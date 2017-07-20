Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170614-10011978-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMI VALLEY CAR WASH, 2068 Tapo St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, EVER KIM, INC., 307 Elmhurst Pl., Fullerton, CA 92835. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ EVER KIM, INC., Ho Jung Kim, Ho Jung Kim, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170608-10011510-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CALLOWAY NURSERY, 3846 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Federico Moreno, 27009 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Magdalena Moreno, 27009 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Federico Moreno, Federico Moreno. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170622-10012522-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Rd., Ste. A, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, HAPA VETERINARY GROUP, INC., 4547 Telephone Rd., Ste. A, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ HAPA VETERINARY GROUP, INC., Janis L. Shinkawa, Janis L. Shinkawa, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170620-10012391-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CRIS POOL & SPA SERVICE, 69 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Cristian Jose Alvarado-Perez, 69 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Cristian Jose Alvarado-Perez, Cristian Alvarado, Cristian Alvarado. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170621-10012458-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE NEST OJAI, 401 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Eric E. Wachter, 13100 Ojai Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eric E. Wachter, Eric E. Wachter, Eric E. Wachter. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170620-10012374-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FOLK OF THEE FATHER, 2594 Anchor Ave., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Don Paul Peterson, 2594 Anchor Ave., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Don Paul Peterson, Don Paul Peterson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012707-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JET PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, 4211 Romany Dr., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Warren L. Totten, 4211 Romany Dr., Oxnard, CA 93035, Jane E. Totten, 4211 Romany Dr., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/07/1992. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jane E. Totten, Jane E. Totten, Jane E. Totten, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012654-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VIC’S AUTOHAUS, 338 Hayes Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Victor L. Vance Jr., 338 Hayes Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/26/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Victor L. Vance Jr., Victor L. Vance Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ITS BEHAVIORAL, 3230 Orange Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 4037142, ITS BEHAVIORAL, 3230 Orange Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/26/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ITS BEHAVIORAL, J. Mehrotra, Jena Mehrotra, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/29/17, 7/6/17, 7/13/17 and 7/20/17

