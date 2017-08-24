Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170724-10014615-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AMANTIA VENDING, 1024 Garrido Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Philip Amantia, 1024 Garrido Ct., Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 07/06/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Philip Amantia, P. Amantia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170724-10014565-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STONEY POINT CLIMBING, 295 Cliffwood Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Nicholaus Ryan Ciulla, 295 Cliffwood Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Jessica Renee Ciulla, 295 Cliffwood Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Nicholaus Ryan Ciulla, Nicholaus Ryan Ciulla. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170712-10013786-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) THE YOUNG AND BRAVE FOUNDATION, 2) YOUNG BRAVE, 3) THE YOUNG AND BRAVE, 4) LOVEbeatscancer, 5) Love Beats Cancer, 6) lovebeatscancer.fund, 540 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Young and Brave, Inc., 540 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 3/14/2011; 2. 3/14/2011; 3. 3/14/2011; 4. 1/1/2012; 5. 1/1/2012; 6. 10/1/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Young and Brave, Inc., Matthew Coulter, Matthew Coulter, Chief Exec. Officer/Pres. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170717-10014180-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NANCY L. KING MEMORIAL SAILING SCHOLARSHIP, 4436 Antigua Way, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, David E. Bowen, 4436 Antigua Way, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Ellwood Bowen, David Ellwood Bowen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170717-10014090-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CHEEVERS FITNESS, 4763 Elderberry Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Sean Cheevers, 4763 Elderberry Ave., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sean Cheevers, Sean Cheevers. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170728-10014927-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MASTERPAGES, 1809 Weston Circle, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Carrie Dittmar, 1809 Weston Circle, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1989. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carrie Dittmar, Carrie Dittmar. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170724-10014598-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JOHNSON FILMWORKS, 1707 San Joaquin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Dean Johnson, 1707 San Joaquin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Donald Johnson, 1707 San Joaquin Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dean Johnson, Dean Johnson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170801-10015108-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LANDAU DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, 505 E. Oak Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Bonnie Landau Weed, 505 E. Oak Street, Ojai, CA 93023, Steve Weed, 505 E. Oak Street, Ojai, CA 93023. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bonnie Landau Weed, Bonnie Landau Weed. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170731-10015057-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAILOR & FRIENDS PET SUPPLY, 142 N. Ashwood Avenue Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Marnie Bond-Harrison, 1153 Mooring Walk, Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Marnie Bond-Harrison, Marnie Bond-Harrison. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 31, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170803-10015361-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GRV TOBACCO, 2) GR TOBACCO CO., 6351 Turfway Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Gary Rodriguez, 6351 Turfway Rd., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gary Rodriguez, Gary Rodriguez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170727-10014851-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RAVENITE, 2635 Riata Court, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012, Ventura County, Gary Ilcyn, 5052 Via Lara, Santa Barbara, CA 93111, Robert Keller, 2635 Riata Court, Santa Rosa Valley, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-5-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gary Ilcyn, Gary Ilcyn. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170803-10015367-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RUBY’S RUSTIC WEDDINGS AND EVENTS, 137 Strathearn Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Karen Riselvato, 6333 Sylvan Dr., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ruby Mellinger, 137 Strathearn Place, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Karen Riselvato, Karen Riselvato. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170726-10014837-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DIACOS LAW, 3585 Maple Street, Suite 144, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: C4046521 CA, Law Office of Carolyn A. Diacos, PC, 3585 Maple Street, Suite 144, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Law Office of Carolyn A. Diacos, PC, Carolyn Diacos, Carolyn Diacos, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170810-10015849-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) TAYLOR RALPHS DESIGN, 2) PHOTOS SIMPLIFIED, 3) A DESIGNERS EYE, 317 Peaceful Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Sharon Taylor-Ralphs, 317 Peaceful Court, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 2006; 2. N/A; 3. N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sharon Taylor-Ralphs, Sharon Taylor-Ralphs. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170810-10015825-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAYR – JUE BUILDING, 3418 Loma Vista Rd., Ste. C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Edward W. Jue, 673 Whitecap Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ginger Jue, 673 Whitecap Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Edward W. Jue, Edward W. Jue. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170731-10015082-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MINNIES CLEANING, 5276 Floral Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Minerva Sanchez, 5276 Floral Dr., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Minerva Sanchez, Minerva Sanchez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 31, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170807-10015582-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NAILS BY KIM, 2611 E. Thompson Blvd. #109, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kim Hoang, Thi, Nguyen, 1531 Carmen Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kim Hoang, Thi Nguyen, Kim Hoang, Thi Nguyen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170804-10015439-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BATBUSTERS – ZAPPIA, 2254 Moss Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Robert Joseph Zappia, 2254 Moss Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Joseph Zappia, Robert Joseph Zappia. