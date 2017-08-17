When you switch on your “telly” any night this month, don’t be surprised to find that nearly every channel has a documentary about the same subject: The short and tragic life of Diana, Princess of Wales, the “People’s Princess.” Several channels, from HBO to ABC to National Geographic, are indeed revisiting the short life of Prince Charles’ beautiful wife, who died 20 years ago on Aug. 31. She was just 36.

In 1981, Lady Diana Spencer was a 19-year-old London kindergarten teacher from the “right” aristocratic family, who was plucked from virtual obscurity to become the wife of Prince Charles. She was a real “innocent abroad,” never realizing that Happily Ever After was not to be in her vocabulary. Charles, of course, was (and is) in line to become king once his mum, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, now pushing 92, decides to step down.

Diana’s princess gig captivated the world. In July l981, in California, I got up in the middle of night to watch her on TV, walking down St. Paul’s Cathedral aisle in a dazzling white bridal gown. Some 750 million others tuned in, too. Her death in a car wreck in Paris in the summer of 1997 devastated her two sons, William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 years old. Today, the fascination with her life and legacy has remained consistently high.

Hence the Diana TV floodgates, as filmmakers try desperately to say something new about a person who was once the most famous woman on earth. Here’s a short guide to what the documentarians have wrought.

HBO was first out of the starting gate with Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, where her sons speak publicly about their mother’s death for the first time ever. It debuted in July, but the teary program can be seen by anyone who streams HBO.

Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? premiered July 31 on TLC. Hard-hitting, it delves into the shocking allegations by those who believe that the royal family orchestrated her “murder” because she was becoming more trouble than she was worth.

ABC (in tandem with People Magazine) offers a two-night bonanza, The Story of Diana, four fascinating hours that present her brother Charles Spencer, photographers and royal experts, plus lots of archival footage. Anyone who misses the actual air dates (it started Aug. 9) can catch up online.

The National Geographic Channel weighs in with Diana: In Her Own Words (Aug. 14). I liked this documentary because this is HRH speaking in private, in secretly recorded tapes, as she describes her acrimonious relationship with her new husband. It’s a moving piece — and remarkably authentic.

PBS presents Diana: Her Story on Aug. 22, and features some rare Di footage — and takes viewers from the gawky teenager to the gawky bride (a shy, disturbed bulimic, who considered herself “a prisoner in the palace”) to the more confident modern princess, adored the world over.

Finally, there’s the Smithsonian Channel’s Diana and the Paparazzi (Aug. 27), focused on her funeral, the intense and oft-intrusive press, and the bitter aftermath, examining the royal family’s mishandling and misreading of how her death affected her adoring public.

Looking ahead, producer Ryan Murphy is hard at work on yet another Diana saga due to land in 2018. The misbegotten royal couple are the subject of season 2 of the Feud series. Stay tuned!

