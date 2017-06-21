Irv Wasserberg, 94, served in Okinawa and China in World War II and the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Discharged from the Marines as a Lt. Colonel, two ranks below Brigadier General, Wasserberg traveled the world, taking up employment in Germany.

Now, Irv is a resident of Cypress Place Senior Living in Ventura, where he and roughly 40 other veterans will be honored at the community’s annual Salute to Our Veterans event, featuring guest speakers, a flag ceremony and a salute to the veterans from esteemed guests.

Wasserberg leads a weekly history class at Cypress Place. Last year, as the senior military veteran at Cypress Place, Wasserberg took part in the flag folding ceremony, an intricate ceremony during which the Color Guard folds the flag in a precise manner. It is then presented to a designated person, in this case, Irv, who then presents it to the individual or individuals who would hoist it.

This year, Irv and the other veteran residents will receive a certificate of honor and hear from keynote speaker Capt. Chris Janke, commanding officer from Naval Base Ventura County, who will be joined by three sailors from the base. Also attending will be representatives from Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin’s office, who will present a certificate of appreciation to each veteran.

“Most people my age did something in WWII; everybody went to war. We did our part, I did mine, and the others did theirs,” said Wasserberg. “I think it’s great that once a year we can all get together and honor those who have served their country.”

Wasserberg served 10 years in the Marines until leaving to pursue a career in the aerospace business. With a degree in accounting, Wasserberg found that he had learned more in the military than he had in college for his new career. After a stint in Florida as a logistics specialist, Wasserberg spent time in Germany working for General Dynamics, an Airforce contractor, before moving to Rochester, New York, where he and his wife built a home. The moment it was finished, however, Wasserberg was asked to move to San Diego.

It was in San Diego that Wasserberg spent most of his career, totaling 29 years, until his wife passed away in 2011, when he decided to move to Ventura to be closer to his daughter who lives in Camarillo.

At Cypress Place, Wasserberg has kept busy. Inspired by his late wife, Wasserberg began sharing history lessons he devised utilizing video and other media.

“It turned out to be something that I started to share with others here and have been doing it every week ever since,” said Wasserberg, adding that his son-in-law is a historian by profession. “I hated history in college, turns out, mainly because of the way it was taught, memorizing dates and all that.”

Included in the honors is the community’s oldest living veteran, Donald Wright, a 103-year-old retired Army Captain.

According to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, only 620,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were alive in 2016.

“We need to make sure that we honor the folks who have fought to preserve our freedom,” said Mike Macke, senior director of sales and marketing for Cypress Place. “As soon as we begin to forget the sacrifices they made for all of us then we end up in a situation where we end up in another conflict that we don’t want to get into.”

New this year: a retired Bell UH-1 “Huey” MEDEVAC Army helicopter, a 50-foot long vehicle.

“We want veterans, widows, kids and anybody who feels that it’s important to recognize the service to our country that these people have given,” said Macke. “This is an event where if you have kids, bring them to meet a veteran and help them to understand how important it is what these men and women have done so they don’t forget.”

The event is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, June 28, at 11 a.m., beginning with a military Honor Guard presentation, at Right at Cypress Place, 1200 Cypress Point Lane, Ventura. For more information, call 650-8000.