Wednesday

WONDERFUL WACKY WEDNESDAYS: JOSEPH PECK’S CARRIBEAN DRUM CIRCLE 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family-friendly event features all manner of wacky performances for the whole family. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

VENTURA COUNTY FAIR 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (through Sunday, Aug. 13). The 142nd iteration of the Ventura County Fair launches this day with $1 entry before 3 p.m. $9-12. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.venturacountyfair.org.

Thursday

BLADE RUNNER 5:30-7:30 p.m. Set in the year 2019, an ex-detective is called out of retirement to track down and eliminate a team of androids who have taken refuge here on Earth. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

FIRST THURSDAY GOURMET FOOD TRUCKS AT PLAZA PARK 5:30-9:30 p.m. Each event brings 8 to 12 of the hottest trucks in the southland, with a live DJ and more. Plaza Park, 519 S. C St., Oxnard. www.downtownoxnard.org/activities/food-trucks.

FORK IT OVER: THIRD ANNUAL COOKIE CULINARY COMPETITION Thursday, Aug. 3, 6-9 p.m. Sample savory appetizers inspired by Girl Scout Cookies at this annual event. $50-75. The Palm Garden Hotel, 495 Ventu Park Road, Thousand Oaks, www.forkitovergsccc.com.

LEARN ABOUT LUNG CANCER SCREENING WITH DR. JENNIFER KUJAK Noon-1:30 p.m. Dr. Kujak is pleased to speak about the updates on current guidelines and evidence for lung cancer screening. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village, 379-4777.

MUST-SEE MOVIES: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST 6:30 p.m. A woman falls in love with a man dressed as an animal in this remake of a Disney classic promoting the furry lifestyle. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: KILLER, CASH, KING 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its fourth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring the Johnny Cash tribute band. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS CLUB: SEASIDE LOVE 10:30 a.m. All Seaside Kids Club participants will contribute to a 12-foot-long canvas mural on the Village Main Lawn with paint (dress accordingly). $2. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

Friday

“DEVELOPING YOUR EQ” WORKSHOP 10:30 a.m.-noon. Move from frustration to focused action by helping empower team performance with Camille McKinney, a leadership coach. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. www.camarillolibrary.org.

Saturday

AUTHOR WADE BOTELER 1-3 p.m. Boteler will sign and discuss his children’s book, “Musical Quest of Harrison Hare.” Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura. 643-3154.

MICOP’S NIGHT IN OAXACA 6-9 p.m. The Mixteco/Indígena Community Organizing Project hosts this annual event featuring a colorful evening of music, food and entertainment. $60-100. Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.mixteco.org.

MOVIES IN THE PARK: THE LION KING 7:30 p.m. Bring a friend, a blanket, and snacks to enjoy on a warm summer evening watching movies under the stars. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org.

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: ORQUESTA CHARANGOA 7:30-9:30 p.m. Get ready to dance on the majestic outdoor ballroom floor, enjoy food from local food trucks and more. $20. Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura. www.cityofventura.ca.gov.

SPACE OUT AT SIMI DISCOVERY DOME Noon-3 p.m. Step inside NASA’s Space dome to watch informative and exciting space-related movies that explore other planets as well as important topics here on earth. Simi Valley Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley. 526-1735.

Sunday

FAIRY TALES IN THE PARK: CLASH OF THE TITANS 2 p.m. An all-volunteer troupe performs free fairy tale performances for the young and young at heart. Harbor View Park, Marine Emporium Landing, 3900 Pelican Way, Oxnard. www.fairytalesinthepark.com.

GARDENS OF THE WORLD SUNDAY MUSIC SERIES: LORI ANDREWS 5-6:30 p.m. Electrifying harpist Lori Andrews returns to the gardens to perform as part of this summer series. Gardens of the World, 2001 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.gardensoftheworld.info.

“MY SUMMER WORKING FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR” 3:30 p.m. This event will feature a commemoration of the 52nd Anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, a multimedia presentation by Lanny Kaufer, and a soul food dinner. $15-25. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 409 Topa Topa Drive, Ojai. 646-1885.

