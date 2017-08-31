Student volunteers assist in graffiti cleanup

The County of Ventura and the city of Oxnard teamed up over the weekend, Aug. 26, 27, with California State University, Channel Islands, Gold Coast Transit and private citizen Marvin Boos to tackle an age-old problem: graffiti.

With the assistance of approximately 150 student volunteers from CSUCI’s Student Service Summit program, the graffiti abatement program tackled Oxnard’s watershed channels, which have been hit particularly hard by taggers and graffiti artists.

The event was coordinated by Ventura County Supervisor John Zaragoza, District 5, and the CSUCI Police Department.

“Great things happen when community members, businesses and government come together to accomplish a shared goal of preserving the beautification of our beloved community, which benefits us all,” said Supervisor Zaragoza. “We are inspired by the work of our young adult volunteers and their commitment to civic service.”

Oxnard’s St. John’s eyes expansion

St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard announced on Monday, Aug. 21, an expansion and modernization project that will transform the “campus into the hospital of the future.”

The project, launched in order to meet the needs of current and future patients according to the hospital, will feature several installations and improvements with a completion date set for April 2019.

The project will feature upgrades to the Emergency Department, such as three fully remodeled, state-of-the-art trauma bays, nine additional exam rooms, two psychiatric exam rooms, a new dedicated X-ray suite inside the Emergency Department and a larger, modern ambulance and emergency entrance.

Labor and Delivery Department improvements will include new monitoring rooms and private and semi-private triage rooms, along with other improvements.

A new range of advanced diagnostic imaging technology, as well as the new Neuroscience Center of Excellence, are also on the agenda, among much more.

“The modernization and expansion project contributes significant benefits to Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo,” said Darren W. Lee, president and CEO of both St. John’s in Oxnard and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital in Camarillo. “These new additions to our hospital further support our mission to provide high-quality health-care services to all.”

Oxnard’s first female mayor subject of CSUCI project

Jane McCormick Tolmach, the first female mayor of Oxnard, passed away in 1995 at the age of 93, but her legacy lives on by way of a donation to California State University, Channel Islands, in the form of political memorabilia collected over her lifetime.

The John Spoor Broome Library received the donation, and a group of first-year students has been chosen to take part in organizing and digitizing the collection. Known as the Student Undergraduate Research Fellows, or SURF, the students will receive university credit for participating in hands-on field trips and collaborative classes tailored toward their majors or fields of interest.

“At the bottom of it all is the idea that we introduce students, from the very beginning, to the idea of curiosity, being a curious person, asking and answering questions,” said Professor of Political Science Sean Kelly, Ph.D., SURF faculty lead.

One SURF student, Yosduan Ramos, was selected as a Lisagor Fellow and received a $1,000 stipend to travel to a research conference, plus a trophy and a certificate.

Boys & Girls Club offers after school transportation in T.O.

Parents looking to see their children enjoy afternoon activities post-school but find a lack of transportation too high a hurdle to leap, leap no more: The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Conejo Valley is offering transportation to the club’s locations for a small monthly fee.

For $50 per month, the Club will provide transportation from several schools located in Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village. For a full list of pick-up and drop-off locations, and for more information, visit www.bgcconejo.org.