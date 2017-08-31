Ventura has its ArtWalk, Ojai has Art in the Park, and Camarillo has Arts Alive. Now Oxnard is getting into the art festival action with two new events debuting this September.

Art Walk at the Shores (artwalkoxnardshores.com) takes place on Saturday, Sept. 2, from noon until dusk, with over 30 artists displaying their works throughout the seaside community. Studios will be open, backyards will be transformed into open-air galleries, and walkways to the ocean will also come alive with art in every media and style, from traditional to contemporary to abstract.

“A few artists within Oxnard Shores noticed that quite a few of their friends were also artists, and began to wonder how many other artists were within the community,” says artist and organizer Dave Gardner. “We started talking about having a few of us show our artwork over one of the summer weekends.” One thing led to another, and before long, Gardner and fellow organizers Penny Fitzgerald and Doug Cloutier found themselves with dozens of people participating.

They hope to leverage the festival’s popularity by using it as a community-building event as well as an art show. “Beyond the desire to get artists together, we wanted to find another way to pull the local community together for an event that focused on the artistic diversity that exists within our community,” Gardner explains.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Oxnard Youth Arts Festival will take place in Plaza Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aspiring young artists of all ages and artistic interests will showcase their talents — and not just in the fine arts. Martial arts, cheerleading, singing and dancing will be a part of this multidisciplinary spectacle. “It is our vision to transform lives and enrich the community through the arts,” says Heather Behrens, event co-founder and entertainment committee chair. “We’re looking to create an event in the downtown Oxnard area that is fun and inspirational for kids and families throughout the county.” There’s still time to participate as an artist, vendor or sponsor. For more information, email oxnardyouth@gmail.com or call Jan at 218-2312.