Monday

DALLAS COWBOYS TRAINING CAMP 3:45 p.m. Watch the soon-to-be Super Bowl Champion Dallas Cowboys train in Oxnard. River Ridge Playing Fields, 2101 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. $10-15 parking, www.visitoxnard.com/cowboys.

“GENEALOGY IN THE ROUND: SUCCESSES, FAILURES, ARTIFACTS AND BRICK WALLS” 1:30-2:30 p.m. Come and share a genealogical success, failure, brick wall, or genealogical artifacts. Temple Adat Elohim, 2420 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. www.JGSCV.org.

SAMI BLOOD 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A teenage girl in the 1930s is forcibly removed from her family and sent to a state boarding school that is intended to raise its Indigenous charges in this Swedish film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th St., Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday

“FRANKLY SPEAKING ABOUT CANCER SERIES: CANCER AND TREATMENT SIDE EFFECTS” 6-7:30 p.m. This workshop will cover the latest information on cancer treatment side effects management. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. 379-4777.

“HOW TO COMMUNICATE WITH DEMENTIA PATIENTS” 6-7 p.m. (and Thursday, Aug. 10). This workshop is designed to teach communication strategies and techniques for caregivers who want to facilitate positive interactions with loved ones. $10-14. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, Bldg. E, Suite 117, Camarillo. 388-1952 ext. 100.

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: MOANA 8 p.m. The Village at Dos Vientos Ranch hosts this summer series of free outdoor family oriented films on a big screen. Dos Vientos, 350 Via Las Brisas, Newbury Park. www.thevillageatdosvientos.com.

TEENAGE GRIEF AND FILMS SERIES: SECONDHAND LIONS 5:30-7:30 p.m. Teens will view a film and participate in a support group discussion regarding grief and loss as part of this series. Camarillo Hospice, 400 Rosewood Ave., suite 102, Camarillo. 389-6870 ext. 452.

Wednesday

BIRD MUSEUM PUBLIC TOURS 3 p.m. Get a load of all the cool birds this museum has to offer during this tour held monthly. $5. Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo. www.wfvz.org.

“FAKE MONEY, SYSTEMIC RISK AND GOLDMAN BACK IN THE WHITE HOUSE” 6:30 p.m. Author and journalist Nomi Prins will discuss President’s relationships with bankers. North Ranch Center, 1400 N. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village. 231-4152.

PUBLIC MEETING REGARDING THE CITY OF OXNARD LCP UPDATE 6-8 p.m. Members of the public are invited to give input on the Vulnerability Assessment Report that has been completed and provide insight on the strategies that are planned for the adaptation analysis. Advanced Water Purification Facility (AWPF), 5700 Perkins Road, Oxnard. www.oxnardlcpupdate.com/home.html.

VENTURA COUNTY CAMERA CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. An instructional workshop on the techniques of image processing such as using Photoshop or the aesthetics of composition will be held, followed by the showing of member images. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura. www.VenturaCountyCameraClub.com.

WONDERFUL WACKY WEDNESDAYS: MUSICIAN CRAIG NEWMAN 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This family-friendly event features all manner of wacky performances for the whole family. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday

LANDSCAPE PAINTING DEMONSTRATION 3 p.m. Painter Dan Schultz will provide a demonstration on landscape painting, as he also describes developing an artistic style. $3-4. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF VENTURA COUNTY WINE TASTING FUNDRAISER 6-8 p.m. Help build a libertarian community with wine, appetizers and more. $15-20. Custom Crush Winery, 300 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo. www.lpvc.org.

MODEL SUICIDE PREVENTION POLICY WORKSHOP 2-4 p.m. Review the new Education Codes and the California Department of Education’s Model Policy, followed by discussion. For more information and location, call 437-1370.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 7 p.m. The club will have a potluck BBQ and discuss local politics. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark. 338-5582.

