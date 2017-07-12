In its 10th year, the Surf Rodeo Music and Surf Festival is making more waves than ever with its eclectic music lineup, and the addition of a new stage has boosted to 40 the number of acts performing. This year’s headliner is rapper Kyle Harvey, known by most as KYLE or SuperDuperKyle, and to some formerly as K.i.D.

He has truly broken out into the center stage this last year with a chart-topping single “iSpy” and a spot on the illustrious XXL magazine Freshman Class. The musician last performed in Ventura at a sold-out show at the Ventura Theater on April 29, where he joined friend and fellow rapper Logic.

Kyle is also a surfer himself, as he is known to get on a board during the encore of his concerts and ride over the audience. This hometown hero making his way back to where it all started is closing out the Surf Rodeo, and it will be one set you do not want to miss.

Kyle, however, is not the only act worth paying attention to in this lineup.

Thee Commons, an L.A. punk rock group, headlined a stage at Coachella this year and will be sure to kick out the jams alongside other Southern California rockers The Regrettes and Tijuana Panthers. Punk legends The Bronx will also be performing as their mariachi-fueled alter ego Mariachi El Bronx also joins them.

Rey Fresco, a Ventura band with eclectic energy and reggae rockers The Aggrolites round out the rest of the headlining acts.

Tory DuVarney, event coordinator for this weekend’s festival, highlighted some of his favorite acts playing. “Besides the headliners you will not want to miss Beebs and Her Money Makers. Rital Movement, Nucklehead, The Rouse, Sweet Reaper, Hubcap Stealers, The Vonettes, ZeppHeads and After The Smoke are some other local favorites on the lineup,” he said. DuVarney also noted that nothing is more local than Raging Arb and the Redheads.

Besides the music, 11 new surfboards shaped by local legends will be ridden in the rodeo-style surf contest and auctioned off for charity. A rebuilt 1975 G10 Chevrolet Van will also be auctioned off for charity.

The Surf Rodeo takes place July 15-16 at Pierpont Beach, 1050 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura. For tickets, schedule and more information, call 628-9083 or visit www.surfrodeo.org.