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170807-10015577-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NOURISHED NAILS, 4478 Market St., Ste. 704, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ashley Nicole Nicks, 2023 Blackberry Cir., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ashley Nicole Nicks, Ashley Nicole Nicks. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170807-10015602-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NAULIN AESTHETICS, 463 Pennsfield Place #200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Melissa Naulin, 1041 Balsamo Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/1/2010. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Melissa Naulin, Melissa Naulin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170809-10015781-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) ADVISORY GROUP FOR LIFE, 2) ADVISORY SERVICES FOR LIFE, 3) ADVISOR GROUP FOR LIFE, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #145, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, Reed L. LeFevre, 3206 Blue Ridge Ct., Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/09/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Reed L. LeFevre, Reed L. LeFevre. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170809-10015739-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GET MATHY, 1701 Carmen Way, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Jarmila Nguyen, 1701 Carmen Way, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Jarmila Nguyen, Jarmila Nguyen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170809-10015745-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KING FINANCIAL ACADEMY, 438 Calle San Pablo Suite F, Camarillo, CA 93102, Ventura County, Geoffrey W. King, 1659 Pierside Lane, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/8/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Geoffrey W. King, Geoffrey W. King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170811-10015920-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CLEAR PRESERVATIONS, 1764 Sweet Briar Pl Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, Helen Linden, 1764 Sweet Briar Pl Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8-11-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Helen Linden, Helen Linden. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170809-10015776-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VAN GUNDY JEWELERS, 588 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, T & P Van Gundy, Inc., 588 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: June 30, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s T & P Van Gundy, Inc., Thomas Van Gundy, Thomas Van Gundy, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170809-10015791-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE POWERPLANT KITCHEN, 2730 Conejo Center Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201708410032 / CA, PLANTASIA LLC, 2630 Conejo Spectrum St., Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s PLANTASIA LLC, Greg Anzalone, Greg Anzalone, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170727-10014865-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NOE’S CLEANING SERVICES, 901 Irving Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Julisa Rubio Rosas, 901 Irving Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julisa Rubio Rosas, Julisa Rubio Rosas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170814-10016049-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MY GIRL MONDAY-FRIDAY, 191 S Santa Rosa St, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Ramona Leah Perkash Vaswani, 191 S Santa Rosa St, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/14/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ramona Leah Perkash Vaswani, Ramona Leah P. Vaswani. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170815-10016111-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HIGHWAY 86, 183 Bell Way, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Christian Sun, 183 Bell Way, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/10/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christian Sun, Christian Sun. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170818-10016390-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALL TI METALS, 268 West Stroube St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, David Castellanos, 268 West Stroube St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Castellanos, David Castellanos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170815-10016102-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: META MOTORS LLC, 1684 Callens Rd Ste. 1, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, META MOTORS LLC, 1684 Callens Rd Ste. 1, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/8/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s META MOTORS LLC, Jose Antonio Chanes, Jose Antonio Chanes, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170818-10016402-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: K OF K SEA FOOD, 3350 S. Harbor Bl., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, AndrÈs Hernandez, 21828 Roscoe Bl. #15, Canoga Park, CA 91304. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AndrÈs Hernandez, AndrÈs Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170728-10014992-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RIP. RECYCLE. CRUISE., 3700 Dean Dr. Apt. 1607, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Camden Ray Scott Daugherty, 3700 Dean Dr. Apt. 1607, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Camden Daugherty, Camden Daugherty. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170821-10016540-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BRAVO BRAVO AVIATION COMMUNICATIONS, 3101 Peninsula Rd., #119, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, William R. Broadwell, 3101 Peninsula Rd., #119, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William R. Broadwell, William R. Broadwell. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170816-10016260-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BRIDGE, 999 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, THE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH OF THE CONEJO VALLEY, 999 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/30/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s THE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH OF THE CONEJO VALLEY, Eric Miner, Eric Miner, Ch. Fin. Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170817-10016304-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: POSTVU, 5109 W. Wooley Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, OVERVU LLC, 5109 W. Wooley Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s OVERVU LLC, Alexandra Karam, Alexandra Karam, Founder, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