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170620-10012387-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IMT RANCHO SERRANO TOWNHOMES, 166 N. Rancho Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, BPP ALPHABET MF RANCHO SERRANO LLC, 233 S. Wacker, Suite 4200, Chicago, IL 60606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/24/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BPP ALPHABET MF RANCHO SERRANO LLC, Monte Huber, Monte Huber, CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170628-10012948-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THOUSAND OAKS SPINE AND INJURY CENTER, 128 Auburn Court, Suite 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, FEY CHIROPRACTIC CORPORATION, 128 Auburn Court, Suite 100, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ , FEY CHIROPRACTIC CORPORATION, Pierre Fey, Pierre Fey, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170623-10012592-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LOTUS AGENCY, 5455 Northwind Ct. #204, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Janice Lynn Stabile, 5455 Northwind Ct. #204, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/1/2004. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Janice Stabile, Janice Stabile. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170627-10012801-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SECURING OUR SENIORS, 363 Eric Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Linda Merkle, 363 Eric Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Linda Merkle, Linda Merkle. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170613-10011799-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BOATEL ON THE WATER LLC, 2) BOATEL ON THE WATER, 3) BOATEL, 1575 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, BOATEL ON THE WATER LLC, 1575 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BOATEL ON THE WATER LLC, Jon Reese, Jon Reese, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/6/17, 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170615-10012092-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CRYO WELLNESS SPA, 2840 S. Harbor Blvd., Suite C5, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Candice Wright, 115 W. Channel Islands Blvd. #1, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Candice Wright, Candice Wright. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170627-10012790-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BUENA VENTURA TAX & BUSINESS SERVICES, 1767 Goodyear, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, William K. Norris JR, 4856 Ellington St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William K. Norris JR, William K. Norris JR. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170706-10013432-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE HERNDON COMPANY, 2625 Townsgate Rd. #330, Westlake Village, CA 91361, Ventura County, Dudley L. Herndon III, 3640 Summer Shore Lane, Westlake Village, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dudley L. Herndon III, Dudley L. Herndon III. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170706-10013419-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TWYLA MUSIC, 4049 Eileen Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Serena Dwyla Foster, 4049 Eileen Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 5, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Serena Dwyla Foster, Serena Foster. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170626-10012710-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) DBMB INC., 2) PACIFIC PROPERTY SERVICES CO., 675 Verna Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, DBMB INC., 675 Verna Ave., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s DBMB INC., Jonathan Shepard, Jonathan Shepard, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170628-10012952-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TOARTS, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, THOUSAND OAKS ALLIANCE FOR THE ARTS, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s THOUSAND OAKS ALLIANCE FOR THE ARTS, Robert S. Biery, Robert S. Biery, Vice Chair. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170630-10013101-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BLEVW GLASS INC., 2) SANTA PAULA GLASS CO., 3) AFTER HOURS BOARD-UP SERVICE, 4) FILLMORE GLASS CO., 708 E. Santa Maria St., Suite B, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: BLEVW GLASS INC., 752 Fillmore St., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 08-2006; 2. 08-2006; 3. 1990; 4. N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s BLEVW GLASS INC., Warren E. Van Wye JR., Warren E. Van Wye JR., President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: June 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170630-10013100-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SANTA PAULA GLASS COMPANY, 2) FILLMORE GLASS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 708 E. Santa Maria St., Suite B, Santa Paula, CA 93060. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 09-09- 2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20160909-10017469-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Elizabeth Ann Bledsoe, 1829 Fulmar Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Elizabeth Ann Bledsoe, Elizabeth Ann Bledsoe. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170710-10013624-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PROFESSIONAL ELDERCARE REFERRAL SERVICE, 2) P.E.R.S., 119 Shamrock Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Edward R. Lupton, 119 Shamrock Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 10, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Edward R. Lupton, Edward R. Lupton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170713-10013919-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SENTRY SERVICES, 291 Somerset Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, David R. Ahrens, 291 Somerset Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David R. Ahrens, David R. Ahrens. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170706-10013416-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUXURY DIME BOUTIQUE, 2154 N. Ventura Rd., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Alexis Castro Lourdes, 2154 N. Ventura Rd., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alexis Castro Lourdes, Alexis Castro. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 6, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170710-10013610-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) VENTURA GLASS COMPANY, 2) VENTURA GLASS, 3) VENTURA GLASS & MIRROR, 464 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Steven Glenn Bostock, 262 E. Bounds Rd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steven Glenn Bostock, Steven Glenn Bostock. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170713-10013914-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IMPRESSIONS INK, 6134 Stoke Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Melinda Loftin, 6134 Stoke Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/13/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melinda Loftin, Melinda M. Loftin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170713-10013963-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KURF ELECTRIC, 757 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, William Kurfess, 757 Tennyson Lane, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/14/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Kurfess, William Kurfess. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170714-10014021-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: M/T DESIGNWORKS, 3700 Dean Dr., Unit 3306, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Mark Stephen Thayer, 3700 Dean Dr., Unit 3306, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Stephen Thayer, Mark Stephen Thayer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170714-10014027-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MARINE COLLECTORS, 4700 Aurora Dr., Sp. 139, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Elliot Yongsum Lim, 415 W. Regent St., #8, Inglewood, CA 90301. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/14/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Elliot Lim, Elliot Lim. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170712-10013839-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) A.C.E., HANDYMAN SERVICES, 2) ACE’S OASIS, 456 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, ACE, 456 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Betty Ace, 456 Las Palomas Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-12-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ ACE, ACE. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170710-10013590-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) RIO GRANDE FARM, 2) RIO GRANDE FARMS, 4320 Dapper Ct., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Leodegario Ahuatzi Quintero, 4320 Dapper Ct., Oxnard, CA 93033, Concepcion J. Leon, 535 Wolff St., Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Concepcion J. Leon, Concepcion J. Leon. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170710-10013653-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PC RECYCLE, 2580 Azurite Cir., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, FC MANAGEMENT SERVICES, 711 Calle Artis, San Jose, CA 95131. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s FC MANAGEMENT SERVICES, Fulton Connor, Fulton Connor, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17, 7/27/17, 8/3/17 and 8/10/17.