MUST-SEE MOVIES: THE SENSE OF AN ENDING 6:30 p.m. Experience the sensation of reaching a conclusion during a viewing of this film. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: DSB 6-8 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark in Oxnard is hosting its fourth Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring the Journey tribute band. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SEASIDE KIDS CLUB: PUPPETS ON PARADE & SEA CREATURE CRAFTS 10:30 a.m. This 30-minute show is funny and interactive, and includes an educational workshop on puppets from around the world. $2. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

“SPEAKING OF…” LECTURE SERIES: DRUMMER FITO DE LA PARRA 7-9 p.m. As part of the Summer of Love 50th anniversary celebration, De la Parra will share highlights from his life in rock ‘n roll. $5. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org.

OPENING THEATER

CABARET Aug. 4-12. In 1931 Berlin, an American writer and a cabaret performer fall in love while the Nazis rise to power in Weimar Germany. Presented by Curtain Call Youth Theatre. Playhouse 101, 28720 Canwood St., #108, Agoura Hills, 816-4204 or www.playhouse101.com.

CLASSICS TO BROADWAY Sunday, Aug. 6, 3 p.m. The Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company performs some of its favorite musical pieces. $15. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS Aug. 4-Sept. 10. A musical about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. $10-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 388-5716 or skywayplayhouse.org.

ON THE TOWN Aug. 4-12. Students from Rubicon Theatre’s Musical Theatre Intensive program perform in this musical about three sailors on leave who find adventure and romance in New York City. $11-16. 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 697-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

ONGOING THEATER

ALVIN FERNALD, MAYOR FOR A DAY Through Aug. 13. Alvin takes over as mayor for a day, turns the tables on a corrupt mayor and saves the city of Riverton from mismanagement and dishonesty. $8-15. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org.

ANNIE, KIDS Through Aug. 6. Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio presents this musical about a plucky orphan and the wealthy man who adopts her, adapted for an all-youth cast. $10. OVCC Youth Center Stage, 907 El Centro St., Ojai, 646-4300 or www.oyespresents.org.

ANYTHING GOES Through Aug. 13. A madcap musical with songs by Cole Porter, set aboard an ocean liner. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8797 or www.ojaiact.org.

BILLY ELLIOT Through Aug. 27. A young boy from a small English village transcends class and circumstance to become a ballet star. Presented by Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi. Not recommended for children under 10. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 583-7900 or www.simi-arts.org.

GREASE Through Aug. 6. Young Artists Ensemble’s annual Teen Summer Musical features the Broadway smash hit about romance, hot rods and rock and roll in 1959 Rydell High School. $15-23. Newbury Park High School Performing Arts Center; 456 N Reino Road, Newbury Park, www.yaeonline.com.

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Through Aug. 6. This dark teen comedy from the 1980s — with brainy Veronica, her mean-girl “friends” and high-school homicide — gets the musical theater treatment by Moorpark College Theatre Arts. Mature content. $8-12. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 378-1485 or http://www.moorparkcollege.edu/pac.

JULIUS CAESAR Through Aug. 6. The Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival continues with this tragedy set in Ancient Rome, focusing on the conflicts among honor, patriotism and friendship. $20. Kingsmen Park, Cal Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3452 or kingsmenshakespeare.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays, 7 p.m.: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Through Aug. 13. The monstrously funny musical based on the Mel Brooks movie about the grandson of a mad scientist who reanimates a dead body. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

OPENING ART

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Aug. 3-Sept. 2. Borders, Edges and Seams, a multimedia exhibition exploring the interesting tidbits found hidden in the seams, lurking at edges or shut out by borders. Reception on Saturday, Aug. 5, 4-6 p.m. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or www.studiochannelislands.org

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at http://www.firstfridaysventura.com.

OJAI ART CENTER Aug. 4-31: All About Ojai, works by local artists that celebrate the Ojai Valley. Reception on Saturday, Aug. 12, 1-3 p.m. Through Aug. 3: Mixed Bag, with works by Bonnie Caruk, Iris Williams, Linda Harmon, Oatley Kidder, Richard Franklin, Tom Hardcastle, Gretchen Greenberg and others. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY ART GALLERY Aug. 3-31. Valley Visions, selections from the San Fernando Valley Art Club. 2331-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or http://www.toartgallery.org.

