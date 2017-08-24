Camarillo: Teens arrested with stolen truck associated with Casa Pacifica

Six teenagers have been accused of stealing a truck from the Pleasant Valley School District on Aug. 7, all six reportedly residents of Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families, which serve at-risk children and their families.

At around 5 a.m., the teens took the truck, driving it through a locked gate, causing $3,000 in damages as well as $4,000 in damages to the truck. The truck was later located in the San Fernando Valley via an onboard GPS device, and the teens were arrested.

The suspects, who range in age from 14 to 17 years old, come from five different counties and had taken residence at Casa Pacifica.

The campus is located on Lewis Road in Camarillo and is an open campus. Casa Pacifica is a key service provider for Ventura and Santa Barbara County foster youth aged 11 to 17, but serves youth from other counties as well. The children often have behavioral problems that make it difficult to find foster care, having often come from dysfunctional families. Some of the youth suffer from alcohol- and drug-related addiction, sometimes from mental health issues as well.

Oxnard: Five arrested in shoplifting sting

The Rite Aid at 720 N. Ventura Road in Oxnard has been a hot spot for shoplifting, according to the Oxnard Police Department, which has been receiving calls for service at a higher rate at that location. In an effort to nip the shoplifting in the bud, the department teamed up with the retailers and performed a sting operation on Friday, Aug. 18, netting five would-be crooks.

Officers were on site from 2 to 8 p.m. alongside store employees, who signaled officers when they noticed a theft occurring. Officers then detained the shoplifters who attempted to leave without paying.

One of the five shoplifters arrested was with her infant, said police, and is alleged to have encouraged a 16-year-old to steal, adding a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor to her offenses, along with conspiracy to commit theft.

Thousand Oaks: Poop leads to arrest of burglar

One Thousand Oaks burglar has found himself in a sticky situation after DNA evidence collected from feces he left in the toilet of a residence he burgled linked him to the crime.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Andrew Jensen was arrested on July 28 after a DNA analysis was performed on feces found at the scene of an Oct. 7, 2016, crime on the 2900 block of Cottonwood Court. Detective Tim Lohman told the BBC that the suspect “did his business and didn’t flush.”

Jensen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary and held on $70,000 bail, and was arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 9 in Ventura.

Ventura: Three carjacked at intersection

Don’t call it a moving violation: Three individuals stopped at Ventura and Park Row avenues on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at around 11 p.m. were robbed at gunpoint by two as of yet-to-be-identified criminals in Ventura’s West End.

Police say that the car was stopped when two male individuals approached, brandishing a shotgun and a handgun, demanding the driver’s wallet and phone, as well as the wallets and phones of the two passengers.

The perpetrators soon left the scene and escaped via what is described as a four-door Volvo, possibly dark-colored.

While no one was injured in the crime, authorities say that they need the public’s help with information, which can be given by calling 339-4488.