Legal Notices

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-15-656370-CL Order No.: 150008021-CA-VOI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/16/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MANUEL SALVADOR CEJA AND MARIA D CEJA Recorded: 10/29/2007 as Instrument No. 20071029-00201115-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 7/27/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $537,023.93 The purported property address is: 150 WILSON AVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 201-0-145-125 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www. qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-656370-CL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916- 939-0772 Or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-15-656370-CL IDSPub #0128765 7/6/2017 7/13/2017 7/20/2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 129551-5 Loan No. 0654- 020094 Title Order No. 170028970 APN 215-0-091-045 TRA No. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/07/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. as the duly appointed Trustee WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state) all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust, described as follows: Trustor(s): CELIA TORRES Deed of Trust: recorded on 04/13/2006 as Document No. 20060413-0079263 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California, Date of Trustee’s Sale: 07/27/2017 at 11:00AM Trustee Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: LOT 96 OF TRACT NO. 4714-1, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK NO. 127 PAGES 78 TO 81 OF MISCELLANEOUS MAPS IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 711 TERESA STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $72,235.74 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The Beneficiary may elect to bid less than the full credit bid. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case 129551- 5. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 06/30/2017 MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Sale Information Line: 916- 939-0772 or www.nationwideposting.com Lauren Meyer, Vice President MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. MAY BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0311658 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/06/2017, 07/13/2017, 07/20/2017

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §§366.26 J 070455 HEARING DATE: 09/18/2017 TIME: 08:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Enrique Canales, a child. To: Anita Rodriguez, King Canales, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Enrique Canales, Date of Birth: 05/03/2015, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: King Canales, Mother’s name: Anita Rodriguez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 09/18/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 09/18/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirtyday continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 06/28/2017 by: Laurie Goetsch Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 7/6, 7/13, 7/20, 7/27/17 CNS-3026873#

Sale No.: 2016-2453 Title Order No: 170029291 Reference No: 6801 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 02/10/2017. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 08/03/2017 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 02/14/2017, as Document No. 20170214-00019507, Book , Page , of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: JOHN M HAACK AND ROBERT D HAACK AND THE HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF GENEVIEVE M HAACK DECEASED THEIR INTERESTS BEING SUBJECT TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF SAID DECEDENT IN VENTURA COUNTY PROBATE CASE NO. P70689 WHEREIN JOHN M HAACK AND ROBERT D HAACK ARE THE APPOINTED ADMINISTRATORS OF SAID ESTATE The purported new owner: JOHN M HAACK AND ROBERT D HAACK AND THE HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF GENEVIEVE M HAACK DECEASED THEIR INTERESTS BEING SUBJECT TO THE ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF SAID DECEDENT IN VENTURA COUNTY PROBATE CASE NO. P70689 WHEREIN JOHN M HAACK AND ROBERT D HAACK ARE THE APPOINTED ADMINISTRATORS OF SAID ESTATE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 2627 Hartland Circle, Westlake Village, CA 91361. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $10,234.17 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: Village Glen Property Owners Association under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 2016-2453. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 06/29/2017. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (07/13/17, 07/20/17, 07/27/17 | TS#2016-2453 SDI-6648)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS NO. CA-15-697043-BF ORDER NO.: 730-1509968-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/7/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Hector Portillo Jr and Diosela Portillo, husband and wife Recorded: 2/20/2008 as Instrument No. 20080220-00022770-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 8/3/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $286,272.90 The purported property address is: 1262 S D ST, OXNARD, CA 93033-1602 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 203-0-062-220 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-15-697043-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http:// www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA- 15-697043-BF IDSPub #0128995 7/13/2017 7/20/2017 7/27/2017

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

(ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS)

SPEC. NO. NIB-DOA 17-01

Sealed Proposals (Bids) will be received by the undersigned in the Bid Box at the Department Of Airports, Administration Office -Public Counter, 2nd floor lobby; 555 Airport Way; Camarillo, CA 93010; until 3:00 P.M., TUESDAY, AUGUST 15, 2017 for CAMARILLO AIRPORT – NORTHEAST HANGAR DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 1 Specification No. DOA 17-01, which consists of the following major work items:

