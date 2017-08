CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

The Big Sick Fri. 12:30, 4, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 4, 7:15, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:30, 4, 7:15, 7:15 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 4 p.m.; Thurs. 12:30, 4, 7:15, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 7 p.m.

The Little Hours Fri.-Sat., 3:45, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 3:45 p.m.

LOL Comedy Nights Wed. only, 7:30 p.m.

The Midwife Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 3:30, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:15, 3:30, 7:30 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3:30, 7:15 p.m.; Thurs. 12:15, 3:30, 7:30 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

Annabelle: Creation Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:10, 3:50, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:10, 3:50, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Fri.-Sun., 12:30, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3:05, 6, 9 p.m.; Tues. 12:50, 3:40, 6:40, 9:25 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:05, 6, 9 p.m.

Baby Driver Fri.-Sun., 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 6, 8:45 p.m.; Tues. 6:50, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 6, 8:45 p.m.

The Dark Tower Fri.-Sun., 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 4:15, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12:40, 4:15, 7:30, 9:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:25 p.m.; Mon. 1:20, 3:35 p.m.; Tues. 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:25 p.m.; Wed. 1:20, 3:40 p.m.; Thurs. 1:20, 3:50 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Sun., 11:40 a.m., 2:55, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:35, 3:20, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 11:40 a.m., 2:55, 6:10, 9:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:35, 3:20, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.

Dunkirk Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 3:10, 5:45, 8:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:10, 5:45, 8:30 p.m.

Dunkirk: The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Sun., 12:40, 3:25, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Mon. 1:40, 4:25, 7:05, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 3:25, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:40, 4:25, 7:05, 9:50 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Fri.-Sun., 1, 6:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:50, 6:45 p.m.; Tues. 1, 6:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 12:50, 6:45 p.m.

The Emoji Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 4, 9:10 p.m.; Mon. 3:40, 10 p.m.; Tues. 4, 9:10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 3:40, 10 p.m.

Girls Trip Fri.-Sun., 12:50, 4:05, 7, 10 p.m.; Mon. 1:15, 4:40, 6:15, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 12:50, 4:05, 7, 10 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:15, 4:40, 6:15, 9:20 p.m.

The Glass Castle Fri.-Sun., 1:10, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.; Tues. 1:10, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9:40 p.m.

Kidnap Fri.-Sun., 1:20, 3:50, 6, 8:15, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 1, 4:30, 7:45, 10 p.m.; Tues. 1:20, 3:50, 6, 8:15, 10:30 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1, 4:30, 7:45, 10 p.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m.

Logan Lucky Thurs. only, 7, 9:50 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7:25 p.m.; Mon. 1:50, 4:50, 7:20 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 2:30, 4:50, 7:25 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 1:50, 4:50, 7:20 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 3D Fri.-Sun., 9:50 p.m.; Mon. 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 9:50 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 9:55 p.m.

Storks Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

AMC Dine-In Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

Annabelle: Creation Fri. 11:55 a.m., 1:25, 2:35, 4:15, 5:10, 7, 8, 9:55, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 11:55 a.m., 1:25, 2:35, 4:15, 5:10, 7, 8, 9:55, 10:35 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12 noon, 1:25, 2:35, 4:15, 5:10, 7, 8, 9:55 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Fri.-Sat., 1:40, 4:35, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:50, 3:45, 6:35, 9:35 p.m.

Baby Driver Fri. 1:20, 4:10, 6:55, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 4:10, 6:50, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 12:55, 3:35, 9:05 p.m.; Tues. 12:55, 3:35, 6:25, 9:05 p.m.; Wed. 12:55, 3:35, 9:05 p.m.

Batman and Harley Quinn Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary (1967) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7:05 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

The Dark Tower Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 2:25, 4:45, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 1:45 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:10, 2:30 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Sat., 4, 7:05 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 5:15 p.m.

Dunkirk Fri.-Sat., 11:35 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3:20, 6:35, 9:35 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 3:20, 6:35, 9:15 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:40, 3:20, 6:20, 9:15 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Fri. 11:40 a.m., 1:55, 4:20, 6:40, 9:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 1:55, 4, 6:15, 9 p.m.; Sun. 12:05, 2:20, 4:40, 6:55, 9:10 p.m.; Mon. 12:05, 2:20, 4:40, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 12:05, 2:20, 4:40, 6:55, 9:20 p.m.; Wed. 12:05, 2:20, 4:40, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.

Girls Trip Fri.-Wed., 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10 p.m.

The Glass Castle Fri. 11:30 a.m., 2:20, 5:15, 8:05 p.m.; Sat. 1, 4:15, 7:35, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 12:05, 3:05, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.; Mon. 12:05, 3:05, 6:55, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:05, 3:05, 6:15, 9:10 p.m.; Wed. 12:05, 3:05, 6:55, 9:45 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1:35, 4:05, 6:50, 9:25 p.m.

Kidnap Fri.-Wed., 12:45, 2:55, 5:05, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.

Logan Lucky Thurs. only, 7, 10 p.m.

Mune: Guardian of the Moon Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Sat., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 7:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 7:45 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 3D Fri.-Sat., 10:05 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who — The Five Doctors Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Wed., 12:35, 3:40, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes Fri.-Sat., 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 9 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main St. 933-6707

Annabelle: Creation Fri.-Sat., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5:05, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5:05, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:20, 5:05, 7:40 p.m.