Legal Notices

Loan No.: Title Order No.: Trustee’s Sale No.: 17-100151 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS ONLY APPLICABLE TO NOTICE(S) MAILED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/13/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 01, 2017, at 11:00 AM, C&H TRUST DEED SERVICE, as duly appointed or substituted Trustee, under the certain Deed of Trust executed by John David Meints, Jr., a married man as his sole and separate property as Trustor, to secure obligations in favor of The REO Group, Inc as Beneficiary, recorded on 04/16/2015, as Instrument No. 20150416-00056065-0 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of Ventura County, California. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER for cash, or cashier’s check, (payable at the time of sale in lawful money of the United States by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a state or federal credit union, or a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to business in this state) AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE LOCATED AT 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA, CA all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in and to the following described real property situated in the aforesaid County and State, to wit: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address or other common designation of the above-described property is purported to be: 5 Buckskin Road, Bell Canyon, California. APN 850-0-071-465. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and/or other common designation, if any, shown hereinabove. Said sale will be made, but” without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to wit: Said property is being sold for the express purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $129,952.43. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned Trustee, or predecessor Trustee, has caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 860-9155 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit www.innovativefieldservices.com for information regarding the trustee’s sale using the file number assigned to this case, which is 17-100151. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT if the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Further, if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid and shall have no further recourse or remedy against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee, or Trustee herein. If you have previously been discharged in bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this notice is intended to exercise the note holders rights against the real property only. As required by law, you are notified that a negative credit reporting may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligation. FOR TRUSTEE’S SALE DATES, BIDS AND POSTPONEMENT INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (949) 860-9155 OR VISIT www. innovativefieldservices.com FOR ANY OTHER INQUIRIES, INCLUDING LITIGATION OR BANKRUPTCY MATTERS, PLEASE CALL (949) 305-8901 OR FAX (949) 305-8406 Dated: 08/02/2017 C&H Trust Deed Service, as Successor Trustee By: Coby Halavais, Trustee Sale Officer (IFS# 2635 08/10/17, 08/17/17, 08/24/17)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-09-256150-HL Order No.: 090163688-CA-DCI NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/8/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): YAKOV LITINETSKY AND MARIA LITINETSKY, TRUSTEES OF THE LITINETSKY FAMILY TRUST OF 2004 Recorded: 2/23/2007 as Instrument No. 20070223-00037140-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 8/31/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,925,530.84 The purported property address is: 4067 HEMLOCK STREET, OXNARD, CA 93035 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 188-0-300-345 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http:// www.qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-09-256150-HL. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-09- 256150-HL IDSPub #0130090 8/10/2017 8/17/2017 8/24/2017

