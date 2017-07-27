Dunkirk

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Starring: Fionn Whitehead, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Harry Styles

Rated PG-13 for intense war experience and some language

1 hr. 46 min.

I never thought I would use a term like “thrill ride” to describe a film based on the events at Dunkirk 77 years ago. But I will — because it is one. It’s a work born of Christopher Nolan’s passion for the subject. Nolan (The Dark Knight films) produced, wrote, directed and nurtured each aspect of this riveting masterpiece of action, suspense and innovative dramatization. Dunkirk is the most enthralling, tense depiction of World War II’s savagery since Saving Private Ryan, and the best cinematic effort of the year to date.

Over 10 days in late May and early June of 1940, nine months into the Second World War, a flotilla of English civilians, aboard all manner of vessels, evacuated nearly 400,000 British and French troops trapped by Nazis at the continent’s edge, on the beaches of Dunkirk, France. What was a disaster would turn into a miracle, wrought by a sense of duty, a triumph that served to regenerate allied spirits, and the hope of the free world against Nazi aggression. That’s the history. Nolan, as he did with previous films such as Interstellar and Inception, used a distinctive directorial technique — in this case, three story threads and advancing timelines, interwoven to accelerate the action and intensify the impact. They’re told from perspectives on land, following a soldier (Fionn Whitehead); by air, through a Royal Air Force squadron (Tom Hardy and Jack Lowden); and by sea, with a father (Mark Rylance) and son. It’s a remarkable approach to filmmaking. The narrative and action are seamless. The film throbs to the steady hum of Hans Zimmer’s contemporary soundtrack. As the music and events merge, you feel as if a monster looms . . . and it does, in the form of German Stuka dive bombers, terrorizing the hell out of their targets with their signature whine before the bombs are released.

You’re hooked from the opening scene: soldiers in their steel, soup-bowl helmets, carefully moving through the beachfront town, rocked by the first short angry snap of rifle fire. Nolan assembled a cast of young actors, including One Direction’s Harry Styles and veterans like Kenneth Branagh, to use his terse script as parentheses to the harrowing evacuation and rescue.

I first saw a photo of Dunkirk at age 13. Taken from overhead, it looked like a line of ants in a serpentine coil across the sand, soldiers by the thousands, in retreat, waiting to be ferried out of this would-be mass grave. That picture, and more, is re-created on film by the brilliant cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (Interstellar, Her, The Fighter). The aerial scenes alone inspire awe, in its most sincere definition.

Dunkirk is an epic: intense, heroic and extraordinarily human. Nolan has taken a world-changing event from seven decades ago, and brought it to life in a way that will make young fans of his superhero films sit in silence, and watch as history unfolds on screen.

The exodus from that beach in France inspired Winston Churchill’s famous call to arms, for Brits to wage war by sea, land and air. As with the movie Churchill, Dunkirk is essential to reminding us that World War II was more than the sanitized black-and-white images of older movies. It was grim, freedom on the brink, violent, frightening, cruel, unrelenting and filled with horror. The meaning of Dunkirk is crystallized when the father played by Mark Rylance tells his son, who wants to turn the yacht around and go home, “There won’t be a home if we allow a slaughter across the channel.”

Dunkirk joins the long line of film triumphs that have opened eyes and won awards. It does the former, and will do the latter.