VITA ART CENTER Aug. 5-27. The Color of Things, featuring flow paintings by Jennifer Wolf that capture the pure essence of color. Opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 5, 6-9 p.m. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 644-9214 or http://www.vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Aug. 22. Portraits, three floors of people, up close. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Aug. 19: Selections from the American Ceramic Society, Southern California Chapter; and Gond Art, Indian tribal paintings. Through Aug. 6: Contemporary Wood: State of the Art, an online exhibition of contemporary wood art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Sept. 2: Mark Hafeman’s Magic Garden; Fredda Leiter’s Birds, Beasts, Figures, Sky; and Kimberly-Ann Talbert’s The World Through My Eyes. Reception on Saturday, Aug. 5, 5-7 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Aug. 5. 32 Degrees Latitude: Landscapes, a collection of works from Conejo Valley artists whose interpretations are inventive and thought provoking. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Sept 24: Stuck on Seeps, exploring the mysteries and misconceptions of SoCal’s natural oil and gas seeps. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Aug. 20. Soluble Power, with contemporary watercolor works by Gary Brewer, Gail Faulkner, Joanne Julian and other Southern California artists; and Selections, watercolors from the permanent collection. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Sept. 24: The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways with works by Daven Anderson. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Oct. 15: Life in the Wild, images of animals, both wild and domestic. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

D.A. DAVIDSON AND CO. Through Sept. 28. Paintings by Hilda Kilpatrick-Freyre. 60 S. California St., suite 301, Ventura.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Through Aug. 11. A solo exhibition by award-winning photographer Ryan Hunter. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 601-7530 or fourfriendsgallery.com/.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Sept. 10. Dreams and Wishes, with work by Karen Barnard and Dorothea Heger. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

GALLERY V Through Sept. 6. Coastal Connections, featuring fine art by Tina O’Brien, Jerry Mahoney and C-Wolf Dezign. Very Ventura Gift Shop, 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540 or Very-Ventura.com.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Oct. 1: Let’s Go Camping Vintage Trailer Show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org/.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug 27: Turn On, Tune In, Drop Out: Ventura County and the Summer of Love; Suddenly That Summer: Charles Manson and the Crime of the Century; and Coping Mechanism: Skateboarding in Ventura County. Through Aug. 6: The Secret Paintings, imaginative and theatrical works by Michael Pearce. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS SPACE Through Sept. 10. Circumstantial Evidence, a solo exhibition by Jane Peterson. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 626-8876 or www.dabart.me/.

OJAI LIBRARY Through Aug. 3. Focus on the Masters Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase, with works by fourth-sixth graders at Meiners Oaks Elementary. 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-1639.

OJAI STUDIO ARTISTS Through Aug. 12. Second Saturday mini-tours give attendees an insider’s view of the Ojai art community. Tickets, map and schedule at ojaistudioartists.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com/.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Aug. 20. Epiphany, selected works by Erik ReeL and Diane Silver. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or http://porchgalleryojai.com/.

RED BRICK GALLERY Through Aug. 16. Sun Drenched, with acrylics by Jen Livia, watercolors by Phyllis Gubins and art jewelry by local artists, all exploring rhythm, movement and color. 4601 Telephone Road, Ventura, 643-6400 or http://www.redbrickart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 5: Golden State Splendor, images from the California Art Club inspired by California’s diverse topography. Landscape painting demonstration with Dan Schultz on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m. “Beyond the Aesthetic” gallery talk by Steven Curry on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. Through Oct. 15: Pilot’s Discretion, aerial photos by Bill Dewey. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or http://www.venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or http://www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730 or http://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue, 642-3345 or http://www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore, 524-0948 or http://www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard, 483-7960 or http://www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme, 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 521-1501 or http://www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater during World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park, 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, aka The Camarillo Bird Museum. Ongoing, a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064.