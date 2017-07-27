As of late, several local cases of historical review seem to be creating deep divisions among private entities as well as people and municipalities. The well-intentioned laws to preserve and protect our historical resources have caused outrage among environmental activists over old ammonia tanks at the Petrochem site off Highway 33, endless frustration between city officials and property owners over a crumbling façade and an old war bonds building in Downtown Ventura; and even an effort to save the historic James Day home for $1 (plus $100,000 to move it) in East Ventura is going without bidders. Not to mention the months-long battle to save the blighted mess of the old Wagon Wheel Motel, which is now a site of much-needed high-density housing. And so there is an ongoing battle to preserve history that consequently impedes progress and soaks up countless hours and dollars to move the process forward. Unfortunately, there has been some misunderstanding about how the review process works. And it involves only two things: a construction permit application and age.

Though it may vary from city to city and to the county level, the basic attribute to trigger an automatic historic review of a property starts with a construction permit application and a building’s age on the property, usually about 40 years or older. (To put that into context, Star Wars was released and Elvis died 40 years ago in 1977.) That leads to a planning official reviewing the property, researching the architect who designed it and its place in history and actual location, etc. If planning officials recognize any of these as significant, more thorough studies are done and then it goes before review boards, where the members approve or deny its cultural historical significance — that’s the basic long and short of it. The time between the automatic trigger and the official designation can be months, years, and then plans are put on hold and tensions rise. Those tensions are sometimes built on presumptions of one party or another using historical review as some way to purposefully thwart progress or pursue personal vendettas. It’s a bizarre political issue, but perhaps there is a way to streamline the process and get to the conclusion a bit more quickly before tensions lead to resentment and lawsuits.

Instead of reviewing everything 40 years or older, perhaps it’s time to consider what is of value and what is not to any city’s cultural history and create a list discerning the two in a generic sense, from storefronts to venues and even 200-year-old walls (as found at the San Buenaventura Mission). If massive storage containers of an old refinery are not historically important, then add them to the list of what will be among those things that are not automatically reviewed. But what is of value from the oil industry? Put it on the list for consideration. Or perhaps there could be a piece of property for historical buildings and accouterments where future generations might visit the past. A more thorough vetting system before the review could include parameters regarding properties’ location and the importance of that as a factor for the common good. This can be a time- and cost-saving measure. Of course, we are talking about government streamlining a technically convoluted process with many players who have some sort of vested interest, so this route may be an entirely futile suggestion.

Suffice it to say, the historical review process continues to be both a wonder and a problem, and no one seems to know how to fix it without causing an upset. We do hope, however, that down the road, as these reviews continue to be automatically triggered, interested parties will pause and reflect upon the process that is seemingly flawed rather than create a panic in the community.