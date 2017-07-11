Camarillo White Horses visit the Ranch

As part of the Camarillo Ranch’s “Tales of the Ranch” series, the Camarillo White Horses will make a special appearance on Wednesday, July 19, in Camarillo. The Camarillo White Horses, a rare breed known for its pure white color, bred exclusively in Ventura County, became an integral part of local history as well as celebrities in their own right, having participated in the opening ceremonies of the 1932 Olympics in Los Angeles and the inauguration of the Oakland Bay Bridge in 1936 and being continual participants in the Santa Barbara Fiesta Parade. The horses will be available from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for visits and questions with their handlers, along with free docent-led tours of the ranch between 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. For more information, visit www.camarilloranch.org.