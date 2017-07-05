During the months-long civil case of Erik Joe Morales, 9, versus four local ag-related companies, Erik’s attorneys were unable to convince at least the required nine of 12 jurors to win in a civil suit that three companies were negligent in using pesticide around farmworkers, particularly Erik’s mother, which allegedly, in turn, led to Erik’s birth defects. Though one company came to a resolution with the plaintiff before the trial ended, the remaining companies were not found liable on June 28 for his birth defects. Erik was seeking $22 million.

The basis of the case was that Erik’s mother, Eulalia Lopez-Gomez, who worked in berry fields in Oxnard while pregnant with Erik, claimed that she was not provided necessary information about the pesticides being used and that the fields had been sprayed while she was working. Because of that, these companies might have been deemed negligent if the pesticides could have been proven responsible for the injuries. Unfortunately, the evidence presented seemed to emphasize more on Erik’s suffering from hemifacial microsomia and an intellectual disability rather than proving that what Eulalia said was true. Even the surprise witness who testified on behalf of Eulalia’s version of events was not above scrutiny, as he had been fired from another local berry farmer and the jurors said they felt that he had an ax to grind.

Another problem that seemed to be overlooked but may have been an underlying issue for jurors was the lack of epidemiology on proving correlation of hemifacial microsomia in newborns and their mothers being exposed to certain pesticides used at berry farms. To be certain, gathering such information to prove that there is such a correlation is a timely and costly endeavor, one that may even lack enough pregnant women working in the fields to present an arguable case. At least now, this birth defect is at least associated in this one instance. But when it comes to creating solid cases for future plaintiffs, surely, advocates of farmworkers may want to start digging into a fact-finding mission. And while current farmworkers may live in fear of deportation during a tumultuous time for immigrants and may not be willing to cooperate and share such information, perhaps relevant medical data could be collected in an anonymous but simple demographic fashion to help solidify claims that pesticides are harmful.

Such a massive endeavor has proven positive for those exposed to harmful chemicals in the past. For example, veterans exposed to Agent Orange, an herbicide used during the Vietnam War, now have fairly solid recourse, although it took years, even decades, to prove that exposure has been linked to certain kinds of cancer and even birth defects in veteran children through hundreds of cases. Glysophate, a chemical found in Roundup, was added last week to California’s list of chemicals that can cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. Over 800 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma patients are suing Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, claiming that Roundup gave them cancer. Monsanto has maintained that the chemical is safe, which brings us back to the reality of the path of least harm.

In a conversation with a local ag advocate, the argument that pesticides currently in use are safe hinges on the fact that these pesticides have been deemed safe for decades. But the fact is, harm may not show itself for decades.

In the end, despite which agency says these ag-related chemicals are safe, the question is this: Would farmers or ag officials allow their own pregnant wives, sisters or mothers to be exposed to these chemicals for any prolonged period of time under any circumstance? The jury is still out on that.