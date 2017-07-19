PICKS:

FIFTH ANNUAL TEQUILA AND TACO MUSIC FESTIVAL Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The two-day celebration of tequilas, tacos, award-winning margaritas and live music returns to Ventura featuring tequila sampling and all manner of mixed drinks. Saturday is Tequila Day, featuring top-shelf tequila tastings and a performance by heavy-metal-mariachi band Metalachi. Sunday is Mas Margaritas featuring, you guessed it, margaritas, plus a tribute to the late Selena. $40-60. Plaza Park, 651 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com.

PETER PAN Through July 23. Cabrillo Music Theatre presents this family-friendly musical about a little boy who never grows up, his fairy companion Tinkerbell and the children who befriend them. $34-79. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2787 or http://www.cabrillomusictheatre.com/. Pictured: Carly Bracco as Peter Pan. Photo by Ed Krieger

Gregory North as Captain Hook and Justin Michael Wilcox as Smee. Photo by Ed Krieger

Wednesday

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM SPEAKERS SERIES: EXPLORING THE INTERNATIONAL SEAKEEPER’S SOCIETY 6:30 p.m. Capt. Tom Peterson will discuss projects and adventures on the water, including shark tagging, underwater DNA collecting and the deployments of drifters. $3-7. CIMM, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 984-6260.

“MATILIJA DAM — BREAKING THE BARRIER” 7 p.m. Paul Jenkin, founder of the Matilija Coalition and campaign coordinator for Ventura Surfrider Foundation, will discuss ongoing efforts to remove the obsolete Matilija Dam from the Ventura River. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturahillsides.org.

TALES AT THE RANCH: CAMARILLO WHITE HORSES 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Camarillo White Horses, a rare breed known for its pure white color, will be on site, alongside docent-led tours. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.camarilloranch.org.

UKULELE SONG CIRCLE IN THOUSAND OAKS 7-10 p.m. Grab your tiny guitar and head to T.O. for a rompin’ stompin’ ukulele throwdown. Thousand Oaks Instrumental Music, 1501 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 236-7958.

WE WOMEN SUPPORT GROUP 6-8 p.m. All generations of women are welcome to our circle. Come create with us. A Place of Peace, 2021 Sperry Ave., Ventura, 794-9878 or www.aplaceofpeace.org.

WET WEDNESDAYS All-day happy hours, special giveaways, shopping discounts, live music and more will be offered every Wednesday in July and August at Ventura Harbor Village. 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 477-0470 or www.venturaharborvillage.com.

WONDERFUL WACKY WEDNESDAYS 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family-friendly event features all manner of wacky performances for the whole family. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday

SEVENTH ANNUAL “FROM FIELD TO FORK” FUNDRAISER 4:30-8 p.m. The event brings together farmers, chefs and farmworkers who produce Ventura County’s agricultural bounty. $130. Walnut Grove at Tierra Rejada Ranch, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, www.housefarmworkers.org.

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT 7 p.m. (and Thursday, July 27). The band will perform a slew of pop hits and more. Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocommunityband.com.

C.I. GULLS WELCOME FOOD DRIVE AND LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Please bring a variety of canned goods and nonperishables to aid St. Vincent de Paul charity and enjoy a raffle, lunch and more. $30. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Drive, Camarillo, 824-4005.

LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF VENTURA COUNTY PRESENTS WILDLIFE CORRIDOR SPEAKER 6:30 p.m. Learn more about this vast county project from the property owner’s point of view. Marie Callender’s, 185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, www.lpvc.org.

MUST SEE MOVIES: BEFORE I FALL 6:30 p.m. A woman must relive her final day alive in a film like Groundhog Day but without the humor. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. www.camarillolibrary.org.

NT LIVE: ANGELS IN AMERICA 7 p.m. In the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, New Yorkers grapple with life and death, love and sex, heaven and hell, starring Andrew Garfield, broadcast live. $20-22. Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

OLD TOWN CAMARILLO CRUISE 4-7 p.m. These events are family-friendly and will have classic cars and vintage motorcycles, art activities for the kids, food trucks and more. Old Town, 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.camarillo-oldtown.com.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: SOUTHBOUND AND COMPANY 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its fourth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Southbound and Company. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS’ CLUB: UNDER THE SEA 10:30 a.m. Be mesmerized by Mermaid Maya and her ukulele and listen to the tales of the sea. $2. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

THE ART OF IMPASTO: MONET 7-9 p.m. Study and apply the techniques of the masters in this two-hour painting workshop. $40. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 818-532-8492 or claudiaborgesevents@gmail.com.

VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE BIKE NIGHT 5-8 p.m. Simi Valley Harley-Davidson will host this event for motorcycle enthusiasts to show off their goods. Simi Valley Harley Davidson, 6190 Condor Drive, Moorpark, www.simiharley.com.

Friday

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY 5-9 p.m. Every third Friday, the food trucks gather at the Pacific View Mall with live music and more. Pacific View Mall, Trader Joe’s Parking Lot, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.shoppacificview.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 6-8 p.m. The concerts offer entertainment to suit every musical preference, this week featuring the Oxnard Salsa Ensemble. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, www.heritagesquareoxnard.com/concerts.html.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE LAND BEFORE TIME 7:30 p.m. Bring a friend, a blanket and snacks to enjoy on a warm summer evening watching movies under the stars. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org.

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL: “AMERICAN SEASON” Various times, July 21-23. Two weekends of classical, jazz and genre-defying music performed by world-class artists and ranging from bluegrass to Michael Feinstein and the Great American Songbook will be held. Various prices and venues. For more information, visit www.venturamusicfestival.org.

Saturday

FREE COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE 1 p.m. Ventura Hillsides Conservancy staff will lead you on a beautiful nature walk along the banks of the Ventura River, and all will then pedal the 6 miles back. Gather at Ventura’s Main Street Bridge. For more information, visit www.venturahillsides.org.

DOCUMENTARY ON WOODSTOCK MUSIC AND ART FAIR 5 p.m. Come see a documentary on Woodstock as part of the “Summer of Love” at the museum. $10-15. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, www.venturamuseum.org.

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: THE SWING KINGS 7:30-9:30 p.m. Get ready to dance on the majestic outdoor ballroom floor, enjoy food from local food trucks and more. $20. Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov.

SANTA PAULA CONCERT SERIES PRESENTATION: JOHN BIGGS 7 p.m. Composer John Biggs of Ojai will share with us how he sets words to music with an entertaining presentation. $10. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.uucsp.org/SP-Concert-Series.

WILD GOURMET AND MEDICINAL BEERS HERB WALK 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about wild-crafted brews and cuisine from author and professional forager Pascal Baudar. $50. Wheeler Gorge Nature Trail. For more information and directions, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

Sunday

CHANNEL CITIES JAZZ CLUB PERFORMANCE 1-4:30 p.m. Enjoy continuous performances, a dance floor, no-host bar and more. $7-10. Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club, 2600 S. Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, www.channelcitiesjazzclub.org.

KALINKA PERFORMANCE 2-3 p.m. The band Kalinka will perform a range of eclectic traditional Jewish, Balkan and gypsy music. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

KIKI’S DELIVERY SERVICE 12:55 p.m. (and Monday, July 24, 7 p.m., subtitled). From the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki comes the beloved story of a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service. $12.50. Century RiverPark 16, 2766 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, www.fathomevents.com.

LAMBORGHINI NIGHT 6-9 p.m. Enjoy great wine and a selection of the world’s finest sports cars at this event. River Ridge Tasting Room, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. River Ridge Tasting Room, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, www.riverridgetastingroom.com.

SUMMER CONCERTS IN THE PARK: THE NEIL DEAL: TRIBUTE TO NEIL YOUNG 5 p.m. Enjoy the Neil Young tribute band at this concert. Conejo Community Park, 1175 Hendrix Ave., Thousand Oaks, www.crpd.org.

Monday

CAMARILLO HOOT MUSIC EVENT 6-10 p.m. Bring your instrument and yourself to this hoedown. Camarillo Center for Spiritual Living, 340 Mobil Ave., Camarillo, 626-0029.

DALLAS COWBOYS TRAINING CAMP OPENING CEREMONIES 3 p.m. Watch the 2017 Super Bowl Champion Dallas Cowboys kick off their training stint in Oxnard. River Ridge Playing Fields, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. $10-15 parking, www.visitoxnard.com/cowboys.

GLORY 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A railroad worker struggles to recover both his old watch and his dignity in this Bulgarian film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

NATURE ON TAP: GO WITH THE FLOW — THE HEALTH OF THE VENTURA RIVER 7 p.m. Listen and learn as Dash Dunkell, Ventura Hillsides Conservancy’s conservation director, highlights current projects in the Ventura River. Topa Topa Brewing Company, 104 E Thompson Blvd., Ventura, www.venturahillsides.org/events.

