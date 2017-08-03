Camarillo

Auditions for Camarillo Skyway Playhouse’s October production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, will take place Aug. 6-10. All roles are open. For more information, and to schedule an audition, contact Producer Michael J. McGraw at mjmcgraw@skywayplayhouse.org.

Ojai

Ventura County mourns the loss of actor, director and Nordhoff High School teacher John C. Slade, who died in a car accident on July 7 on his way home from rehearsals for Julius Caesar, which he was directing for the Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival. A scholarship fund in Slade’s name has been established at Nordhoff High School. For more information, visit www.nordhoffparentassociation.org or email Kim Hoj at kimberlyhoj@gmail.com. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. at Nordhoff High School Auditorium, 1401 Maricopa Highway.

The Ojai Playwrights Conference takes place Aug. 6-13, and two special events are planned to celebrate its 20th anniversary: Truth Will Out, an opening event featuring artists and writers from the 2017 conference; and So Cal Artist Power, celebrating local talent. For schedule, tickets and more information, visit www.ojaiplays.org.

The City of Ojai Arts Commission is currently accepting applications for the 2018 art grant program. Applications can be downloaded from www.artsojai.org or picked up at Ojai City Hall (401 S. Ventura St.). For rules, requirements and more information, contact Amber Young at 646-5581, ext. 103, or email young@ojaicity.org.

Oxnard

Registration is open for Oxnard Musical Youth Theater’s (O’MY) December production of Willy Wonka Jr. Auditions will be held Aug. 15 and 22, and are open to children in second grade through high school. Middle school students and older are also welcome to interview for O’MY’s internship program as assistant instructors, crew and tech support. To register, visit www.omytheater.org.

Santa Paula

The many attractions offered by the Santa Paula arts community are now just a click away, thanks to a new website recently rolled out by the Arts and Business Council of Santa Paula. Dedicated to the area’s cultural offerings, www.gosantapaula.com includes museums, galleries, theaters, murals, monuments and other works of public art and a calendar of events, listing exhibits, stage plays, concerts, festivals and more.

Simi Valley

This August, the Simi Valley Public Library, in partnership with NASA, will host the Space Out @ Simi Discovery Dome, a large inflatable environment that will serve as a movie screen for a series of short (12-20 minutes) space-related films. Movies will be projected onto the dome, creating an immersive experience that brings the excitement of space science to life. For schedules and more information, call 526-1735 or visit simivalleylibrary.org/content/space-out-simi-discovery-dome.

Thousand Oaks

Congratulations to KCLU Radio News Director Lance Orozco, who was the recent recipient of the 2016 National Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award for Best Radio Breaking News Reporting among small-market stations at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Orozco was honored for his on-scene coverage of the Sherpa Fire that aired in June 2016.

Cabrillo Music Theatre has a new name, rebranding itself as 5-Star Theatricals. The new name will become official Sept. 1, 2017.