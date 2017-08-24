Adventure Lodge coming to Ventura Harbor

Two projects will be coming to Ventura Harbor after a long approval process ended earlier this year, provided they receive approval from two more governing bodies.

H. Parker Hospitality has proposed a boutique hotel, Harbor Cove Inn, for the end of Spinnaker Drive, while an “adventure lodge” hybrid hostel is proposed for the adjacent property.

The adventure lodge, so dubbed for its proposed launching spot for excursions to the Channel Islands as well as for whale watching, sport fishing, diving and other water activities, will sit between the Ventura Harbor Village and Island Packers Cruises, which currently offers whale watching and trips to the islands.

The Harbor Cove Inn (a name that could change) will sit on two acres and offer 64 “upscale” rooms with restaurants, a rooftop bar, fitness center and more.

“We’re thrilled to bring new lodging options to Ventura Harbor and are grateful for the community support we’ve received for these exciting projects,” said Port District General Manager Oscar Peña.

Before any construction can begin, however, the projects need approval from both the Ventura City Council and the California Coastal Commission.

Businesses stand up for Carrizo Plain

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is set to receive a letter signed by 134 Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Kern County employers in support of the Carrizo Plain, a national monument that spans all four counties and is one of 27 across the country under review by the Department of the Interior after a 2017 executive order signed by President Trump with the goal of shrinking monument sites or rescinding them entirely.

The Carrizo Plains were the subject of much national attention this year when the so-called “superbloom” became the focus of many an Instagram user, drawing record crowds. The plains feature 4,000-year-old petroglyphs and historic homestead ruins, hiking, bird and big-game hunting, and horse, mountain bike and jeep trails.

Patagonia, with headquarters in Ventura, is one of the signees.

“The Carrizo Plain National Monument brings huge benefits to our entire community: our employees, customers and families,” said Hans Cole, director of environmental campaigns and advocacy at Patagonia Inc. “This place is part of the unique, wild landscape that draws people to our region to work and play. It offers so much: solitude, beauty, magnificent biodiversity, as well as real and proven drivers of economic stability and growth. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to protect this place.”

Secretary Zinke is expected to issue a recommendation on Carrizo Plains on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Flu vaccinations available in TO, Moorpark

Flu season is right around the corner, and Adult and Pediatric Urgent Care is offering $25 vaccinations at two locations in Ventura County.

People aged 65 years and older, children under 5 and pregnant women are particularly at risk from the flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control, over 200,000 Americans are hospitalized annually due to complications from flu, and 36,000 die.

Vaccinations will be available for $25 at 166 N. Moorpark Road in Thousand Oaks from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and at 35 W. Los Angeles Ave. in Moorpark from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.apurgentcare.com.

Ojai School District launches “Feed Our Kids, Fund Our Schools” initiative

The days of Mystery Meat Mondays are over in the Ojai Unified School District as the “Feed Our Kids, Fund Our Schools” campaign is launched with a goal of raising awareness of the healthy, inexpensive meals available to students.

The district’s free and reduced price school meals program run by a team of food service professionals has revamped its menu in order to better sustain students throughout the day, whether they be in academic or athletic programs, says Julie Cheffen, Director, Nutrition Services, Ojai Unified School District.

Further, for every student enrolled, the district receives $1,400 in federal and state funding, which will be used to support the district’s many programs, says Cheffen.

Cheffen says that the kitchens, which serve Nordhoff and Chaparral high schools, Matilija Junior High School, and five elementary schools, provide fresh baked bread daily, sandwiches with local produce and a variety of meals including burritos and pasta at a reduced price of 30 cents for breakfast or 40 cents for lunch, a total of $14 a month.

“Every student should have access to good healthy food,” said Cheffen. “Every student has access to good education, so they should also have access to that healthy nutritious food as well.”

For more information and to enroll, visit www.ojaiusd.org.