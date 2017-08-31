Meathead Movers in Oxnard

Meathead Movers, a local student-athlete moving company, is collecting donations Wednesday, Aug. 30 to Monday, Sept. 4 from the Ventura County community and transporting them at no-cost to victims of Hurricane Harvey at the Dallas Convention Center Mega Shelter. Housing thousands of evacuees from Houston, Meathead Movers is asking Ventura County residents to bring the following unopened, new goods to its local Oxnard storage centers:

New underwear

New socks

New warm-ups for adults, children and infants

New toiletries

New hygiene products

Baby items:

Baby formula

Baby wipes

Bottles

Diapers

Graco Pack n’ Plays for babies to sleep in

Drop off, every day through Sept. 4, 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m.:

Ventura County, Meathead Movers Mini Storage

1401 Maulhardt Ave

Oxnard, CA 93030

Ventura Theater collecting supplies

A steady stream of local musicians, promoters and fans filed into the Ventura Theater on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with armloads of relief supplies for two- and four-legged Texans displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Pet food, horse supplies, diapers, clothing, first-aid, water and other goods were piled high in the theater’s bar area as volunteers scurried to sort and box them for distribution.

Ventura Theater manager, Loanne Wullaert, organizer of the drive, will jump in the driver’s seat Thursday morning on a nonstop mission of mercy that she hopes will bring a little comfort to storm-weary residents and their pets.

Distraught by images of families, dogs and horses being rescued from floodwaters, Wullaert and other theater personnel were compelled to launch an impromptu relief effort with little more than 24 hours to collect donations. The outpouring of support was nothing less than awesome, Wullaert said.

Then it got even better: The owner of a staging company the theater does business with challenged Ventura County to donate enough supplies to fill a semi-truck by Sunday, Sept. 3. Should they rise to the occasion, he will make sure the loaded truck gets to Texas sometime next week.

The campaign gives locals a chance to donate in a more tangible, direct way than hitting a button on Facebook. Donations will be hand-delivered to hurricane victims and help will be given wherever it’s requested. Since word spread, Wullaert has received private messages from residents all over the hurricane impact zone requesting assistance and specific items.

Donations will be collected at the Ventura Theater all weekend between noon and 6 p.m. The most urgent requests diapers, wipes, adult diapers, feminine hygiene, personal hygiene, baby food, baby formula, water, pet food, leashes, BUG REPELLENT, batteries, large heavy duty trash bags, work gloves, towels. NO CLOTHING.

Please bring items already sorted if possible, in boxes or plastic totes

Drop off, Saturday and Sunday, noon-6.:

Ventura Theater

26 S Chestnut St, Ventura

Downtown Ventura business donating proceeds

Shop at www.jollyboy.com through Friday, Sept. 1st, and the company will donate 100 percent of proceeds made to the Texas Diaper Bank for families displaced by Harvey in Houston, Texas.

“Our hearts go out to all of the people and families in Houston and donating diapers is a unique way that we felt we could help pitch in,” said Kami Marshall, owner of Jolly Boy.

Jolly Boy is a children’s apparel company based in Ventura that encourages kids to get outside and enjoy exploration and moments in nature. Jolly Boy donates a portion of the proceeds to sponsor underprivileged children on “camperships,” which allow them to have similar moments outside that might not otherwise be possible. Shop online at jollyboy.com or at Passport Habits in Downtown Ventura. Join the movement!