T.S. No.: 2017-01247-CA A.P.N.:219-0-025-180 Property Address: 2141 Hughes Dr, Oxnard, CA 93033-5337 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/31/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Nancy Rahn, A Married Woman As Her Sole And Separate Property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 06/12/2006 as Instrument No. 20060612-0123828 in book —-, page—- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 09/14/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 295,146.35 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 2141 Hughes Dr, Oxnard, CA 93033-5337 A.P.N.: 219-0-025-180 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 295,146.35. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www. altisource.com/MortgageServices/ D e f a u l t M a n a g e m e n t / TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01247-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 4, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237, Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 h t t p : / / w w w . a l t i s o u r c e . c o m / M o r t g a g e S e r v i c e s / D e f a u l t M a n a g e m e n t / TrusteeServices.aspx _______________________ Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. APP1708-CA-3288321 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/17/17, 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No: 05929733 TS No: N16-08017 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN, DATED 03/18/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed trustee pursuant to that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”), recorded on 03/22/2016 as instrument number 20160322-00038246-0, in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, California, and further pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell thereunder recorded on 9/1/2016 as instrument number 20160901- 00126225 in said county and further pursuant to California Civil Code Section 5675 et seq. and those certain Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions recorded on 2/17/2012 as instrument number 20120217-00026703-0, WILL SELL on 09/07/2017, 11:00AM, At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 at public auction to the highest bidder for lawful money of the United States payable at the time of sale, all right, title and interest in the property situated in said county as more fully described in the abovereferenced Lien. The purported owner(s) of said property is (are): Christian Rodriguez. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property is purported to be: 319 Riverpark Blvd., Unit 302, OXNARD, CA 93036, APN 132-0-410-115. The undersigned trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Sale is: $11,037.98. The opening bid at the foreclosure sale may be more or less than this estimate. In addition to cash, trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn on a state or federal credit union or a check drawn on a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state. If tender other than cash is accepted, the trustee may withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. In its sole discretion, the seller (foreclosing party) reserves the right to withdraw the property from sale after the opening credit bid is announced but before the sale is completed. The opening bid is placed on behalf of the seller. Said sale shall be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Lien, advances thereunder, with interest as provided in the Declaration or by law plus the fees, charges and expenses of the trustee. THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN “AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication is from a debt collector. Witkin & Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in bankruptcy, you may have been released from personal liability for this debt in which case this notice is intended to exercise the secured party’s rights against the real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether this sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site: www.nationwideposting.com using the file number assigned to this case: N16-08017. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, the sale shall be subject to the following as provided in California Civil Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure sale by an association to collect upon a debt for delinquent assessments shall be subject to a right of redemption. The redemption period within which the separate interest may be redeemed from a foreclosure sale under this paragraph ends 90 days after the sale.” Dated: 07/28/2017 Witkin & Neal, Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA 91411 (818) 845-8808 By: Susan Paquette Trustee Sales Officer THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0313682 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/17/2017, 08/24/2017, 08/31/2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-770713-BF Order No.: 8701966 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/12/2011. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor (s): COSME D. VALENZUELA AND CINDY E. RAMIREZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 4/15/2011 as Instrument No. 20110415-00059841-0 and modified as per Modification Agreement recorded 2/18/2016 as Instrument No. 20160218-00021199-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 9/21/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, in the Auction.com Room Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $247,917.02 The purported property address is: 1201 LOMBARD STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 213- 0-140-245 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www. qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-770713-BF . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619- 645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 O r Login to: http://www.qualityloan. com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17- 770713-BF IDSPub #0130187 8/24/2017 8/31/2017 9/7/2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at September, 15 2017 at 3:00PM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Liliana Campos: 1 sofa, Mattress and box spring and household goods. Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold ìAs Isî and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this August, 4th 2017, Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733, Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17 and 8/31/17.