General and Civil -Site Work and Pavement Improvements

Earthwork and Site Grading -up to 4,710 CY

Subgrade Preparation -26,000 SY

Lime Treated Subgrade -15,100 SY

Crushed Aggregate Base, P-209 -2,700 CY

Bituminous Surface Course, P-401 -2,500 TON

Pavement Markings -6, 700 SF

Structural Concrete (Flatwork) -340 CY

Civil & Drainage Improvements and Storm Water Quality

12-inch Storm Drain Pipe, HOPE, CLSM Backfill -515 LF

15-inch Storm Drain Pipe, HOPE, CLSM Backfill -70 LF

18-inch Storm Drain Pipe, HOPE, CLSM Backfill -200 LF

24-inch Storm Drain Pipe, HOPE, CLSM Backfill -180 LF

30-inch Storm Drain Pipe, HOPE, CLSM Backfill -280 LF

Precast Catch Basins and Manholes – 12 EA

Infiltration/Detention Combination Basins

Civil -Sanitary Sewer and Water Improvements

Packaged Pressure Sewer Basin

Temporary Sewer Bypass

2-inch Schedule 80 PVC Forcemain, Native Backfill -1,150 LF

2-inch Schedule 80 PVC Forcemain, CLSM Backfill -560 LF

4-inch Water Distribution Pipeline, CLSM Backfill -480 LF

6-inch Water Distribution Pipeline, CLSM Backfill -84 LF

8-inch Water Distribution Pipeline, CLSM Backfill -1,420 LF

12-inch Water Distribution Pipeline, Native Backfill -1,390 LF

12-inch Water Distribution Pipeline, CLSM Backfill -380 LF

Gate Valves -13 EA

Fire Hydrant Assembly- 7 EA

Backflow Prevention Unit – 2 EA

Site Electrical Distribution Improvements

SCE Electrical Duct Bank -1W-5 Inch Schedule 40 PVC, CLSM Encased -1,400 LF

SCE Electrical Duct Bank -2W-5 Inch Schedule 40 PVC, CLSM Encased -1,800 LF

SCE Transformer Pad -1 EA

SCE Electrical Manhole -5 EA SCE

Meter Socket -1 EA

Hangar Building Improvements

Hangar Row A & Row of Box Hangars (19,800 SF)

Hangar Row B & Row of Nested T-hangars with Restrooms (20,900 SF)

Hangar Row C & Row of Nested T-hangars (20,900 SF)

Hangar Fire Protection

Fire Suppression and Fire Alarm Monitoring Systems for each Hangar Row

The estimated cost of construction is: $7,097,851.

Proposals (Bids) will be publicly opened after said time. The Plans, Specifications and Proposal documents (Bid Forms) for this Project are filed in the office of the undersigned and are by reference made a part of this Notice

• The Specification books (2 each), Geotechnical (Soils) Report. Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP); and Plans on a CD may be obtained at CyberCopy, 3020 Sherwin Avenue, Suite D, Ventura, CA 93003 for $6.00 per CD

• A hard copy of each of the above Contract Documents may be obtained by the Proposer (Bidder) at CyberCopy, 3020 Sherwin Avenue, Suite D, Ventura, CA 93003 as follow:

1. SPECIFICATIONS -Book No. 1: $ 10.00 2. SPECIFICATIONS -Book No.

2: $ 10.00

3. Geotechnical (Soils) Report: $ 35.00

4. SWPPP: $ 17.00

5. PLANS -11”x17” Set: $ 20.00

6. PLANS -Full Size Set: $100.00

7. Shipping: @ COST

All FEEs are NON-REFUNDABLE!

NOTE: Proposal document (Bid Form) may be viewed @ www. cybercopyusa.com or via link from www.ventura.org/airports

For general information concerning the Proposal document (Bid Form), call CyberCopy@ (805) 642-3292. For technical questions concerning the Proposal document (Bid Form), FAX Department of Airports @ (805) 388-4366 or Email erin.powers@ ventura.org. PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE UNDERSIGNED.

