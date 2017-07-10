Tuesday (July 11)

CITROEN UNDER THE HOOD 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to see the engines of the 46 Citroëns on display at the museum. $40. Mullin Automotive Museum, 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

COMMUNITY GUIDED MEDITATION AND HEALING CIRCLE 7-8:30 p.m. Join a guided meditation session followed by a one-on-one energy healing session with trained practitioners. $20. Healing in America, 107 W. Aliso St., Ojai, 640-0211.

“DIMENSIONS OF GENDER” 7 p.m. Sean Baker will discuss how gender is a complex interrelationship that includes body, identity and expression. The New Beginnings Center, 155 Granada St., Camarillo, 987-3162.

“DON’T WORRY, BE VIGILANT” CANCER WORKSHOP 6-7:30 p.m. This workshop will educate you about risk reduction, treatment and exercise/activity guide lines for breast cancer survivors with and without lymphedema. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village 379-4777.

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM 8 p.m. The Village at Dos Vientos Ranch hosts this summer series of free outdoor family-oriented films on a big screen. Dos Vientos, 350 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park, www.thevillageatdosvientos.com.

SENIOR SONG CIRCLE 1:30-4 p.m. Grab your washboard and get pickin’ at this song circle tailored for seniors aged 55 and over. SCAN Health and Wellness Center, 6633 Telephone Road,suite 100, Ventura, 658-0365.

SUMMER GOOD GRIEF CLUB’S ANIMATED FILM SERIES: UP 5:30-7 p.m. Children will view the film and participate in a support group discussion regarding grief and loss. Camarillo Hospice, 400 Rosewood Ave., suite 102, Camarillo, www.camarillohospice.org.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL AT THE CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (through Friday, July 14). Children will learn about the one true God through Bible stories, puppets, music, games and hands-on activities. $30. Camarillo Ranch House, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.goodshepherd-church.net/registration/.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY: CANADA LARGA 8:30 a.m. Target species will include blue and black-headed grosbeak, barn owl, buttocks and hooded orioles. For more information and directions, call 415-4304.

VENTURA COUNTY CONCERT BAND 6-7 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by this 40-member adult ensemble. Main Street Mini Park, between Oak and Palm Street, downtown Ventura, www.venturamusicfestival.org.

VENTURA COUNTY WRITER’S CLUB: PROFESSOR RICHARD KLETTER 7 p.m. Kletter, screenwriting consultant, will speak on the topic of “How to Develop a Story for Film and Television.” 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, 499-3490.

Wednesday (July 12)

CHRISTIAN CONVERSATION LEARNING LAB 7-9 p.m. Have a dialogue on current topics in an agreeable fashion at this meet-up. Orchard Community Church, 8180 Telephone Road, Ventura, www.MakeAmericaCivilAgain.com.

FIVE WISHES WORKSHOP 3 p.m. Rev. Maddie Sifantus of the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula presents a workshop on this legal, living will template. $5 donation (recommended). Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. Eighth St., Santa Paula, 525-3615.

JOURNALIST AND AUTHOR ROBERT SCHEER 6:30 p.m. The Democratic Party of the Conejo Valley will host Robert Scheer, who has built a reputation for strong social and political writing over his 30 years as a journalist. North Ranch Center, 1400 N. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, www.venturacountydemocrats.com.

NAVY SEABEES SUMMER STEM PROGRAM Noon. There will be programs on robotic arms, remote-control devices, solar and alternative energy, 3-D printing and more at this summer series for children aged 8 to 18. U.S. Navy Seabee Museum, 3201 S. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/seabeemuseum/.

SCIENCETELLERS BUILDING: TALL SHIPS AND PIRATE TALES 10-11 a.m. Join a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island and learn how to escape by making a pirate ship with science. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

“TERMINATOR TO THERAPIST” 5:30 p.m. Ralph Morin, founder of Scholastics Robotics, will talk about how he transformed a killing machine into a therapy tool for children with autism. $15. Total Wine, 394 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.cleantechnologycouncil.org.

VENTURA COUNTY CAMERA CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. A professional photographer from the area will critique member’s prints and digital images. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, 908-5663.

