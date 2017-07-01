Fun on Father’s Day

Thanks to your review (In Good Taste, Wicked’s Brew, June 14), we went there for a wonderful Fathers’ Day brunch. What a fun place.

If your girlfriend wants to go again, tell her the cook will make her a great grilled veggie sandwich on panini bread. Melissa was on yesterday and made one for me. Of course, I then blew my vegan credentials by having gelato … nobody’s perfect.

Jill Forman

Ventura

Oppose AB 263

Private ambulance companies put “Lives Before Lunch” breaks. However, the state legislature is attempting to place more importance on making sure EMS workers get to finish their lunch, even if it will cost lives. This is totally unacceptable to private ambulance companies — the EMS providers that transport 85 percent of the patients in California.

AB 263 (Rodriguez) puts the public at dire risk by placing big labor interests above the public’s safety. The bill was written under the guise of protecting private ambulance company workers, but in reality AB 263 is nothing more than an unprecedented political power grab. If approved, the bill will result in: 1) ambulance response delays, and 2) the elimination of private local EMS providers.

All private ambulance companies, including local providers Life Line Medical Transport, San Luis Ambulance and AMR will suffer with the passage of AB 263.

AB 263 will delay ambulances responses. This bill makes an ambulance crew’s rest break or lunch break more important than responding to an emergency call, even if they are the closest ambulance. Under the proposed law, crews are not obligated to respond if they are on a break. This forces the next closest unit to be deployed, which may be 30 or 40 minutes away. Such a scenario is unacceptable. No private ambulance company wants to provide such poor, unresponsive service.

To make matters worse, AB 263 only applies to private ambulance companies. Public agencies and fire departments are not required to comply with this law. The double standard proposed by AB 263 is unfair, will force ambulance companies out of business, and will harm the public.

Call your State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson at (805) 965-0862 today and let her know you oppose AB 263. An important hearing is scheduled for June 28, so it is important that you call today. Let your senator know how you feel.

Ross Elliott, executive director

California Ambulance Association

My last issue

Well I’ve got to hand it to you individuals at the Reporter … you never fail to put a distasteful, offensive or controversial picture on the cover of your “newspaper.” Last week it was a male gay couple and “their” baby on the cover just for Father’s day, how lovely. Now it’s a half dressed scantily clad tattooed up trashy looking gal on today’s cover. Can’t you ever come up with anything that aesthetically pleasing like photos of some of the beautiful places in Ventura? Even your ads toward the back are sex and drug related; I find myself having to hide the Reporter so my young children can’t see that trash.

This is my last issue.

Cameron James

Ventura

Oil expansion plans in Oxnard

It’s not a coincidence that the residents of South Oxnard haven’t heard of the expansion of the Cabrillo Oil Field. Renaissance Petroleum has proposed an increase of four more wells and an oil processing facility capable of servicing 35 more wells in the future. This is a majority Latino community that has been blighted by decades of dumping from other cities and, more recently, threatened by NRG’s plans for a new fossil-fuel generated power plant on Mandalay Beach. If anyone knew of the plans for expansion, the outcry from the beleaguered community would be enormous.

Not a single person I have met in canvassing for this issue has been aware of Renaissance Petroleum’s plans. But since we began knocking on doors in May, we have learned that the only route accessible to the Cabrillo field follows the same path as the Ocean View School District’s school buses. This route will see increased traffic from oil tankers transporting explosive materials, which the school district has voiced concern about. Furthermore, residents in the area experience respiratory illnesses such as asthma at a disproportionate rate in comparison to the rest of the state, and some are all too familiar with the carcinogens associated with the existing oil and gas wells. Many of the people I spoke to at the mobile home parks directly across from the site can smell the fumes regularly and have never seen the emergency flare not in use. A large number of the residents also work in the adjacent fields and are the recipients of the adverse effects from both the wells and pesticides.

Oxnard knows that there is no “bridge fuel” to take us to renewable energy, because renewables have been in effect for decades elsewhere, and will soon hopefully replace the old Mandalay Generating Station. The L.A. Times reported on June 16 about the California grid manager seeking clean energy alternatives to the NRG plant. This is a success for the city, but it is not acceptable that we are still fighting against even dirtier oil and gas wells in the same town. Since the Trump administration’s regretful decision to walk away from the Paris Climate Accord, countless cities and counties across the country have stepped in to uphold that international standard, including Ventura County, as was passed by the County Board of Supervisors. The County Board of Supervisors must stand for Oxnard in rejecting Renaissance Petroleum’s proposal for more wells, in accordance with their commitment to the Paris agreement.

Karina Kaye

Oxnard