T.S. No.: 2017-00394-CA A.P.N.: 139-0-190-115 Property Address: 254 West Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED

注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/12/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Maria Martha Chavez, A Married Woman as her sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 12/29/2006 as Instrument No. 20061229-00273587-0 in book —-, page—- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 09/21/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 335,647.13 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 254 West Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 A.P.N.: 139-0-190-115 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 335,647.13. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/ MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/ TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00394-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 11, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960- 8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/ DefaultManagement/ TrusteeServices.aspx _______________________ Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. APP1708-CA-3292649 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #: 02016-143 LOAN #: GQF00-3731-F APN #: 1390430405 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: RYAN E KISER AND ASHLEY NICOLE KISER, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY, WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 06/06/2014 Recording Date: 06/11/2014 Instrument Number: 20140611-00072291-0 Book: —- Page: Recorded in County: VENTURA State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 09/19/2017 at: 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated Sale Amount: $282,940.00 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 2046 BLACKBERRY CIRCLE, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 02016-143. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 08/14/2017 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492-5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0314519 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/24/2017, 08/31/2017, 09/07/2017

APN: 220-0-053-025 TS No: CA08004806-14-1 TO No: 140236671-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED March 27, 2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On September 21, 2017 at 09:00 AM, Auction.com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 3, 2007 as Instrument No. 20070403-00069169-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by TERESA POULIDO, A SINGLE WOMAN AND JOSE LUIS PULIDO, A SINGLE MAN, AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for HSBC MORTGAGE CORPORATION (USA) as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold ìas isî. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2411 EL DORADO AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $543,829.24 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www. Auction.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08004806-14-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 14, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08004806- 14-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www.Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 33575, Pub Dates: 08/24/2017, 08/31/2017, 09/07/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500328-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 17, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ELISABETH CHARAS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ELISABETH CHARAS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ELISABETH CHARAS AKA MYRTLE ELISABETH HIBBERD to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA M. ELISABETH HIBBERD to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA M. ELISABETH HIBBERD CHARAS to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA M. ELISABETH HIBBERD BUCHTER to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA ELISABETH HIBBERD BUCHTER to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA ELISABETH HIBBERD CHARAS to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA ELISABETH BUCHTER CHARAS to ELISABETH CHARAS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: October 2, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 17, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Miriam Hernandez, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500321-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 17, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: RUI TANG FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RUI TANG filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RUI TANG to RUI HUANG. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-29- 17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 17, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

LIEN SALE

Jimmy’z Towing, 1190 N Ventura Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 9/5/2017: 14-NISS License: 7SCJ282 / CA Vin: 3N1CN7APXEL875702

Santa Paula Chev Inc., 101 W Harvard Santa Paula, CA. To be sold at 9:00 am, on 9/5/2017: 10-TOYO License: 6GZU993 / CA Vin: 4T4BF3EK9AR015630. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17.

LIEN SALE Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Section 3071 of the Civil Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell the following vehicle(s) at lien sale at said time(s) on: Thursday August 31, 2017 to wit: YEAR 75 MAKE GMC VIN TZE165V101328 LIC# NUG896 STATE CA To be sold by: C & S RV, 1910 LOCKWOOD ST, OXNARD, VENTURA COUNTY, CA 93036 (10:00 AM) Said sale is for the purpose of satisfying lien{s) of the above for towing, storage , labor, materials, and lien charges. Together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (NUMERO DEL CASO): 56-2017-00497397-CL-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): David Rodriguez; and Does I to 25. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Eduardo Garcia. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr· quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el numero de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brian Yorke, Esq. (Bar # l20340), LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Phone No.: (805) 642- 5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-4622 DATE: (Fecha): JUN 07, 2017. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2017-00497397-CL-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: Eduardo Garcia DEFENDANT: David Rodriguez To: David Rodriguez Plaintiff: Eduardo Garcia seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $8,500.00. Emotional distress in the amount of $8,500.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) in the amount of $5,000.00. Loss of earnings (to date) in the amount of $3,000.00 Date: 6/14/17. /s/ Brett Yorke, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/3/17, 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE ESTATE OF VINCENT JOSEPH MASSA, DECEDENT NOTICE TO CREDITORS