VENTURA COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY SERIES 1-2 p.m. The society will meet on various topics, today hosting a technological special interest group. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

WONDERFUL WACKY WEDNESDAYS 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family-friendly event features all manner of wacky performances for the whole family. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday (July 13)

16TH ANNUAL MARGARITA MIXOFF AND MORE 5:30-8 p.m. Taste margaritas and appetizers plus beer, wine and soft drinks at this Soroptomists International of the Conejo fundraiser. $40-45. Los Robles Greens, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.siconejo.org.

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT 7 p.m. (and Thursday, July 20). The band will perform a slew of pop hits and more. Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocommunityband.com.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB POTLUCK BARBECUE 7 p.m. Bring something you’d like to barbecue and/or a side dish and get ready to talk politics. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark, 338-5582.

MUST-SEE MOVIES: THE GREAT WALL 6:30 p.m. Markie Mark visits the UNESCO Heritage Site the Great Wall of China for a fun-run with his friends in this summer blockbuster. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: LED ZEPAGAIN 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its fourth annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Led Zepagain. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL: “AMERICAN SEASON” Various times, through Sunday, July 16, and July 21-23. Two weekends of classical, jazz and genre-defying music performed by world-class artists and ranging from bluegrass to Michael Feinstein and the Great American Songbook will be held. Various prices and venues. For more information, visit www.venturamusicfestival.org.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION 6-7 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Friday (July 14)

HUENEME HIGH SCHOOL ACADEMY OF ENGINEERING AND DESIGN BRIDGE BREAKING AND AWARDS CEREMONY 5-7 p.m. Forty aspiring engineers from Hueneme High School will test their skills by building a bridge out of dry spaghetti, then seeing how much weight it will bear. John Spoor Broome Library, One University Drive, Camarillo, appliedphysics.csuci.edu/student-activities/student-projects/engineering-innovation.htm.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID 7:30 p.m. Bring a friend, a blanket and snacks to enjoy on a warm summer evening watching movies under the stars. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org.

PLEASANT VALLEY AQUATIC CENTER DOLLAR DAYS 6:30-8:30 p.m. Every Friday night it’s just $1 to swim at the Pleasant Valley Aquatic Center. Bring the family for a fun night at the pool! 1030 Temple Ave., Camarillo, 482-1996 or www.pvrpd.org.

TEEN OPEN STUDIO PROGRAM 4:30-6 p.m. Teens look closely at art, create works of art, interact with practicing artists and experience the Santa Paula Art Museum behind the scenes! The program is free for all teenage youth (ages 13-19). 117 N. Tenth St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

Saturday (July 15)

ARROYO HONDO PRESERVE HERB WALK 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn how to identify edible and medicinal plants and learn ecology of Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast. $25. For more information, visit www.herbwalks.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR FINE ART FESTIVAL Through July 16, 10 a.m-5 p.m. Accomplished artists present original work in all mediums, including paintings in acrylics, oils and watercolors; photography; and sculpture in glass, metal and wood. Harbor Landing, 2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA ARTS & EATS 6-8 p.m. Over a dozen galleries and shops will open their doors for gallery viewing and small-bite sampling. Main Street, downtown Ventura, www.foxfinejewelry.com/event/article/arts-eats/.

DEMOCRATIC WOMEN’S COUNCIL OF THE CONEJO VALLEY CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH 9:30 a.m. Deborah Madden, lawyer and healthcare reform advocate, will present “Will California Go It Alone in Healthcare?” Co-founders of SWAN Darlynn Childress and Danielle Walsmith will speak on “The Resistance Movement Continues.” $25. Boccaccio’s Restaurant, 32123 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, 498-7262 or 469-2192 or ActBlue//https//www.dwccv.online.

“OPENING OUR HEARTS” DEVOTIONAL RETREAT 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join the Rev. Karen S. Wylie for inner reflection, wisdom talks, sacred music and quiet walks on the beautiful grounds of Meditation Mount. People of all faiths and traditions, or no tradition, are welcome to attend. $10 suggested donation. 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai, 310-968-8928 or www.karenswylie.com.

PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: THE STORY OF S. BRIAN WILLSON AND VOICES FROM THE PEACE MOVEMENT 3 p.m. This is the story of Vietnam veteran S. Brian Willson, who was run over and nearly killed by a military train during a nonviolent protest. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

VENTURA COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY SERIES 11.am.-noon, 1-2 p.m. and 2:30-4 p.m. The society will meet on various topics, hosting a DNA special interest group meeting, “10 Databases You Didn’t Know Were on Ancestry.com” and “Tackling a Research Project” workshops. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Sunday (July 16)

SUMMER SOUPS COOKING CLASS 1 p.m. Grab your soup spoon and learn how to make a few refreshing and light summer soups with with Bianca Rose Martinez. $75. Lavender Inn, 210 E. Matilija St., Ojai. 646-6635.

Monday (July 17)

CARE FOR KIDS GOLF CLASSIC Golfers of all skill levels are invited to participate in this charity golf tournament organized by the Rotary Clubs of Camarillo to benefit Casa Pacifica and other Rotary charities. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Ave., Camarillo, 366-4023 or www.casapacifica.org.

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE 2 p.m. Eerie aliens start replicating people in this classic sci-fi tale from 1953. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

NAVY SEABEES SUMMER STEM PROGRAM Noon. There will be programs on robotic Arms, remote control devices, solar and alternative energy, 3-D printing and more at this summer series for children aged 8 to 18. U.S. Navy Seabee Museum, 3201 S. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/seabeemuseum/.

THE HAPPIEST DAY IN THE LIFE OF OLLI MAKI 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. This Finnish film is based on the true story of Olli Mäki, the famous Finnish boxer who had a shot at the 1962 World Featherweight title. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY: CARPINTERIA SALT MARSH 8:30 a.m. Join the Audubon Society as it hunts for weird and mysteriously named birds. For more information, call 482-7537.

Tuesday (July 18)

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: STORKS 8 p.m. The Village at Dos Vientos Ranch hosts this summer series of free outdoor family-oriented films on a big screen. Dos Vientos, 350 Via las Brisas, Newbury Park, www.thevillageatdosvientos.com.

SUMMER GOOD GRIEF CLUB’S ANIMATED FILM SERIES: FROZEN 5:30-7 p.m. Children will view the film and participate in a support group discussion regarding grief and loss. Camarillo Hospice, 400 Rosewood Ave., suite 102, Camarillo, www.camarillohospice.org.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION Noon-1 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Wednesday (July 19)

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM SPEAKERS SERIES: EXPLORING THE INTERNATIONAL SEAKEEPER’S SOCIETY 6:30 p.m. Capt. Tom Peterson will discuss projects and adventures on the water, including shark tagging, underwater DNA collecting and the deployments of drifters. $3-7. CIMM, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 984-6260.

“MATILIJA DAM — BREAKING THE BARRIER” 7 p.m. Paul Jenkin, founder of the Matilija Coalition and campaign coordinator for Ventura Surfrider Foundation, will discuss ongoing efforts to remove the obsolete Matilija Dam from the Ventura River. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturahillsides.org.

TALES AT THE RANCH: CAMARILLO WHITE HORSES 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Camarillo White Horses, a rare breed known for its pure white color, will be on site, alongside docent-led tours. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.camarilloranch.org.

UKULELE SONG CIRCLE IN THOUSAND OAKS 7-10 p.m. Grab your tiny guitar and head to T.O. for a rompin’ stompin’ ukulele throwdown. Thousand Oaks Instrumental Music, 1501 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 236-7958.

WE WOMEN SUPPORT GROUP 6-8 p.m. All generations of women are welcome to our circle. Come create with us. A Place of Peace, 2021 Sperry Ave., Ventura, 794-9878 or www.aplaceofpeace.org.

WET WEDNESDAYS All-day happy hours, special giveaways, shopping discounts, live music and more will be offered every Wednesday in July and August at Ventura Harbor Village. 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 477-0470 or www.venturaharborvillage.com.

WONDERFUL WACKY WEDNESDAYS 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family-friendly event features all manner of wacky performances for the whole family. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday (July 20)

SEVENTH ANNUAL “FROM FIELD TO FORK” FUNDRAISER 4:30-8 p.m. The event brings together farmers, chefs and farm workers who produce Ventura County’s agricultural bounty. $130. Walnut Grove at Tierra Rejada Ranch, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, www.housefarmworkers.org.