Tuesday

“MAKING EVERY DAY COUNT: HOW TO FACE CHALLENGES” 6-7:30 p.m. Learn how to live in the moment and deal with life’s changes with Dr. John Horton. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village, 379-4777.

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: LEGO BATMAN 8 p.m. The Village at Dos Vientos Ranch hosts this summer series of free outdoor family-oriented films on a big screen. Dos Vientos, 350 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park, www.thevillageatdosvientos.com.

SUMMER GOOD GRIEF CLUB’S ANIMATED FILM SERIES: BIG HERO 6 5:30-7 p.m. Children will view the film and participate in a support group discussion regarding grief and loss. Camarillo Hospice, 400 Rosewood Ave., suite 102, Camarillo, www.camarillohospice.org.

Wednesday

NAVY SEABEES SUMMER STEM PROGRAM Noon. There will be programs on robotic arms, remote control devices, solar and alternative energy, 3-D printing and more at this summer series for children aged 8 to 18. U.S. Navy Seabee Museum, 3201 S. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/seabeemuseum/.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION 6-7 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting http://www.wevonline.org/orientations.

WONDERFUL WACKY WEDNESDAYS: CALIFORNIA JOE 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family-friendly event features all manner of wacky performances for the whole family. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday

CLASSIC CARS AND FOOD TRUCKS 5-9 p.m. Look at a whole bunch of classic cars, and stuff your face with gourmet food from various food trucks at this monthly event. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.camarilloranch.org.

MUST-SEE MOVIES: THE GREAT WALL: A UNITED KINGDOM 6:30 p.m. England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales must unite to attend the wedding of their on-again, off-again friend, the European Union. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: GARTH GUY 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its fourth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring the Garth Brooks tribute band. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS’ CLUB: OCEAN FUN! 10:30 a.m. Chalk artist Randall Williams creates a fun and interactive piece for the Seaside Club Kids to create a unique photo opp. $2. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

SUMMER AT CITY HALL STUDENT PRESENTATIONS 1:30-4:30 p.m. Students will perform their findings as part of this internship program. Human Resources Room, 300 W. Third St., Oxnard, www.CivicAlliance.org.

OPENING THEATER

BILLY ELLIOT July 22-Aug. 27. A young boy from a small English village transcends class and circumstance to become a ballet star. Presented by Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi. Not recommended for children under 10. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 583-7900 or www.simi-arts.org.

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL July 20-Aug. 6. This dark teen comedy from the 1980s — with brainy Veronica, her mean-girl “friends” and high-school homicide — gets the musical theater treatment by Moorpark College Theatre Arts. Mature content. $8-12. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 378-1485 or http://www.moorparkcollege.edu/pac.

JULIUS CAESAR July 21-Aug. 6. The Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival continues with this tragedy set in Ancient Rome, focusing on the conflicts between honor, patriotism and friendship. $20. Kingsmen Park, Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3452 or kingsmenshakespeare.org.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING July 21-23. This Rubicon Summer Program features two sets of lovers, the playfully sparring Benedick and Beatrice, and Claudio and Hero, whose romance is nearly undone by a vicious rumor. $11-16. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900 or http://www.rubicontheatre.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 7 p.m.: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club on Saturdays, and on Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. at the Elite Theatre Company, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

ONGOING THEATER

ANYTHING GOES Through Aug. 13. A madcap musical with songs by Cole Porter, set aboard an ocean liner. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Through July 22. Camarillo Junior Theatre presents this musical about the lovely Belle, an enchanted castle and a nobleman transformed into a beast. $10-14. Rock City Studios, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 818-517-6980 or https://cjtheatre.shutterfly.com/

THE BIRDS Through July 30. Conor McPherson’s adaptation of the Daphne du Maurier story about a small seaside town that comes under aerial assault from the local bird population. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or http://www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Through Aug. 13. The monstrously funny musical based on the Mel Brooks movie about the grandson of a mad scientist who reanimates a dead body. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or http://www.conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Aug. 22. Portraits, three floors of people, up close. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at http://www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Aug. 19: Selections from the American Ceramic Society, Southern California Chapter, and Gond Art, Indian tribal paintings. Through Aug. 6: Contemporary Wood: State of the Art, an online exhibition of contemporary wood art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or http://www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through July 29. Edges of Memory, with work by Janet Milhomme and Tina Frugoli. Reception on Saturday, July 22, 4-6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or http://www.studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through July 29. Textured Tablets: A Fusion of Images, Words and Wood by John Parker; Ocean+ by Florentino Bacaoan; and Womanhood by Margie November. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or http://www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Aug. 5. 32 Degrees Latitude: Landscapes, a collection of works from Conejo Valley artists whose interpretations are inventive and thought provoking. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or http://www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Sept 24: Stuck on Seeps, exploring the mysteries and misconceptions of SoCal’s natural oil and gas seeps. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Aug. 20. Soluble Power, with contemporary watercolor works by Gary Brewer, Gail Faulkner, Joanne Julian and other Southern California artists; and Selections, watercolors from the permanent collection. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or http://www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Sept. 24. The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways with works by Daven Anderson. Reception and artist’s talk on Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m. Watercolor workshop with the artist July 22-23. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or http://www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Oct. 15: Life in the Wild, images of animals, both wild and domestic. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

