A constructive experience

The Ventura County Office of Education’s Career Education Center hosted a summer camp for girls on the ins and outs of construction. The girls, aged 14 to 17, assisted in building a greenhouse and learned how to operate construction equipment such as bulldozers, table saws and a scissor lift.

Champions at Point Mugu

Navy Lt. Kyle Hooker won the Armed Forces Triathlon Championship men’s title on June 10 for the third straight year with a time of 1:50:12 at Naval Base Ventura County Point Mugu. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mollie Hebda stationed at Camp Pendleton, California, took the Armed Forces women’s gold medal with an overall time of 2:08:03. The Armed Forces Triathlon, held at Point Mugu for the second year in a row, challenged competitors to Olympic distances of a 1,500-meter (approximately one-mile) ocean swim, 40-kilometer (24.8-mile) bike and 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) run. Teams from the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps competed for points and spots on the U.S. Team competing in August at the World Military Triathlon Championship in Warendorf, Germany.

Students receive summer science training

Students from Buena High School in Ventura participated in the Amgen Biotech Experience on Thursday, June 29. Twenty-four students participated in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) program using provided lab equipment and supplies through the four-day long program.