C.I. GULLS WELCOME FOOD DRIVE AND LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Please bring a variety of can goods and nonperishables to aid St. Vincent De Paul charity and enjoy a raffle, lunch and more. $30. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Drive, Camarillo, 824-4005.

MUST-SEE MOVIES: BEFORE I FALL 6:30 p.m. A woman must relive her final day alive in a film like Groundhog Day but without the humor. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

NT LIVE: ANGELS IN AMERICA 7 p.m. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell, starring Andrew Garfield, broadcast live. $20-22. Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE BIKE NIGHT 5-8 p.m. Simi Valley Harley-Davidson will host this event for motorcycle enthusiasts to show off their goods. Simi Valley Harley Davidson, 6190 Condor Drive, Moorpark. www.simiharley.com.

OPENING THEATER

ANYTHING GOES July 14-Aug. 13. A madcap musical with songs by Cole Porter, set aboard an ocean liner. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST July 17-22. Camarillo Junior Theatre presents this musical about the lovely Belle, an enchanted castle and a nobleman transformed into a beast. Rock City Studios, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 818-517-6980 or https://cjtheatre.shutterfly.com/.

THE LION KING, JR. Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. ARTS Summer Musical Theatre for Kids presents a shortened version of Disney’s musical coming-of-age story about a lion cub named Simba. Reservations recommendd. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, jgartdept@sbcglobal.net.

PETER PAN July 14-23. Cabrillo Music Theatre presents this family-friendly musical about a little boy who never grows up, his fairy companion Tinkerbell and the children who befriend them. $34-79. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2787 or http://www.cabrillomusictheatre.com/.

STUDENT-DIRECTED ONE-ACT PLAYS Thursday, June 13, 5 p.m. The Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio presents these student works produced during the Stage Directing for Girls Program. By donation. Ojai Valley Community Church, 907 El Centro St., Ojai, 646-4300 or http://www.ojaiyes.org.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN July 14-Aug. 13. The monstrously funny musical based on the Mel Brooks movie about the grandson of a mad scientist who reanimates a dead body. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or http://www.conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING THEATER

THE BIRDS Through July 30. Conor McPherson’s adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier story about a small seaside town that comes under aerial assault from the local bird population. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or http://www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST Through July16. The Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival begins with this comedy about four noblemen who forswear the company of women for intellectual pursuits, but are distracted by the Princess of France and her ladies. $20. Kingsmen Park, Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3452 or kingsmenshakespeare.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays, 7 p.m.: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM July 17-Sept. 24. The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways with works by Daven Anderson. Reception and artist’s talk on Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or http://www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY July 16-Oct. 15: Life in the Wild, images of animals, both wild and domestic. Through July 16: Earth Laughs in Flowers, featuring floral-inspired works. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY July 13-Sept. 10. Dreams and Wishes, with work by Karen Barnard and Dorothea Heger. Reception on Saturday, July 15, 6-8 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or http://www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY V July 15-Sept. 6. Coastal Connections, featuring fine art by Tina O’Brien, Jerry Mahoney and C-Wolf Dezign. Opening reception on Saturday, July 15, 6-8 p.m., coinciding with Arts & Eats. Very Ventura Gift Shop, 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540 or http://www.Very-Ventura.com.

NAMBA ARTS SPACE July 15-Sept. 10. Circumstantial Evidence, a solo exhibition by Jane Peterson. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 626-8876 or http://www.DabArt.me.

OJAI PHOTO CLUB Tuesday, July 18, 7 p.m. “The Creative Process,” a presentation by award-winning fine art and commercial photographer Michelle Magdalena Maddox. Help of Ojai’s Kent Hall, 111 W. Santa Ana St., Ojai, http://www.ojaiphotoclub.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM July 15-Nov. 5: Golden State Splendor, images from the California Art Club inspired by California’s diverse topography. Opening reception on Saturday, July 15, 4-6 p.m. Landscape painting demonstration with Dan Schultz on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. “Beyond the Aesthetic” gallery talk by Steven Curry on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. Through Oct. 15: Pilot’s Discretion, aerial photos by Bill Dewey. Artist talk on Thursday, July 13, 3-4:30 p.m. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or http://www.santapaulaartmuseum.org. ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Aug. 22. Portraits, three floors of people, up close. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at http://www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Aug. 19: Selections from the American Ceramic Society, Southern California Chapter, and Gond Art, Indian tribal paintings. Through Aug. 6: Contemporary Wood: State of the Art, an online exhibition of contemporary wood art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or http://www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through July 29. Edges of Memory, with work by Janet Milhomme and Tina Frugoli. Reception on Saturday, July 22, 4-6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or http://www.studiochannelislands.org

