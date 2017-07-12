U.S. Rep. Brownley on Oxnard airport

Congresswoman Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, has been busy locally, announcing in June a $255,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to the County of Ventura Department of Airports to assist in long-term planning at Oxnard Airport.

The grant will fund updates to the Oxnard Airport Master Plan, identifying key issues, objectives and goals to prepare for future needs.

“The County thanks Congresswoman Brownley and her staff for recognizing the importance of the local airports to the community and for helping to make these funds available,” said Jorge Rubio, deputy director of airports for the County of Ventura.

Assemblywoman Limón honors vet

Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, has honored Afghanistan veteran and University of California, Santa Barbara student Max Peck as the 2017 Veteran of the Year for the 37th Assembly District.

Peck enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2010 and volunteered to join an anti-terrorism unit deployed around the world to protect American diplomats, before transitioning into an infantry unit. For his service, Peck received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and promoted to a leadership role as a noncommissioned officer.

“Max braved improvised explosive devices and enemy fire to provide security for the Afghan people living under the terror of the Taliban, then came back home with a mission to improve the lives of student veterans,” said Limón. “Now, Max is an active leader in the student veteran community and serves on student veteran organizations.”

Peck was part of the Veterans of the Year ceremony held on June 21 in Sacramento.

State Sen. Jackson on healthy eating, alternative energy

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, submitted legislation that would extend a program to encourage healthy eating and exercise in after-school programs in California schools, which has now passed out of the Assembly Education Committee and is on its way to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

SB-55 would extend the Distinguished After School Health (DASH) Recognition Program by five years through Jan. 1, 2023.

Created in 2014, the DASH Program recognizes after-school programs that promote healthy diets and exercise. DASH-certified after-school programs commit to providing 30 to 60 minutes of daily physical activity, limit television and computer screen time, and provide healthy foods and beverages.

Elsewhere, Jackson and Assemblywoman Monique Limon, D-Santa Barbara, have jointly praised a decision made by the California Energy Commission to allow a feasibility study to be completed on alternative energy solutions to the Puente Power Plant project in Oxnard.

The California Independent System Operator, or CalISO, study is expected to be completed by July 19 and will examine whether local energy needs can be met through conservation or battery energy storage.

“This study is an enormous step in the right direction, and I thank the Energy Commission and CalISO for hearing the community’s concerns about the environmental and environmental justice impacts of this project,” said Jackson.