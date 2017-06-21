Honda whips out the razor for dad

For this past Father’s Day, the SoCall Honda Dealers held its annual Pop-Up Shave in Ventura. Dads were treated to a free straight-razor shave or haircut over the weekend. The event is part of Honda’s Random Acts of Helpfulness campaign, which has contributed to various causes across Southern California, including a $25,000 donation of school supplies to needy teachers, and for Mother’s Day, a free spa-day for the matrons of the family. For more information, visit www.socalhondadealers.com/blog.