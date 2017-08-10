While evening temperatures started to drop, the atmosphere was heating up at Ventura Harbor’s Copa Cubana last Friday night when Bay Area jazz trio Charged Particles performed at the Cuban-themed restaurant. Offering up a heady mix of Latin jazz, standards and its unique fusion sound, the band was tight, sophisticated and playful. Keyboardist Murray Low, bassist Aaron Germain and drummer Jon Krosnick showcased their camaraderie as much as their musicianship, gliding through their repertoire like the seasoned professionals they are and joyfully riffing on each other’s improvisations without missing a beat. Not sure if the musicians or the audience had more fun, but a good time was definitely had by all.
