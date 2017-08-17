Fillmore rejects marijuana-grow business

The Fillmore city council voted against a repeal of a ban on marijuana businesses within the city, a move that gives the boot to Coast to Coast Collective, a Canoga Park medical marijuana dispensary with hopes of building an indoor farm in the city.

The 4-1 vote took place on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and maintains an existing ban on medical grow operations in the city. The Collective is already in escrow on a 25-acre property in Fillmore’s business park, where the company had planned to build a warehouse had the council voted to allow the cultivation of medical marijuana.

California passed Proposition 64 last year, which gives residents the right to possess and cultivate small quantities of marijuana for recreational use. It also gave cities and counties the choice to ban the sale of or regulate medical marijuana.

So far, medical marijuana has received a mixed welcome in Ventura County. In Port Hueneme, a marijuana edibles and other products company, YiLo, is in talks to purchase a building for the purpose of manufacturing products to be sold around the state. Oxnard approved the delivery of medical marijuana, and Thousand Oaks and Santa Paula have expressed an interest in allowing some form of activity. The city of Ventura has taken no action as yet.

“Clear the Shelters” event comes to Ventura County

If it’s a discount pet you’re looking for, look no further than Ventura County’s shelters participating in Telemundo 52’s Clear the Shelters event this Sunday, Aug. 19.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., adoption of certain animals at the Ventura County Animal Shelter and Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center will be $20, which includes spay or neutering, a microchip and vaccinations.

Clear the Shelters is a nationwide annual campaign hosted by NBC4 Southern California/KNBC and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles/KVEA, involving more than 60 animal shelters and rescue organizations throughout Southern California. In 2016, over 8,200 animals were adopted, according to NBC4. For more information, visit www.cleartheshelters.com.

Ojai Library hosts Solar Eclipse viewing party

Here comes the sun, and it’s bringing a friend: the moon! If you’re looking to catch a glimpse safely, the Ojai Valley Library will have a live viewing party beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21.

A total eclipse of the Sun will be visible from the United States for the first time since 1979. Here in Southern California, unfortunately, we’ll be receiving the much less rare partial solar eclipse, which was last visible in 2015.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon partially or completely covers the sun for a brief period of time, revealing the solar corona. Fair warning: staring at the eclipse could severely damage your eyes so make use of a solar filter or viewer or simply poke a hole in a piece of paper and watch the projection as it moves across the ground.

The Library’s viewing party will begin at 9 a.m. at the Ojai Library located at 111 E. Ojai Ave. in Ojai. For more information on the eclipse, visit https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/. For more information on the Ojai Valley Library, visit www.vencolibrary.org.

CSUCI goes smoke-, tobacco-free

Smokers looking to attend California State University, Channel Islands, be aware that beginning Wednesday, Aug. 23, the campus will be smoke- and tobacco-free, a move resulting from an executive order issued by the CSU Chancellor’s Office.

The policy, dubbed The Smoke- and Tobacco-Free Policy, prohibits smoking, the use or sale of all tobacco products, e-cigarettes and vapor devices. Ashtrays located around campus will be removed and replaced with signage reflecting the new policy.

“We never established formal smoking zones, but they cropped up over time,” said Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Cindy Derrico. “Now we are going to place signs outside of buildings to indicate that smoking is not allowed.”

Tobacco in any form is outright banned, including in the form of nicotine gum or chewing tobacco, with the exemption of FDA-approved smoking-cessation products.

Derrico says that there will be no strict enforcement of the ban and asks “people within the campus community to politely request that people not smoke” should they come across a smoker.