D.A. DAVIDSON AND CO. Through Sept. 28. Paintings by Hilda Kilpatrick-Freyre. 60 S. California St., suite 301, Ventura.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Through July 30. A solo exhibition by award-winning photographer Ryan Hunter. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 601-7530 or http://www.fourfriendsgallery.com/.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Sept. 10. Dreams and Wishes, with work by Karen Barnard and Dorothea Heger. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or http://www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY 525 Through July 22. Summer Invitational, with works by 21 local and international artists, including Kelly Luscombe Bea, Paul Benavidez, Sooz Glazebrook and others. 525 W. El Roblar Ave., Ojai, 701-1156 or http://www.gallery525.com.

GALLERY V Through Sept. 6. Coastal Connections, featuring fine art by Tina O’Brien, Jerry Mahoney and C-Wolf Dezign. Very Ventura Gift Shop, 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540 or http://www.Very-Ventura.com.

H GALLERY Through July 30. Departure Theory, a diverse medley of contemporary abstracts from U.S. and Australian artists. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 293-1616 or visithgallery.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME LIBRARY GALLERY Through July 30. Artists from the Florence Accademia, celebrating 50 years of the CSU International Program in Florence. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8561 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 28. Shakespeare: A Celebration, a range of paintings and prints that relate to Shakespeare’s life and plays, created by artists from the British Royal Watercolour Society and the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, http://www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Oct. 1: Let’s Go Camping, vintage trailer show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or http://www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug 27: Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out: Ventura County and the Summer of Love; Suddenly That Summer: Charles Manson and the Crime of the Century; and Coping Mechanism: Skateboarding in Ventura County. Through Aug. 6: The Secret Paintings, imaginative and theatrical works by Michael Pearce. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS SPACE Through Sept. 10. Circumstantial Evidence, a solo exhibition by Jane Peterson. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 626-8876 or http://www.DabArt.me.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Aug. 3. Mixed Bag, with works by Bonnie Caruk, Iris Williams, Linda Harmon, Oatley Kidder, Richard Franklin, Tom Hardcastle, Gretchen Greenberg and others. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI LIBRARY Through Aug. 3. Focus on the Masters Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase, with works by fourth-sixth graders at Meiners Oaks Elementary. 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-1639

OJAI STUDIO ARTISTS Through Aug. 12. Second Saturday mini-tours give attendees an insider’s view of the Ojai art community. Tickets, map and schedule at ojaistudioartists.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or https://ojaivalleyartists.com/.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or http://www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Aug. 20. Epiphany, selected works by Erik ReeL and Diane Silver. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com/.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Aug. 16. Sun Drenched, with acrylics by Jen Livia, watercolors by Phyllis Gubins and art jewelry by local artists, all exploring rhythm, movement and color. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura, 643-6400 or http://www.redbrickart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 5: Golden State Splendor, images from the California Art Club inspired by California’s diverse topography. Landscape painting demonstration with Dan Schultz on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. “Beyond the Aesthetic” gallery talk by Steven Curry on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. Through Oct. 15: Pilot’s Discretion, aerial photos by Bill Dewey. Artist talk on Thursday, July 13, 3-4:30 p.m. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or http://www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY ART GALLERY Through July 29. Passion for Pastels and Beyond, selections from the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. 2331-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or http://www.toartgallery.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 30. Abstract art exhibit featuring work by Scott Gordon, Elana Kundell, Mary Neville and Linda Saccoccio. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Aug. 3. Decorative Art, 19th– and 20th-century sculpture from the William Rolland Collection. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or http://www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or http://www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730 or http://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue, 642-3345 or http://www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore, 524-0948 or http://www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard, 483-7960 or http://www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme, 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 521-1501 or http://www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park, 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, aka The Camarillo Bird Museum. Ongoing, a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.