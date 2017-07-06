Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170606-10011259-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FOX CONCRETE PUMPING, 118 S. Santa Cruz St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Christopher Fox, 118 S. Santa Cruz St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christopher Fox, Christopher Fox. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/15/17, 6/22/17, 6/29/17 and 7/6/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170526-10010632-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIVE STAR PAINTING OF SIMI VALLEY, 496 Arbor Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, RST SHARMA INC, 496 Arbor Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ RST SHARMA INC, Rachna Sharma, Rachna Sharma, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: May 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/15/17, 6/22/17, 6/29/17 and 7/6/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170607-10011339-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DOLCE VITA, 201 E 4th St., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Kwon Yong Tae, 1399 Johnson Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/7/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kwon Yong Tae, Yong Tae Kwon. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170608-10011486-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LAC DESIGNS, 12691 Misty Grove Street, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Lionel Chavarria, 12691 Misty Grove St, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ann Chavarria, 12691 Misty Grove St, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lionel Chavarria, Lionel Chavarria. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170613-10011869-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PELICAN TATTOO, 521 W. Channel Island Blvd #2, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Horacio Martinez, 3137 Kelp Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/13/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Horacio Martinez, Horacio Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170615-10012085-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) MAC EXPERT, 2) WILLEMS TECH, 495 Old Grade Road, Oak View, CA 93022, Ventura County, Caspar Rosa Marie Rogier Willems, 495 Old Grade Road, Oak View, CA 93022. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Caspar Rosa Marie Rogier Willems, Caspar Rosa Marie Rogier Willems. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170606-10011282-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SONUS THOUSAND OAKS, 451 E. Avenida De Los Arboles Suite B, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, TEK HEARING CARE INC, 26880 Sierra Hwy Suite C6, Santa Clarita, CA 91321. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ TEK HEARING CARE INC, Edward Gililland, Edward Gililland, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170607-10011343-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FLOURISH INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE, 2021 Sperry Ave., Suite 31, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Emily Katherine Longwill, 8121 Santa Ana Rd, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Emily Katherine Longwill, Emily Katherine Longwill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170614-10011948-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DAHLSTRUM FINANCIAL, 4165 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 255, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Jon R Dahlstrum, 32172 Beachlake Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/5/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jon R Dahlstrum, Jon R Dahlstrum. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170609-10011589-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ARTSTARTPRODUCTS.COM, 2273 Fawn Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, DEBORAH L. HAAGENSON, 2273 Fawn Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DEBORAH L. HAAGENSON, Deborah L. Haagenson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170616-10012149-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEND ROVER ON OVER, 1255 Callens, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SALTY AIR DOGGY DAYCARE LLC, 2451 Bonmark Dr., Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SALTY AIR DOGGY DAYCARE LLC, V. Stallings, Val Stallings, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170616-10012151-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEND ROVER ON OVER, 310 East Easy St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SIMI VALLEY PET RESORT LLC, 2451 Bonmark Dr., Ojai, CA 93923. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SIMI VALLEY PET RESORT LLC, V. Stallings, Val Stallings Elliott, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170614-10011978-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMI VALLEY CAR WASH, 2068 Tapo St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, EVER KIM, INC., 307 Elmhurst Pl., Fullerton, CA 92835. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ EVER KIM, INC., Ho Jung Kim, Ho Jung Kim, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170608-10011510-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CALLOWAY NURSERY, 3846 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Federico Moreno, 27009 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Magdalena Moreno, 27009 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Federico Moreno, Federico Moreno. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170622-10012522-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Rd., Ste. A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, HAPA VETERINARY GROUP, INC., 4547 Telephone Rd., Ste. A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HAPA VETERINARY GROUP, INC., Janis L. Shinkawa, Janis L. Shinkawa, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170620-10012391-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CRIS POOL & SPA SERVICE, 69 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Cristian Jose Alvarado-Perez, 69 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cristian Jose Alvarado-Perez, Cristian Alvarado, Cristian Alvarado. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170621-10012458-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE NEST OJAI, 401 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Eric E. Wachter, 13100 Ojai Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eric E. Wachter, Eric E. Wachter, Eric E. Wachter. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170620-10012374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FOLK OF THEE FATHER, 2594 Anchor Ave., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Don Paul Peterson, 2594 Anchor Ave., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Don Paul Peterson, Don Paul Peterson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012707-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JET PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 4211 Romany Dr., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Warren L. Totten, 4211 Romany Dr., Oxnard, CA 93035, Jane E. Totten, 4211 Romany Dr., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/07/1992. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jane E. Totten, Jane E. Totten, Jane E. Totten, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012654-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VIC’S AUTOHAUS, 338 Hayes Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Victor L. Vance Jr., 338 Hayes Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/26/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Victor L. Vance Jr., Victor L. Vance Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ITS BEHAVIORAL, 3230 Orange Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 4037142, ITS BEHAVIORAL, 3230 Orange Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/26/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ITS BEHAVIORAL, J. Mehrotra, Jena Mehrotra, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170620-10012387-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IMT RANCHO SERRANO TOWNHOMES, 166 N. Rancho Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, BPP ALPHABET MF RANCHO SERRANO LLC, 233 S. Wacker, Suite 4200, Chicago, IL 60606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/24/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BPP ALPHABET MF RANCHO SERRANO LLC, Monte Huber, Monte Huber, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170628-10012948-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THOUSAND OAKS SPINE AND INJURY CENTER, 128 Auburn Court, Suite 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, FEY CHIROPRACTIC CORPORATION, 128 Auburn Court, Suite 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ , FEY CHIROPRACTIC CORPORATION, Pierre Fey, Pierre Fey, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170623-10012592-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LOTUS AGENCY, 5455 Northwind Ct. #204, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Janice Lynn Stabile, 5455 Northwind Ct. #204, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Janice Stabile, Janice Stabile. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170627-10012801-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SECURING OUR SENIORS, 363 Eric Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Linda Merkle, 363 Eric Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Linda Merkle, Linda Merkle. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170613-10011799-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BOATEL ON THE WATER LLC, 2) BOATEL ON THE WATER, 3) BOATEL, 1575 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, BOATEL ON THE WATER LLC, 1575 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BOATEL ON THE WATER LLC, Jon Reese, Jon Reese, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE

§366.26

J071368

HEARING DATE: 08/21/2017

TIME: 08:30

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Adan Rodriguez, a child. To: Anita Rodriguez, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Adan Rodriguez, Date of Birth: 03/23/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Unknown, Mother’s name: Anita Rodrigurez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 08/21/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 08/21/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 06/05/2017 by: Laurie Goetsch Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 6/15, 6/22, 6/29, 7/6/17 CNS-3018603#

T.S. No.: 2017-00021-CA A.P.N.:204-0-081-230 Property Address: 144 E Cedar St, Oxnard, CA 93033 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/02/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Trustor: Lourdes Cuevas, An Unmarried Woman Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 06/09/2006 as Instrument No. 20060609-0123272 in book —-, page—- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 07/18/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 380,687.95

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 144 E Cedar St, Oxnard, CA 93033 A.P.N.: 204-0-081-230 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 380,687.95. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00021-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: June 6, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 Sale Information Line: (866)960- 8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx. Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

APP1706-CA-3256348

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17 and 7/6/17.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-664879-CL Order No.: 150079805-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/5/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): JUVELO A. FARIN AND, MELINDA C. FARIN, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 9/18/2006 as Instrument No. 20060918-00195350-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 7/13/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, in the Auction.com Room Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $394,510.03 The purported property address is: 1111 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DR, OXNARD, CA 93030 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 215- 0-163-075 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http:// www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA- 15-664879-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645- 7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan. com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-664879-CL IDSPub #0128048 6/22/2017 6/29/2017 7/6/2017

