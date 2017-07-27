Ventura County cities continue to update their policies in the wake of the passage of Prop. 64, which allows adults to buy marijuana for recreational use and legalizes commercial growth.

The new law, which allows individuals to raise up to six plants and carry up to an ounce of marijuana for personal use, was approved by voters in November.

But county boards and city halls can regulate personal and commercial — that is, medicinal — growth and use. Recreational use business-related permits go into effect next year.

Three commercial marijuana businesses were granted Ojai’s first medical cannabis non-retail dispensary and delivery permits on July 7.

City Manager Steve McClary announced the decision following a process of interviews and background checks of applicants that began in January.

AgMD, Shangri La Care Cooperative/Collective and Sespe Creek Collective dispensaries have been granted non-retail and delivery permits for one year. All three will be in Ojai’s Bryant Circle industrial park.

Deliveries are only allowed within Ojai city limits, and appointments in advance will be required for patients at dispensaries. The permits don’t allow the dispensaries to offer recreational cannabis.

McClary said the three were chosen based on their ability to make sure medical cannabis goes to qualified patients and to meet the city’s rules and regulations on the sale of medical cannabis.

“Both Shangri La and Sespe Creek have demonstrated experience in providing medical cannabis to patients, and AgMD presented a very strong business plan with very qualified personnel,” McClary said. “It was not an easy decision to make, and we appreciate everyone who applied to the city.”

McClary said the dispensaries will be subject to a final inspection by the city before they can open their doors or make deliveries to patients.

“We will be closely monitoring each business to ensure they are following the city’s rules and regulations, as this is an emerging industry with many potential unknowns,” McClary said. “At the same time, we know there are patients eager to access medicine without having to leave the city limits.”

The Thousand Oaks City Council voted unanimously on June 27 to allow only one medical marijuana dispensary under strict conditions that won’t include delivery.

Distributing medical cannabis by appointment only, the dispensary will be in one of the city’s industrial zones, open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As in Ojai the dispensary will not be allowed to offer recreational cannabis, mirroring the results of a poll of residents taken by the city earlier this year.

Most of those who answered said they would support medical marijuana dispensaries in city limits with home delivery to patients, but weren’t as enthusiastic about allowing the same for recreational use.

Thousand Oaks officials said they decided not to allow delivery because it would be harder to monitor.

The T.O. council also voted 3-2 to allow a marijuana testing facility, also in an industrial zone, to insure the product is free of pesticides before it is distributed.

Oxnard’s City Council voted unanimously on July 17 to allow deliveries of medical cannabis, directing City Attorney Stephen Fischer to write a regulation for final approval in the fall.

The City Council also asked staff for more information about commercial marijuana growth, indicating that further changes in Oxnard’s municipal code may be forthcoming.

Santa Paula’s City Council voted unanimously on July 17 to appoint Mayor Jenny Crosswhite and City Counciman Clint Garman to an ad hoc committee that will research a future cannabis ordinance.