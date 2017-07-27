End of the line for $1 historical house

Do you have a spare dollar? If so, then you can own a historical home! The only problem being that it

will cost over $100,000 to relocate from its current spot on Telephone Road.

The James Day house was constructed in the 1870s as a farmhouse. In 1945, the Smith-Hobson family purchased the home and the 80 acres around it. Now, the home sits vacant across from Ventura’s aquatic center.

For over a year the owners and the San Buenaventura Conservancy have looked for a buyer for the home, who would take on significant costs to move the house and modernize it (estimated to be upward of $1 million), to no avail; now it appears that the home will be demolished around Aug. 14.

“This appears to be a regrettable but unavoidable preservation failure, like the Mayfair Theater,” wrote Stephen Schafer in a final plea to save the building.

For more information on perhaps purchasing the home, visit www.sbconservancy.org.

Downtown Ventura fitness trail subject of meeting

Walking, cycling and running are fun and all, but what if you want to take a break with some pull-ups? If a proposed plan to install exercise equipment along Ventura’s trails comes to fruition, you may get your wish.

Tonight, Thursday, July 27, at 7 p.m. in Ventura, proponents of the concept will meet to discuss it.

The idea is to install several fitness stations along Ventura’s established trails in a circular fashion, stretching from the Ventura Pier, up and around the Ventura bike trail and through downtown Ventura. Simple installations could include monkey bars or balance beams, as well as more elaborate “fitness stations” featuring a slew of stationary exercise equipment for simple activities.

Promoters of the idea say that the zones would “support the healthy outdoor lifestyle Ventura is becoming known for” and that the stations could deter illegal activity by activating otherwise unused areas.

Dave Wilkinson, an engineer, developed the concept and is currently seeking funding for the project.

“It’s just one way to help get people outside and give people another option to go outside and make use of the parks and spaces,” said Wilkinson in a 2016 interview.

The meeting will be held at Ventura Coast Brewing Company, 76 S. Oak St., Ventura. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DowntownVenturaFitnessTrail.

Oxnard organizations that serve the elderly can apply for $44,600 grant

Beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 1, organizations serving senior citizens in the Oxnard area can apply for a slice of pie to the tune of $44,600 in grant funds provided by the Senior Services Commission.

Applications will be reviewed by the commission, and funds will be allocated beginning next calendar year.

Applications will be available at the Senior Services Offices, Wilson Park, 350 N. C St., Oxnard, or by visiting www.seniors.oxnardrec.org. Deadline for submission is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

CSU, Channel Islands, approves development of 32 acres

The Channel Islands Board of Trustees has approved the final phase of the university’s 2025 Vision Plan, development of 32 acres of the University Glen residential community to further accommodate enrollment growth.

The development will include 54 detached single-family homes and 66 townhomes for sale, as well as 310 market-rate apartments and 170 senior living rental apartments for people who are 55-years old and above and who meet a specific median income level.

“This is another step in an effort to expand the campus to accommodate our enrollment growth over the coming years,” said Assistant Vice President for Facilities Services John Gormley. “We are completing the final phase of residential development in University Glen that has been sitting idle for nine years because of the economic downturn.”

In 2016, CSUCI sold its 100 percent leasehold interest in the 386-unit multifamily apartments and townhomes at University Glenn for $81 million. The sale included the Town Center, which is home to the campus restaurants as well as the Cove Bookstore and Town Center Market.