CASE NO. 56-2017-00492504-PR-CP-OXN 1. (Name): Lucille Seidlitz, c/o Robert Lamont Coit, Esq., 770 County Square Drive, Suite 200, Ventura, CA 93003, 805- 650-1197 is the personal representative of the ESTATE OF Vincent Joseph Massa, who is deceased. 2. The personal representative HAS BEGUN ADMINISTRATION of the decedent’s estate in the a. SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile/Probate Branch b. Case number: 56-2017- 00492504-PR-CP-OXN 3. You must FILE YOUR CLAIM with the court clerk (address in item 2a) AND mail or deliver a copy to the personal representative before the last to occur of the following dates: a. four months after (date): July 28, 2017, the date letters (authority to act for the estate) were first issued to a general personal representative, as defined in subdivision (b) of section 58 of the California Probate Code, OR b. 60 days after (date): August 1, 2017, the date this notice was mailed or personally delivered to you. 4. LATE CLAIMS: If you do not file your claim within the time required by law, you must file a petition with the court for permission to file a late claim as provided in Probate Code section 9103. Not all claims are eligible for additional time to file. See section 9103(a). EFFECT OF OTHER LAWS: Other California Statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. WHERE TO GET A CREDITOR’S CLAIM FORM: If a Creditor’s Claim (form DE-172) did not accompany this notice, you may obtain a copy of the form from any superior court clerk or form the person who sent you this notice. You may also access a fillable version of the form on the Internet at www.courts.ca.gov/ forms under the form group Probate-Decedents’ Estates. A letter to the court stating your claim is not sufficient. FAILURE TO FILE A CLAIM: Failure to file a claim with the court and serve a copy of the claim on the personal representative will in most instances invalidate your claim. IF YOU MAIL YOUR CLAIM: If you use the mail to file your claim with the court clerk, for your protection you should send your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. If you use the mail to serve a copy of your claim on the personal representative, you should also use certified mail. Note: To assist the creditor and the court, please send a blank copy of the Creditor’s Claim form with this notice. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EUGENE HARRISON KELLY, III, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00499651-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: EUGENE HARRISON KELLY, III. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ASHLEY KELLY SPEED in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ASHLEY KELLY SPEED be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Richard D. Patton (State Bar# 79153), Law Offices of Richard L. Francis, 711 South “A” Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, Telephone No.: (831) 440- 9720, Fax No.: (831) 438-3946. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/10/17, 8/17/17 and 8/24/17

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ADELE SCHACHTER, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500206- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ADELE SCHACHTER. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: STEVE SCHACHTER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: STEVE SCHACHTER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Bryan Diaz, Esq., 701 E. Santa Clara Street, Ventura, CA 93001, 805-652-1284. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPH F. BILLINGIERE, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00499137-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JOSEPH F. BILLINGIERE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JOSEPH N. BILLINGIERE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA, The Petition for Probate requests that: JOSEPH N. BILLINGIERE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 14, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in Dept. 21. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: FREDERICK ROSENMUND, ESQ., LAW OFFICE OF FREDERICK ROSENMUND, 162 South A Street, Oxnard, CA 93030, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARILYN P. SMITHSON AKA MARILYN SHOKRAIE AKA MARILYN P. BOYD, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500297-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARILYN P. SMITHSON aka MARILYN SHOKRAIE aka MARILYN P. BOYD. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ERIC A. RENCHER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ERIC A. RENCHER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Lane J. Lopez, Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JASPER WILLIAMS, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500252- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JASPER WILLIAMS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: LORETTA WEEDEN and ROSALIND HARRIS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: LORETTA WEEDEN and ROSALIND HARRIS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert M. Baskin, LAW OFFICE OF ROBERT M. BASKIN, 1849 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1000. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NANCY ANN STAERZL, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500377- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: NANCY ANN STAERZL. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TAMI SIMPSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TAMI SIMPSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 20, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert M. Baskin, LAW OFFICE OF ROBERT M. BASKIN, 1849 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1000. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17 and 9/7/17.