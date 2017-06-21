47 Meters Down

Directed by: Johannes Roberts

Starring: Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine

Rated: PG-13 for sequences of intense peril, bloody images and brief strong language

Runtime: 1 hr. 29 mins.

It’s summer in California, which means shark sightings along our coast. Also, shark sightings in theaters. Yes, we’re back to the summer shark thriller. Shades of Jaws and last year’s The Shallows. And now for this summer’s entry: 47 Meters Down. For those of you not familiar with metric conversion, that’s 154.199 feet.

The math is about as close to shark science as this film will get. If you’re a student of shark behavior or a scuba diver, you’ll probably wonder if anyone in this film understood anything about sharks or diving. Probably not.

But we’re not taking this film that seriously. After all, this is a bona fide popcorn flick meant to scare you with deep waters, an unsettling environment and, of course, hungry sharks. I’m not giving anything away here. Just look at the promos. They’ll tell you everything.

Two sisters, Lisa (Mandy Moore) and Kate (Claire Holt), are vacationing in Mexico. Lisa has just gone through a breakup with her boyfriend. Kate encourages her to forget the guy and have fun. They do a bit of dancing and drinking and enjoy the beach. Typical Mexican vacation.

During a party, the girls meet members of a local boat crew. Kate begs Lisa to take a scuba diving trip that specializes in watching sharks underwater in a metal diving cage. Lisa, the hesitant one, finally relents and off they sail into sky blue waters with Captain Taylor (Matthew Modine) and his dilapidated boat, the Sea Esta.

As you might guess, a day of sun, fun and shark watching turns disastrous. While underwater, the cage that Lisa and Kate are diving in snaps its cable and falls 47 meters down into shark-infested waters. Now it’s two against nature. They have limited air. The sharks are really, really big.

Director Johannes Roberts, who also helped write the script, isn’t interested in character development or storyline. Everything about 47 Meters Down is really designed to terrify. The waters are dark and the setting is cut off from any natural motion other than the cage and of course, the sharks.

Even the dialogue, which is spoken mstly through diving masks and radio technology, is really intended to create confusion. It’s effective from a visual standpoint. The ocean and the sharks hit you square in the face and you feel that awful sense of isolation, as in being a long way from home.

Strange to say, then, that for a story taking place mostly underwater, the bane of this film is its predictability. I guessed when the sharks would appear. I guessed when the director was giving false hope of rescue. I guessed who was going to die. In short, there aren’t a lot of true surprises in this film.

But . . . as if to contradict everything I’ve just said, there’s the ending. I won’t spoil it for you, but I will say that the ending of 47 Meters Down will probably be the center of discussion among friends and family.

You see, there are actually two endings in this film. You as the viewer will get to choose which one you believe, or if you believe any of them. They are both curve balls that will require you to go back and filter through the closing events. Even then, there will be arguments.

47 Meters Down doesn’t hold a candle to last year’s The Shallows Then again, it’s a different kind of shark movie, seen from below the surface and chilled by stillness. It’s a unique vantage point. Unfortunately, it isn’t terribly clever as a story and the final chapter will either confuse or annoy you.

Still, as a popcorn film, with beautiful women in danger and sharks all around, it ain’t half bad. It’s summer after all. Sharks are in the water. Go ahead. Dive in. Swim around. Yum. Dinner is served.