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE

§366.26

J071173

HEARING DATE: 09/25/2017

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Alexzandria A Allen, a child. To: Danielle Everett, Derek Allen, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the abovenamed person who is described as follows: name Alexzandria A Allen, Date of Birth: 09/19/2016, Place of Birth: Ventura, CA, Father’s name: Derek Allen, Mother’s name: Danielle Everett. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 09/25/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 09/25/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 06/16/2017 by: Autumn Wade- Hak Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 6/22, 6/29, 7/6, 7/13/17 CNS-3022886#

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700- 21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 14th day of July 2017, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

214 Daniel Miramontes

254 Brian C. Quesada

3213 Melissa Huff

7259 David Moreno

8167 Manuel Garcia

1001 Rosemary Leyba

1104 Robert Vasquez

1026 Cheryl Wey

8163 Ron Everett Jr.

521 Ron Everett Jr.

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, tool boxes, clothing, snowboard, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Lien. Service, Bond# 14663730099, RS 47399. Tel: 951-681-4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17 and 7/6/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at July,14th 2017 at 3:00PM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Kelly Stephenson: 30 boxes, Clothes, 2 suitcases and household goods.

Nancy Delucas: 3 tubs, 3 boxes, 1 crib and baby car seat.

Elizabeth Mahurin: Mattress, rocking chair, household goods, Couch, washing machine and 20 boxes.

Tandalia Norris: Household goods, Cloths, 20 boxes, Fridge, 2 bikes and Washer and Dryer.

Gabriel Jiminez: Sofa, Shelving, Clothing and 5 boxes

Kerry O’Brian: 1 Dolly, Cabinet, Safe, 100 boxes, Household goods and Suitcase.

David Reyes: Tools, tool boxes, Clothes, Washer and dryer, Furniture and household goods.

David Henderson: Ironing board and furniture.

Miguel Mares: Mattress, Furniture, 50 boxes, Ladder, Household goods and clothes

Augustin Luna: Dolly, Household goods, Bed frame, Fishing rods and microwave.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this June, 22nd 2017. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17 and 7/6/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 07/14/17 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

C137 Alfredo J. Rosales

B102 Cara I. Garver

A099 John F. Chaverra

RV074 Joseph James Drake

A076 Kashia C. Nelsonloyd

B224 Rick G. Davis

C111 Ronald Mahan

A006 Sherman I. Lister

B029 Steve Morehead

Lien sale pursuant to Civil Code Section 3071 of State of California, the following vehicle to be sold on: 07/14/17 at 9:45 AM to wit:

2003 Chry 4dr.

LIC: 5DBM060 CA

VIN:3C4FY48B93T545394

Joseph James Drake

Consumer Portfolio Svcs

O’Brien’s Auction Service158525941

Teresa M. O’Brien Lien Service

RS 88990, 951-233-1097

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17 and 7/6/17

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-656370-CL Order No.: 150008021-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MANUEL SALVADOR CEJA AND MARIA D CEJA Recorded: 10/29/2007 as Instrument No. 20071029-00201115-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 7/27/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $537,023.93 The purported property address is: 150 WILSON AVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 201-0-145-125 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www. qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-656370-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916- 939-0772 Or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-656370-CL IDSPub #0128765 7/6/2017 7/13/2017 7/20/2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-736571-CL Order No.: 160180825-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/11/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): OPHIR ATAR Recorded: 6/6/2007 as Instrument No. 20070606-00114757-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 7/27/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $341,841.13 The purported property address is: 2190 PASEO ELEGANTE, OXNARD, CA 93030-5579 Legal Description: Please be advised that the legal description set forth on the Deed of Trust is in error. The legal description of the property secured by the Deed of Trust is more properly set forth and made part of Exhibit “A” as attached hereto. LOT 15 OF TRACT 5153, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 139, PAGE(S) 5 THROUGH 9 OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. EXCEPT ONE-FIFTH (1/5) OF ALL OIL, GAS, HYDROCARBON SUBSTANCES AND OTHER MINERAL AND FISSIONABLE MATERIAL RIGHTS LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET MEASURED VERTICALLY FROM THE SURFACE OF SAID PROPERTY, WITHOUT, HOWEVER, ANY RIGHT TO ENTER UPON THE SURFACE OF SAID LAND OR WITHIN 500 FEET MEASURED VERTICALLY FROM THE SURFACE THEREOF, AS EXCEPTED IN AN INSTRUMENT RECORDED IN BOOK 4169. PAGE 844 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. Assessor’s Parcel No.: 214-0-121-155 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www. qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-736571-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916- 939-0772 Or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA- 16-736571-CL IDSPub #0128770 7/6/2017 7/13/2017 7/20/2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 129551-5 Loan No. 0654- 020094 Title Order No. 170028970 APN 215-0-091-045 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): CELIA TORRES Deed of Trust: recorded on 04/13/2006 as Document No. 20060413-0079263 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 07/27/2017 at 11:00AM Trustee Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT 96 OF TRACT NO. 4714-1, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK NO. 127 PAGES 78 TO 81 OF MISCELLANEOUS MAPS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 711 TERESA STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $72,235.74 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 129551- 5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/30/2017 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916- 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0311658 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/06/2017, 07/13/2017, 07/20/2017