The Dark Tower Fri.-Sat., 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:40, 5:10, 7:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:45 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:30, 4:45 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Sat., 7, 10:05 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 7 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50, 9:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:10, 4:30, 6:50 p.m.

Kidnap Fri.-Sat., 12:20, 2:50, 5:15, 7:50, 9:55 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 2:50, 5:15, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:50, 5:15, 7:50 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Sat., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:40, 9 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:20, 6:40 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2, 4:20, 6:40 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 3, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 3, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3, 7:10 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th St. 487-8380

Annabelle: Creation Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:25, 2:15, 4:15, 5, 7, 7:50, 9:50, 10:30 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Fri. 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.; Sat.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:35, 10:20 p.m.

The Dark Tower Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2, 3:10, 4:15, 5:25, 7, 7:40, 9:15, 9:55 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 12:55 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2:15, 5:20, 8:25 p.m.

Dunkirk Fri.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:05, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 10:55 a.m., 9:40 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7:05, 9:40 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:05, 3:20, 5:35, 7:45, 10 p.m.

Girls Trip Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:50, 4:35, 7:25, 10:05 p.m.

The Glass Castle Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.

Kidnap Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8, 10:25 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 12:45, 3, 5:15, 7:30, 9:45 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Wed., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:25, 7:20, 10:10 p.m.

Starless Dreams (Presented by Oxnard Film Society) Mon. only, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.

Trolls Fri. only, 10 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 2:05, 5:10, 8:20 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

Annabelle: Creation Fri.-Sun., 10:35 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:25, 2:45, 4:10, 5:35, 7, 8:25, 9:45, 11:10 p.m.; Tues. 10:35 a.m., 11:55 a.m., 1:25, 2:45, 4:10, 5:35, 7, 8:25, 9:45 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Fri.-Sun., 11:10 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Tues. 11:10 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.

Baby Driver Fri. 1:15, 8:50 p.m.; Sat. 8:50 p.m.; Sun. 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 1:15, 8:50 p.m.

Batman and Harley Quinn Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary (1967) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

The Dark Tower Fri. 10:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4, 5:10, 6:25, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 10:25 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4, 5:10, 6:25, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 10:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4:30, 5:10, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Tues. 10:45 a.m., 12 noon, 2:30, 4, 5:10, 6:25, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Sun., 11:05 a.m., 1:30, 3:55, 6:35 p.m.; Tues. 11:05 a.m., 1:30, 3:55, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Sun., 11:35 a.m., 3, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:35 a.m., 3, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.

Dunkirk Fri.-Sun., 10:50 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Tues. 10:50 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7:20, 10 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Fri.-Sun., 10:40 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:55, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 10:40 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 6:55, 10:20 p.m.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Finally Found Someone Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 3:10, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 11:30 a.m., 3:10, 6:30, 9:30 p.m.

Girls Trip Fri.-Sun., 10:25 a.m., 1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 10:25 a.m., 1:20, 4:15, 7:10, 10:05 p.m.

The Glass Castle Fri.-Sun., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:30, 7:30, 9:50 p.m.

Kidnap Fri.-Sun., 11:20 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 11:20 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.

Mune: Guardian of the Moon Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:40, 7:25, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 1:40, 7:25, 10:30 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 3D Fri.-Sun., 4:10 p.m.; Tues. 4:10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who — The Five Doctors Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets Mon. only, 9:45 a.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Sun., 11:25 a.m., 2:55, 7:05, 9:20 p.m.; Tues. 11:25 a.m., 2:55, 7:05, 9:20 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Fri.-Sun., 9:10 p.m.; Tues. 9:10 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 6:45, 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 6:45, 9:55 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices & Closed Captioning are available.

Annabelle: Creation Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

Atomic Blonde Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary (1967) Presented by TCM Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

The Dark Tower Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3, 5:25, 7:50, 10:25 p.m.

Detroit Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.

Dunkirk Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10:15 p.m.

Girls Trip Fri.-Sat., 10:30 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 10:30 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 10:30 a.m., 1:10, 4:05, 7:05, 10:05 p.m.

The Glass Castle Fri.-Wed., 12:50, 3:50, 6:50, 10 p.m.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Fri.-Wed., 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40, 10:20 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Wed., 12:40, 5:35, 8, 10:30 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 3D Fri.-Wed., 3:10 p.m.

RiffTrax Live: Doctor Who — The Five Doctors Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Fri.-Sat., 12:20, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.; Sun. 10:35 a.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:20, 6:40, 9:50 p.m.; Wed. 10:35 a.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 3D Fri.-Sat., 3:30 p.m.; Sun. 9:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 3:30 p.m.; Wed. 9:50 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Ave. 658-6544

47 Meters Down Fri.-Thurs., 2:50, 7:50, 10:05 p.m.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 4:40, 9:40 p.m.

Cars 3 Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2, 5:10, 7 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 3:50, 7:10, 10:15 p.m.

The House Fri.-Wed., 12:20, 2:40, 7:40, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 12:20, 2:40, 10 p.m.

Megan Leavey Fri.-Thurs., 5 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 4, 7:20, 10:20 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight 3D Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 3:20, 6:50, 10:10 p.m.

Vertigo Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Rd. 777-7876

The Big Sick Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 7, 9:45 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:15, 7 p.m.

Maudie Fri.-Thurs., 4 p.m.

Step Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:15, 7:15, 9:30 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2, 4:15, 7:15 p.m.