 2:10, 4:55, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. only, 8 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Tues., 12:15, 3:30, 7, 10:05 p.m.

OXNARD

Oxnard Film Society

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 W. 5th Street, 487-8380

oxnardfilmsociety.org

The Women’s Balcony Mon., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

3 Idiotas Fri.-Tues., 11:05 a.m., 1:35 p.m.

47 Meters Down Fri.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8:05, 10:25 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:25, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 12:50, 3, 5:10, 7:25, 9:35 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 1:05, 1:50, 3:40, 4:30, 6:15, 7:05, 9, 9:45 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Tues., 12 noon, 2:35, 5:15, 7:55, 10:30 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 5:50, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 5:50 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Sun., 3:15, 8 p.m.; Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Tues., 10:50 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:20, 2:15, 3:55, 4:45, 7, 7:45, 9:30, 10:20 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:10, 10 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Tues., 10:35 a.m., 1, 3:25, 5:50, 8:15, 10:35 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. only, 8 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:55, 2:45, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8:10, 9:15, 10:05 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

47 Meters Down Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 12:20, 2:40, 5, 7:20, 9:50 p.m.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 11:10 a.m., 1:10, 2:30, 4:20, 6, 7:30, 9:10, 10:40 p.m.

Baywatch Fri.-Sun., 11 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 9:55 a.m., 12:15, 2:45, 7:25, 9:55 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 5:10 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Sun., 9:40 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:25, 2:15, 2:15, 3:10, 4, 5, 5, 6:50, 7:45, 7:45, 9:35, 11:05 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Sun., 1:20, 5:55, 8:40, 10:30, 10:30 p.m.

DCI 2017 Tour Premiere Thurs. only, 5:30 p.m.

El Dorado Sun. 2 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Sun., 1:15, 7:15 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 12:35, 3, 5:25, 7:55, 10:25 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 4:30, 10:30 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 1:25, 2:50, 4:10, 7, 8:25, 10 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:55 a.m., 5:35 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 1:05, 4:05, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

Les PÍcheurs de Perles Met Summer Encore Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Resident Evil: Vendetta Mon. only, 7, 10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party! Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:05, 9:45 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8, 8, 10:20, 11:30, 11:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12 noon, 7 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 7, 9:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 3:30, 10:20 p.m.

Trolls Mon. only, 9:45 a.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sat., 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:55, 2, 4:15, 5:30, 6:40, 6:40, 9, 10:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 9:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m., 12:55, 4:15, 5:30, 6:40, 6:40, 9, 10:10, 10:10 p.m.

Wonder Woman 3D Fri.-Sun., 3:15, 3:15, 7:50 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500

Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

All Eyez on Me Fri.-Sun., 10:05 a.m., 1:20, 4:35, 7:50, 11 p.m.; Mon. 12:20, 3:30, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.

The Book of Henry Fri.-Sun., 10:10 a.m., 12:40, 3:15, 5:50, 8:20, 10:50 p.m.; Mon. 11:25 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Sun., 10:20 a.m., 12:50, 3:10, 5:40, 8, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 10:40 a.m., 1, 3:20, 5:40, 8, 10:20 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:10, 3:50, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 10:25 a.m., 11 a.m., 1:10, 3:50, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Cars 3 3D Fri.-Mon., 1:40, 4:20 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Mon., 6:50, 10 p.m.

It Comes at Night Fri.-Sun., 12:55, 3:20, 5:45, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Mon. 2:20, 5, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

The Mummy Fri.-Mon., 11:10 a.m., 4:40, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.

The Mummy 3D Fri.-Mon., 1:50 p.m.

My Cousin Rachel Fri.-Sun., 10:15 a.m.; Mon. 11:40 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 1:25, 4:25, 7:55, 10:55 p.m.; Mon. 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Summer Shorts Beach Party! Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

Rough Night Fri.-Sun., 12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 8:05, 10:40 p.m.; Mon. 12:05, 2:40, 5:15, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight Tues. 8 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 10:40 a.m., 12:20, 3:40, 7, 10:20 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Tues. 8:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 2, 5:20, 8:40 p.m.

Wonder Woman Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m., 1:15, 4:30, 7:45, 11 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

Alien: Covenant Fri.-Thurs., 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast 3D Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:30, 6:50, 9:50 p.m.

The Big Lebowski Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Boss Baby Fri.-Thurs., 11:40 a.m., 2, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.

The Croods Tues. 10:30 a.m.; Thurs. 10:30 a.m.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:20, 5 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious Fri.-Thurs., 3:40 p.m.

How to Be a Latin Lover Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 3:50, 7, 10 p.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 10:15 p.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 2:10 p.m.

Snatched Fri.-Thurs., 4:40, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way • Call theater for titles and showtimes. 413-8838

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road

Westlake Village 777-7876

My Cousin Rachel Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 3:45, 7, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:45, 3:45, 7 p.m.

Paris Can Wait Fri.-Sat., 1, 4, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 1, 4, 7:15 p.m.