NOTICE OF HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE of the Hearing on the following Petition to be heard on JULY 27, 2017 at 8:30AM, at the Ventura Superior Court, Ventura Courthouse in Dept. 43, located at 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, CA 93009: PETITION TO HAVE THE STANDING OF THE VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER ASCERTAINED AND ESTABLISHED AS A NEWSPAPER OF GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE CITY OF SAN BUENAVENTURA, Case Number 56-2017-00498015-CU-PT-VTA, filed in the California State Superior Court, County of Ventura. David M. Comden, In Pro Per for Petitioner. Petitioner requests that the Court decree that the Ventura County Reporter is a newspaper of General Circulation within the intent and meaning of section 6008 of the Government Code for the City of San Buenaventura. Petitioner alleges: The Ventura County Reporter’s offices have been located in the City of San Buenaventura for over 20 years, and have been located in the heart of the city at 700 E. Main Street, Ventura, California for the past 10 years. It has a total circulation of over 30,000, and a circulation of over 13,000 in the City of San Buenaventura alone, which Petitioner believes is the largest circulation of any newspaper in the City of San Buenaventura. The Ventura County Reporter continues to be a newspaper published for the dissemination of local or telegraphic news and intelligence of a general character; has a bona fide subscription list of paying subscribers; has been published at regular intervals of not less than weekly in the City of San Buenaventura for well more than the past three years; continues to maintain a minimum coverage of local or telegraphic news and intelligence of a general character of not less than 25 percent of its total inches during each of the preceding three years; and its sole principal office of publication resides in the City of San Buenaventura. WHEREFORE, Petitioner prays for judgment ascertaining and establishing the Ventura County Reporter as a newspaper of general circulation as defined in Section 6008 of the Government Code for the City of San Buenaventura. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700- 21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of July 2017, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Parenicka Merchandise

Unit Scholl Merchandise

Unit King Merchandise

Unit Nicholson Merchandise

Unit Coutee Merchandise

Unit Diaz Merchandise

Unit Frank Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant ot Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of July 2017, at 11:30 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Loper Merchandise

Unit Hart Merchandise

Unit Navarro Merchandise

Unit Shaffer Merchandise

Unit Cruz Merchandise

Unit Grant Merchandise

Unit Lewis Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700- 21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 20th day of July 2017, at 1:00 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Santa Paula Self Storage at 326 W. Santa Maria Street, Santa Paula, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Medrano Merchandise

Unit Bradshaw Merchandise

Unit Wheatley Merchandise

Unit Bernal Merchandise

Unit Garcia Merchandise

Unit Ontiveros Merchandise

Unit Berg Merchandise

Unit Moreno Merchandise

Unit Doglas Merchandise

Unit Hanson Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Santa Paula Self Storage Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale.. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the the 20th day of July 2017, 3:00 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Harbor Storage at 1414 Angler Court, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Hornbaker Merchandise

Unit Rodriguez Merchandise

Unit Newport Merchandise

Unit Symanietz Merchandise

Unit Kramer Merchandise

Unit Scott Merchandise

Unit Luna Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

LIEN SALE

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 7/18/2017: 08-SCIO License: 6JNM173 / CA Vin: JTKDE167480263156. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17.

