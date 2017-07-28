Thank you, Shane

I would like to take a moment to recognize Shane Werner for his dedicated service to the members of IBEW Local 952 Ventura. Shane has provided the leadership and guidance this Local has needed for the last 15 years as our business manager. As a member, I greatly appreciate his honesty and willingness to make this union a truly democratic organization. Shane guided this Local through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression with surety and confidence as a leader. In my opinion, Shane embodies the ideals we, as members, hold in our minds of our labor organization. Thank you, Shane, for your service. And I hope for you all the best in your future endeavors.

James Hansmeier

Ventura

John Slade’s King Lear

During the years I knew John Slade, I wished we had become real friends. Every time we ran into one another, we would have brief but significant conversations.

He knew how much I loved Shakespeare’s King Lear and invited me to his final appearance as Lear at the Libbey Bowl.

I was enthralled, transfixed and stunned by the depth and breadth of his performance; by the deep seated respect he had for the beauty, complexity and simplicity of Shakespeare’s words; by his unhurried and dignified unfolding of the plot.

When I told him afterwards that I thought his Lear had surpassed Sir Laurence Olivier’s, he looked at me with his soft but penetrating brown eyes as though this compliment was simply a revelation to be meditated upon.

We have lost a truly gifted man.

Clive Leeman

Ojai

Preventive medicine

Thanks to your 7/20/2017 informative article on “Medical Marvels.” It is great to learn of advanced health care for medical treatments. It would be even better to learn that local hospitals are more focused on preventive medicine via diet and lifestyle. For example, the Ornish Lifestyle Medicine program is offered at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California, and also at other hospitals across the country.

Ken Steiner

Ventura

Erroneous belief

Scarcely has a day gone by where we have not been reminded, in some form or another, of the unrelenting cataclysm that is the drug and alcohol epidemic. Originating from a multitude of sources, which include data pertaining to crime rates, suicide, overdoses, deaths, etc., our lives have been bombarded with these unsettling statistics. Recent studies show that ER visits from individuals seeking opioid-controlled medications have continued to rise.

However, there is a bright side to this dreary and seemingly hopeless world. Around us, every day, men and women touched with this affliction are turning around and changing their lives, using their experiences to help other men and women who are still struggling. Due to the explosion of rehabs and sober livings, many hold an erroneous belief that locking up and monitoring an addicted person is the solution. In and of itself, in our collective experience, this is not the solution. For an addicted person, it takes hard, personal, daily work to get and stay off drugs. And it is work that people are doing. This is the only true, beautiful, flip side to this ongoing plague: Lives are being repaired and changed for the better; families are being healed and sometimes even reassembled. This is another item that belongs on the front page of the newspaper in Everywhere, USA, every single day: There is a solution to the drug problem. But contrary to a belief we find to be popular, there is no quick fix. It is not a problem at which you can just throw money, and it is not something that can be personally solved in 28 days, or 60 days, or 90 days. Again, it takes hard, personal, individual work that must be done daily for the rest of one’s life. We are writing this due to our collective awareness of the fact that there exists an ethos which supports these aforementioned, misleading and harmful notions.

It is our experience that only through selfless and constructive action that one has a chance to, and can, permanently recover. We ourselves, a state-licensed, CARF-accredited treatment program, are saying that treatment, in and of itself, is not the long-term solution. Although such facilities can sometimes be the initiating catalyst for such alterations in one’s life (as well as provide critical and essential medical supervision during the early stages of recovery, including detox and withdrawal symptoms), it is only through taking total personal ownership and accountability, and a true willingness to change, that one approaches the precipice to true, long-term and meaningful recovery. A new “way of life,” if you will, is to be acquired.

Recently, our treatment facility received word of a report published by the county of Ventura containing implications that the opiate/opioid epidemic is showing signs of improvement and is leveling off. While we are grateful for the good, sincere and loving work being done in our county by various groups and individuals to help try to solve the local opiate/opioid epidemic, our calls for help have yet to show signs of decreasing. Sadly, from our seat, for whatever it may be worth, and in the spirit of helpfulness, the epidemic, as well as the inspiring stories of recovery, remain in full swing.

Kyle Johnson

The Lakehouse Recovery Center

Westlake Village