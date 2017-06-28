Volunteers, orgs renovate VFW post in Simi

Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County has begun renovation of the Veterans of Foreign Wars outpost 10049 in Simi Valley, a much-needed project for the deteriorating building.

Donated materials and skilled labor have helped in the effort, with the Home Depot Foundation donating $18,200 in materials, and further donations arriving from Hansen’s Plumbing & Mechanical, Aladdin Air Conditioning & Heating Inc., 101 Flooring, Taft Electric Company, Signature Signs, PODS, Anderson Rubbish Disposal, Amantia Plastering, JW Floors, BMC building supply and Behr Paint.

A new roof, exterior patching and painting, electrical panel upgrades, re-piping and drought-tolerant landscaping have been or will be completed in the month of June.

Wayne Wright, CWO, retired U.S. Army commander from the VFW Post 10049 Simi Valley, was grateful for the effort.

“I am elated to have Habitat for Humanity of Ventura County assist the Veterans of Foreign Wars with the renovation of the VFW Post 10049 home,” Wright said. “Habitat’s coordination efforts with VFW Post 10049 and corporate assistance from Ventura County businesses have made this veteran’s assistance project possible. … Words alone cannot express our gratitude to them and their volunteers.”

The project still requires an additional $9,000 toward completion, however, and Habitat is asking for donations to be made by visiting www.gofundme.com and searching “Help VFW Veterans Restore Post 10049.”

Attempted dog snatching foiled

On June 21, Paw Works, a nonprofit with a storefront at the Pacific View Mall, became the victim of an attempted dog-snatching when three individuals burst into the store and attempted to make off with the store’s adoptable pup named Ripley.

The individuals were not alone. Along with them came two other animals, one that appeared to be a dachshund/terrier mix and the other a small tabby kitten.

“We are very concerned that this group is going around Ventura stealing pets,” wrote Paw Works on its official Facebook page, but Ventura Police Comdr. Tom Higgins says that he doesn’t believe this to be the case.

“There’s nothing that I’ve heard of there being a ring or anything going around,” said Higgins. “Sounds like it might have been a group of people who just decided to see if they could get a dog that day.”

Higgins says that photos of the perpetrators have been circulated.

Camarillo K-9 cops insured with grant

Officers concerned with the health and well-being of their K9 friends, worry no more, as the National Police Dog Foundation, headquartered in Camarillo, along with Petplan, a pet insurance agency based in Pennsylvania, have partnered to offer a grant covering one year of pet insurance for active-duty police dogs.

Police dogs and their owners have to worry about more than vaccinations and fleas. Included dangers in their line of work: potential gunshot wounds, stabbings, lacerations and other workplace injuries. To treat these types of injuries, health-care costs can be astronomical.

“Police dogs may have the heart of a lion, but their bodies aren’t always so brawny — and they deserve the best protection in return for their years of heroic service,” says Natasha Ashton, cofounder and co-CEO of Petplan.

“Our hope is that this grant program will not only help cash-strapped police departments take the best care of four-legged officers, but also that it gets the message out to the public that there’s a simple way they can help ensure K-9s get medical treatment — and that is by donating to the grant fund,” said Jim Reilly, foundation president.

Five pet insurance grants will be awarded in early September 2017, and all municipalities and other working K-9 units are encouraged to apply at: https://nationalpolicedogfoundation.org/k9-health-ins-grant-app/.