VENTURA COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT RFQ ON-CALL ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES The Ventura County Transportation Department is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified firms to provide professional environmental services to support the department on an on-call/ as needed basis. The department requires environmental support for a wide variety of projects that include CEQA/NEPA documents, biological, cultural, and other studies for transportation- related projects. Copies of the detailed Request for Qualifications (RFQ) can be obtained by contacting the County of Ventura – Transportation Department at 805-654-2049 or visiting the Hall of Administration Building, 3rd Floor, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura CA. The RFQ includes a description of the services to be provided by respondents; the minimum content of the responses; and the factors to be used to evaluate the responses. Subject to the approval of the Board of Supervisors, the selected firm will execute a 3-year contract for a maximum of $1,000,000. The County does not guarantee all disciplines of services will be used nor does the County guarantee a specific volume of work under the contract. Disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE’s) are encouraged to apply. The County reserves the right to change the solicitation schedule or issue amendments to the solicitation at any time. The County reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to waive immaterial irregularities contained in the solicitation. The County reserves the right to refrain from contracting with any respondent. All responses to the RFQ must be submitted by August 8, 2017, by 4:00 P.M. For more information, please contact Matthew Hespenheide at 805-654-2054 or visit at County of Ventura, Hall of Administration Building 3rd Floor, Public Works Agency – Transportation Department, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura CA 93009-1620. 7/6, 7/20/17 CNS-3025952#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26 J 070455 HEARING DATE: 09/18/2017 TIME: 08:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Enrique Canales, a child. To: Anita Rodriguez, King Canales, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Enrique Canales, Date of Birth: 05/03/2015, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: King Canales, Mother’s name: Anita Rodriguez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 09/18/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 09/18/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirtyday continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 06/28/2017 by: Laurie Goetsch Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27/17 CNS-3026873#

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (NUMERO DEL CASO): 56-2016-00486368-CU-CL-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ANITA EDWARDS; and DOES 1 through 5, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): BOBBIE REIF.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Thomas L. Engel (125529), 3639 HARBOR BLVD., #203B VENTURA, CA 93001; TEL: 805-233-2758. DATE: (Fecha): SEP 8 2016. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Jerry S. Ricardez, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17, 6/29/17, 7/6/17 and 7/13/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA aka VINCENT MASSA, DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2017-00492504-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA aka VINCENT MASSA. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KIMBERLY GONZALEZ in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KIMBERLY GONZALEZ be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Amy Dilbeck Kiesewetter, ADK Heritage Law, 121 North Fir Street, Suite F, Ventura, CA 93001, (805) 947-4372. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17 6/29/17 and 7/6/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA IN RE: MARCIA DREW FRALLIC, TRUSTOR OF THE MARCIA DREW FRALLIC LIVING TRUST DATED 10/29/1999 Tracy Lynn Smith, successor Trustee of said Trust Case No. 56-2017-00497556- PR-NC-OXN NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR, MARCIA DREW FRALLIC [Probate Code §§19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq]

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. MARCIA DREW FRALLIC), that all persons having claims against either of said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, The Marcia Drew Frallic Living Trust Dated October 29, 1999 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to William D. Pangburn, Attorney for the Trustee (i.e. Tracy L. Smith) of The Marcia Drew Frallic Living Trust Dated October 29, 1999 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 660 Dakota Drive, Camp Verde, AZ 86322, within the later of four months after June 22, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: June 5, 2017, /s/ William D. Pangburn, Attorney for Tracy L. Smith, successor Trustee, of the Above-Referenced Trust; 660 Dakota Drive, Camp Verde, AZ 86322, (928) 554-4475. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/22/17 6/29/17 and 7/6/17.