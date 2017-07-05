Newhall Ranch project gets re-approved

The decades-old battle to develop a portion of wilderness in eastern Ventura County along the Santa Clara River has taken a step forward after state wildlife officials approved a revised plan for the 58,000-65,000 resident development that would offer more protection for endangered species and offset greenhouse emissions.

Originally rejected in 2015, the new plan offers more to persuade environmental activists worried that the planned community would have a negative impact on the local environment, in particular, climate change, and have a harmful effect on the rare and endangered unarmored threespine stickleback fish.

Included in the revised plans: measures to offset greenhouse gases by 100 percent that the development would generate by requiring that houses, commercial buildings and public facilities have solar panels and a requirement for 21,000 of the homes be equipped with electric vehicle recharging stations with subsidies offered to offset the purchase of a new electric vehicle.

The development is situated on 12,000 acres and would include retail spaces, schools, golf courses and recreational centers.

To mitigate potential harm brought to the fish, the developers have included building fish bridges and bank stabilization infrastructure in order to avoid all contact with the water during construction. These new measures, say state officials, eliminate the need to capture and relocate the fish.

The development property sits on both Ventura and Los Angeles County land, and developer Five Points Holding will go before the L.A. County Board of Supervisors for approval of the first certification of two villages as part of the project dubbed Landmark and Mission.

John Buse, senior counsel for the Center for Biological Diversity, says that the group has “mixed feelings” about the deal.

“On one hand, this is one of a series of decisions that will enable a 65,000-person new city right up against the Ventura County border, so there are definitely concerns about that,” said Buse, adding that the Center needs time to evaluate the new plans and that it has not yet made a decision on whether or not to take further action on the project.

“This is a project that we would rather not see, but it’s come a long way since we originally challenged it on the climate change grounds,” said Buse. “The law has come a long way as a result of that as well.”

Ormond Beach’s future subject of meeting

One of the most important wetlands in Ventura County is being considered for a facelift. On Wednesday, June 21, the State Coastal Conservancy, the Nature Conservancy and the city of Oxnard held a meeting to discuss restoration of the dunes and uplands at Ormond Beach and to improve public access.

The wetlands have been used for agricultural purposes for many decades, forcing the drainage of the naturally occurring flooding. Recently, an effort to purchase the land for restoration purposes began with a 2002 purchase of 265 acres from Southern California Edison. As of 2017, 540 acres have been acquired with a goal of reaching 900.

Chris Kroll, project manager with the Coastal Conservancy, says that the goal is to acquire a 300-acre piece of land that is currently home to Southland Sod Farm, which would give the habitat “room to move” as sea levels rise due to climate change.

“The concern is that the way the modeling is going for sea-level rise, it looks like there will be quite a significant impact to the area,” said Kroll. “We want room for the habitats at Ormond Beach to move inland, and if we have houses there or development, it can’t.”

At the June 21 meeting, residents from Oxnard circled several tables adorned with maps of Ormond Beach. The residents were asked to mark on the maps where they utilize the area, specifically, where they enter the area and the parts of the beach they use for beachgoing or other activities. The goal, says Kroll, is not only to keep the dunes from disappearing (he adding that 90 percent of California’s coastal habitat has disappeared), but to restore it in such a way that the community can enjoy it as well.

“We only have upwards of 10 percent [of coastal wetlands] left,” said Kroll. “The wonderful thing about Ormond beach is it that it has been impacted, there’s a big power plant, there’s a superfund site, but by and large there’s still a lot of open space and habitat which is in pretty good shape, as far as we can tell.”

Kroll says that by the end of 2018, two or three “final restoration alternatives” should be completed that will give the restoration project guidelines for moving forward.

For more information, visit www.causenow.org.