APWA-AGC Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction, Latest Edition referred to by said documents, are available from BNI Publications, Inc., Vista, CA www.BNIBooks/ BNIPublications.

Federal Requirements

This project is funded under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Contractor(s) will be required to comply with specific federal contract provisions as listed herein and contained in the Bid Documents. The following provisions are inc9rporated herein by reference with the same force and effect as if given in full text:

• Buy American Preference (Reference: 49 USC § 50101)

• Foreign Trade Restriction (Reference: 49 CFR part 30)

• Davis Bacon Act (Reference: 29 CFR Part 5)

• Affirmative Action (Reference: 41 CFR part 60-4)

• Government Wide Debar and Suspension

• Government – wide Requirements for Drug-free Workplace

Additional provisions that will apply to this project I contract are:

• Equal Employment Opportunity (41 CFR Part 60)

• Goals for Minority and Female Participation (41 CFR Part 60-4.2)

• Certification of Non-Segregated Facilities (41 CFR Part 60-1.8)

• Debarment and Suspension (49 CFR Part 29)

• Veteran’s Preference (49 USC Section 47112(c))

• Distracted Driving (Texting when Driving) (Executive Order 13513/ DOT Order 3902.10)

Successful Proposer or Bidder/ Contractor will be required to insert applicable federal contract provisions in all subcontracts, and shall be responsible for compliance by subcontractor.

Public Works Contractor Registration Law (SB 854)

Per Public Works Contractor Registration Law (SB 854), Contractors and Subcontractors who intend to Propose (Bid) or perform work on this Project must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations at the time of Contract award. Information is available at http://www.dir.ca.gov/public works/ PublicWorksSB854FAQ.html.

Required Contractor’s License(s)

Proposers or Bidders shall have a Class A or Class B California Contractors license, at the time of award.

Bids

Proposals (Bids) must be submitted utilizing the complete original Proposal furnished with said documents. Each bid shall be in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and other Contract Documents now on file with COUNTY OF VENTURA at the address below, for review only.

Each Proposer or Bidder must complete, sign, and furnish with his Proposal (Bid) all forms and certifications contained in the Proposal Forms section of the Bid Documents. All Proposals (Bids) sent by mail must be posted so as to be in the hands of the Department of Airports, Projects Manager, by the hour and date set forth above for the Bid Opening. All Proposals (Bids) shall be addressed to:

Department of Airports, Administration Office Public Counter, 2nd floor lobby

555 Airport Way; Camarillo, CA 93010

and marked:

Camarillo Airport Northeast Hangar Development Project, Phase 1

DOA #17-01; CMA-195; FAA AIP #03-06-0339-036-2017

Each Proposal (Bid) must be accompanied by a Bid Guarantee (Bid Bond) in the amount of not less than 5% of the amount Proposed (Bid), PAYABLE to the COUNTY of VENTURA and guaranteeing that the Proposer (Bidder) will enter into a Contract in accordance with the terms of the Proposal documents (Bid Form) if award is made to them. The Bid Guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: 1) a Bid Bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal, 2) a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or 3) cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the Bid Bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the Principal and Surety. A Faxed copy of the completed bond will not be accepted.

The County of Ventura shall have the right to reject any Proposals (Bids) presented in accordance with Section 20150.9 of the California Public Contracts Code.

The Proposer or Bidder to whom award is made will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the Contract Price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld.

Prevailing wage rates

Contractor will be required to pay employees and keep records in accordance with the Davis Bacon Act (29 CFR Part 5) and/or the Federal Fair Labor Standards Act (29 CFR part 201 ). The higher of either the State or Federal wages must be paid to employees.

The Prevailing Rates of Wages determination made by the State of California for Ventura County are available @ http://www.dir.ca.gpo/ DLSR/PWD/.

A copy of the Federal determination of Prevailing Rates of Wages in Ventura County is included in the Specifications, and are available @ http://www.wdol.gov/wdol/scafiles/ davisbacon/ca25.dvb.