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through July 29. Textured Tablets: A Fusion of Images, Words and Wood by John Parker; Ocean+ by Florentino Bacaoan; and Womanhood by Margie November. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Aug. 5. 32 Degrees Latitude: Landscapes, a collection of works from Conejo Valley artists whose interpretations are inventive and thought provoking. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or http://www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Sept 24: Stuck on Seeps, exploring the mysteries and misconceptions of SoCal’s natural oil and gas seeps. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Aug. 20. Soluble Power, with contemporary watercolor works by Gary Brewer, Gail Faulkner, Joanne Julian and other Southern California artists; and Selections, watercolors from the permanent collection. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or http://www.carnegieam.org.

D.A. DAVIDSON AND CO. Through Sept. 28. Paintings by Hilda Kilpatrick-Freyre. Reception on Saturday, July 15, 6-8 p.m. 60 S. California St., suite 301, Ventura.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through July 17. A Certain View, bold and colorful works from 15 L.A. and Ventura County artists. 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2766.

GALLERY 525 Through July 22. Summer Invitational, with works by 21 local and international artists, including Kelly Luscombe Bea, Paul Benavidez, Sooz Glazebrook and others. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai, 701-1156 or http://www.gallery525.com.

H GALLERY Through July 30. Departure Theory, a diverse medley of contemporary abstracts from U.S. and Australian artists. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 293-1616 or visithgallery.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS GALLERIA Through July 17. Serendipity, a group show. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through July 30. Artists from the Florence Accademia, celebrating 50 years of the CSU International Program in Florence. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8561 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 28. Shakespeare: A Celebration, a range of paintings and prints that relate to Shakespeare’s life and plays, created by artists from the British Royal Watercolour Society and the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, http://www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Oct. 1: Let’s Go Camping Vintage Trailer Show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug 27: Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out: Ventura County and the Summer of Love; Suddenly That Summer: Charles Manson and the Crime of the Century; and Coping Mechanism: Skateboarding in Ventura County. Through Aug. 6: The Secret Paintings, imaginative and theatrical works by Michael Pearce. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 3. Mixed Bag, with works by Bonnie Caruk, Iris Williams, Linda Harmon, Oatley Kidder, Richard Franklin, Tom Hardcastle, Gretchen Greenberg and others. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI LIBRARY Through Aug. 3. Focus on the Masters Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase, with works by fourth-sixth graders at Meiners Oaks Elementary. 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-1639.

OJAI STUDIO ARTISTS Through Aug. 12. Second Saturday mini-tours give attendees an insider’s view of the Ojai art community. Tickets, map and schedule at ojaistudioartists.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or https://ojaivalleyartists.com/.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or http://www.shoppacificview.com.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Aug. 16. Sun Drenched, with acrylics by Jen Livia, watercolors by Phyllis Gubins and art jewelry by local artists, all exploring rhythm, movement and color. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura, 643-6400 or http://www.redbrickart.com.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY ART GALLERY Through July 29. Passion for Pastels and Beyond, selections from the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. Portrait sketch demonstration on Sunday, July 16, 1:30-4:30 p.m. 2331-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or http://www.toartgallery.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 30. Abstract art exhibit featuring work by Scott Gordon, Elana Kundell, Mary Neville and Linda Saccoccio. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Aug. 3. Decorative Art, 19th– and 20th-century sculpture from the William Rolland Collection. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or http://www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or http://www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730 or http://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue, 642-3345 or http://www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore, 524-0948 or http://www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard, 483-7960 or http://www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme, 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 521-1501 or http://www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park, 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, aka The Camarillo Bird Museum. Ongoing, a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.