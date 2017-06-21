PFLAG volunteers needed or support group will end

The Ventura branch of Parents, Families, Friends and Allies of the LGBT community has hosted a monthly support group meeting since 2012, but its June 28 meeting may be the last, as the organization’s board of directors and meeting facilitator will be stepping down at the end of June.

If replacements cannot be found, the meetings will have to end, says Gary Zinik, who himself hosted the meetings up until recently, but remained a board member.

In a VCReporter story from August 2016, Zinik said that meeting attendance had been on the decline for numerous reasons, citing societal acceptance as a possible cause.

“We used to get sometimes 20 people and now maybe we get 10 people, and half are the board members who come regularly anyway,” said Zinik.

PFLAG will need a new meeting facilitator and new members of the board to continue. Those wishing to volunteer should attend the June 28 meeting to be held at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ventura, 5654 Ralston St., Ventura. For more information, call 650-3327.

State’s first water market in Thousand Oaks

Landowners seeking to acquire groundwater will have a new method of doing so: a water market, designed and implemented by California Lutheran University researchers, the first of its kind in California.

Matthew Fienup, executive director of CLU’s Center for Economic Research and Forecasting, and Edgar Terry, president of Terry Farms, spent over a year guiding 50 farmers, city representatives and environmentalists in developing a market-based remedy for groundwater depletion. The result: a market that allows farmers to sale unused groundwater allocations to other farmers.

The Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency approved a pilot launch of the program for farmland on the borders of Camarillo, Oxnard and Ventura, with CLU’s Center for Economic Research and Forecasting managing enrollment into the exchange, matching buyers and sellers and so forth.

The Natural Resource Conservation Unit will administer a $1.9 million grant awarded by the United States Department of Agriculture for implementation of the program.

For more information, visit www.clucerf.org.

Moorpark site to validate door-to-door salesmen

Ever wonder if the smiling salesman at our door is legitimate? If you’re a resident of Moorpark, wonder no more! The city has launched a service for residents to quickly learn whether or not a solicitor in the city has been licensed and, therefore, trustworthy.

The Moorpark Municipal Code requires any person who wishes to operate as a street vendor, hawker, peddler, solicitor or transient merchant in Moorpark first register and obtain a permit from the city of Moorpark. They may then operate only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and they must display their permits at all times.

Residents with questions regarding a solicitor’s permit may visit www.moorparkca.gov/solicitors to find out more. To report a suspicious solicitor, call 532-2700.

Oak Park event puts spotlight on Ugandans

The Greater Contribution, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, will host its annual fundraiser on Sunday, June 25, in Oak Park, this year throwing the spotlight on micro-loans offered to women in poverty living in Uganda.

“These micro-loans are truly changing the lives of women and children in East Africa from lives of abject poverty to opportunities for decent housing, improved nutrition and health, education and a brighter future for all,” said The Greater Contribution founder and president, Karon Wright. “We are looking forward to a joyous celebration, which will give everyone a sense of the impact these loans have made as well as a taste of life in Uganda”

The event will feature an opportunity to view the life of a Ugandan borrower through a photo exhibit, hear from a beneficiary of a micro-loan living in Uganda, and enjoy traditional food of the Ugandan people.

Tickets are $35 until June 23, after which will be $40. The event will be held at the Church of the Epiphany, 5450 Churchwood Drive, Oak Park. For more information, visit www.greatercontribution.org.