Both determinations must be complied with. The Contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE):

A DBE Goal of 6.03% has been established for this contract.

A condition of award of the Contract is Proposer or Bidder satisfying the good faith effort requirements of 49 CFR Part 26.53. As a condition of Bid Responsiveness, the Proposer or Bidder must submit the information as stated in the Project Specifications (Federal Provisions section) with their Proposal (Bid) on the forms provided.

Civil Rights – General.

The County of Ventura, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C.§§ 2000d to 2000d- 4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all Proposers or Bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs) will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit Proposals (Bids) in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an Award.

Dated this 14th Day of July, 2017

Todd L. McNamee, A.A.E.

Director of Airports

Department of Airports

555 Airport Way, Camarillo, CA 93001

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17 and 7/20/17.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-14-651819-HL Order No.: 1036714 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/3/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): LEONID SHNEYDER, A SINGLE MAN Recorded: 4/11/2007 as Instrument No. 20070411-00074841-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 8/10/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, in the Auction.com Room Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $2,014,713.02 The purported property address is: 1513 TWIN TIDES PLACE, OXNARD, CA 93035 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 188-0-191-245 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280- 2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan. com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-14-651819-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645- 7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-14-651819-HL IDSPub #0129095 7/20/2017 7/27/2017 8/3/2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 16-004137 730-1607782-70 APN 185-0- 111-025 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 09/27/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU,YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/15/2017 at 11:00AM, Aztec Foreclosure Corporation as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by MARCO RAMIREZ, A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., a New York Corporation, as Beneficiary, Recorded on 09/29/2006 in Instrument No. 20060929-00206493-0 of official records in the Office of the county recorder of VENTURA County, California; WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state), At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California described as: 2211 STERN LANE, OXNARD, CA 93035 The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $379,950.03 (Estimated) Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 07/14/2017 AZTEC FORECLOSURE CORPORATION ELAINE MALONE ASSISTANT SECRETARY / ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT Aztec Foreclosure Corporation 3636 N. Central Ave., Suite #400 Phoenix, AZ 85012 Phone: (877) 257-0717 or (602) 638-5700 Fax: (602) 638-5748 www.aztectrustee.com NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call or visit the Internet Web site, using the file number assigned to this case 16-004137. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. www. homesearch.com 800-758-8052 Or Aztec Foreclosure Corporation (877) 257-0717 www.aztectrustee.com NPP0312480 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 07/20/2017, 07/27/2017, 08/03/2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on August 4, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Martin Flores-Ulloa – Radio Flyer Wagon, 3+ Faux Stone Blocks, Head Board/Foot Board, Glass Table Top, 2+ Lamps, Various Furniture, Home DÈcor, Miscellaneous Items

Rebecca Ramos – Christmas Wrapping Paper, 35+ Boxes of Unknown, 6+ Tubs of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated July 20 & July 27, 2017. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com. Phone: 855-722-8853 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO.(NUMERO DEL CASO) 56-2017-00496411-CL-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MOHAMED AHAMED; and Does 1 to 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): EMIGDIO LOPEZ. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (EI nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq. (Bar # 289353), LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-4622 DATE: (Fecha): MAY 11, 2017. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2017-00496411-CL-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: EMIGDIO LOPEZ DEFENDANT: MOHAMED AHAMED To: MOHAMED AHAMED Plaintiff: EMIGDIO LOPEZ seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $10,360.00. Emotional distress in the amount of $10,360.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) in the amount of $4,280.00. Date: 5/21/17. /s/ Brett Yorke, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17, 7/27/17 and 8/3/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KURT J. LEWIN, DECEDENT

CASE NO: 56-2017-00498483-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: KURT J. LEWIN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KRISTI HADDOCK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KRISTI HADDOCK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: August 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile & Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Stacy N. Schnaid, SCHNEIDER & WARREN, INC., 15910 Ventura Blvd., Suite 1610, Encino, CA 91436, 818-380-9900. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/13/17, 7/20/17 and 7/27/17.